On Not Going to Girls Camp

For ten years, I was this guy: the goofball priesthood leader who volunteered for Girls Camp. I promised myself and others that I’d go as long as I had daughters going to camp; since college professors don’t work much during the summer, and since the stake was always scrambling to find a few men who were able and willing to spend a whole week playing water-carrier, blessing-giver, tent-erector, and general rented-mule for over a hundred young women, it worked out well. But times change and leadership changes, and this summer, though two of our daughters are leaving tomorrow morning (one for her fourth and final year, one for her second), I won’t be going with them to spray hornets, lead hikes, play lifeguard, or contribute to some ridiculous skit at their side. Instead, since this year’s camp is taking place rather close to our city of Wichita, each ward was asked to send multiple individuals one day at a time to get a brief Girls Camp experience, and I wasn’t one our bishop picked. I kind of miss it already.
With the upcoming official end of the church’s formal association with Scouting, the annual BSA camp which LDS young men all across the United States and Canada have been expected to participate in is going away–and with that change, it’s inevitable that Girls Camp (or rather “Young Women’s Camp,” I guess) would change as well. One might think that a church program with over 100 years of history would have its own independent momentum, but if that’s true, it remains to be seen. I strongly doubt Girls Camp will just disappear, but the end of Personal Progress and other elements of the YW program will definitely make many of the traditions and institutions of Girls Camp (certification, levels, etc.) a difficult fit. It is perhaps in anticipation of this that this year our stake has dropped levels entirely. Young women will be staying in somewhat randomly assigned cabins (girls were asked to list a few preferred cabin-mates, with no guarantee that they’d get their preferences), which will mean a mixing wards and ages to at least some degree. I would have liked to see first hand how it will all work out; I’ll have to ask our daughters when they get home.
They’re a little miffed at all the changes, to be honest–particularly the older one. In our stake, the fourth-year naming ceremony had become a big deal; I saw its evolution over the years from a evening hike and a reading off of each girl’s name, as chosen by their peers, to an hours-long festival, complete with tiki torches, a red carpet, a reveal by campfire light, and then a party late into the night. This year, the stake has ended the naming entirely, though some of the wards are still keeping it up on their own. After years of build-up, the loss of this tradition is understandably hard on our daughter, as I sure it is on many others. And the shortening of camp (from 5 days to 3 1/2) makes her think that her experience just won’t compare with her sisters’.
I’m sympathetic–but I also know that traditions come and go. For example, I talked to enough long-time Girls Camp and YW leaders over the years to know that there was a time when pranks were an accepted and approved part of the spirit of camp. But by the time I started going eleven years ago, the tradition had been routinized and restricted into a single practice: bringing a large stuffed animal, hiding it, searching of others’ animals, and hiding them in turn. (Our oldest, on her first year at camp, fell in with an energetic bunch of other newbies who tracked down and recovered a giant turtle brought by one of my priesthood fellows, then got up at 6am to string it to the flag pole and raise it above the whole camp.) Then, the word came down: no more pranks, at all. Some grumbled, but Girls Camp didn’t die. That’s not what it’s about, after all.
To be sure, you can’t be cavalier about traditions; get rid of too many too easily just because the current crop of decision-makers think they’re silly or unspiritual or strange, and pretty soon you’ve lost the thickness of the whole event. Perhaps you don’t need all of them, but you need some. The dawn swims, the jalapeno-eating contests, the medallion hunts, the mystery hikes, the dance parties, the wacky crafts, the silly string attacks, the water balloon fights, the flag-raisings and flag-retirings, the canoeing, the impromptu sing-alongs, the blindfolded Iron Rod faith walk (that last one was a major, once-every-four-years production, and they better not get rid of it; my youngest still hasn’t been tested to see if the temporary devils recruited for the event will be able to trick her into letting go of the PVC pipe)–no girl would have gotten something out of all of these, but without enough of them, the young women won’t have any space between all the traditions of camp to really figure themselves out. Which really is what it’s all about, of course.
In the end, I’m not too worried; the sisters in charge (including stake and ward and youth camp leaders), whatever their differences and perspectives, share a history and a purpose sufficient to get the job done. They are–most of them, anyway–funny and compassionate and determined to do the best they can for these girls. That was really the most valuable thing about Girls Camp for me; it was good to spend a week, or at least a few days, as an extra, as the guy driving the truck or carrying the bags, an observer and helper who gets to be part of a basically male-free, and hopefully at least somewhat patriarchy-free–and, not coincidentally, also a mostly phone-and-social-media-free–world which us dudes have no official place in. Fathers and brothers and bishops and stake presidents become (for the most part, anyway) side characters, the help, not the deciders. I hope the young women saw that, and I hope they’ll continue to see it, no matter how much Girls Camps changes in the future. Girls camp was, and is, about scorpions and atrocious restrooms and flooding rain storms; it’s also about glorious fireflies, late-night confessions, surprising physical accomplishments, and random discoveries. (One of my daughters, essentially voted our of her cabin by a bunch of mean girls one year, stumbles in the dark over to another cabin where she is welcomed in, and who become some of her best friends for all the years she continued to go to camp.) Most of all, it’s about all of this happening in a female-led, all-girl environment, one where we’re just there to help out, do some of the more annoyingly sweaty stuff, and invent and sing terrible songs.
Which I, at least, enjoyed immensely. So I guess in the end, I’m both grateful that I had my ten years, jealous of those who get to go this year, and hopeful that I might be able to get back there before our youngest says she’s done. I love hearing the testimonies spoken by girls-becoming-women whom I know, whom I’ve seen complain and question and snark through exhausting days and uncomfortable nights, whom I’ve seen struggle with cabin-mates and leaders and the food, and apologize when they’ve gone too far. And I just love the stupid joy of it all, the point on Thursday or Friday where everyone has been staying up so very late for so long that almost any skit, no matter how dumb (and believe me, I got dragged into some pretty dumb ones) just may bring the house down. (Pizza being delivered by a ghost in a helicopter? SURE.)
Any good Girls Camp memories out there? Or memories so bad they’re good? Let’s hear them here.
Comments
As a dad, the best year was when the stake abdicated Girls Camp and had each ward put on their own. My daughter got to spend a few days living on Main Street in Nauvoo. Temple trip, historic sites all day, and plenty of time to just do whatever felt right. The entire camp for 17 girls cost less than sending three boys to Scout Camp.
Worst – we reluctantly let my daughter go, but with explicit instructions that she wasn’t to be paired up with girls from one other particular ward. The leaders decided they knew better than her own parents, and stuck her on dining hall cleanup duty with the very girls who had relentlessly bullied her. That was it for Girls Camp.
My mom remembers the girls in her cabin taking all her clothes and bedding out of the cabin and throwing them into the lake. Her leaders claimed the other girls “didn’t mean anything by it”.
Camp is a great experience for the clique girls. They will get up at the final testimony meeting and with tears streaming down their faces, they will go on and on about how much they love everyone there. By Monday, they are right back to the same vicious behavior.
Traditions and activities always change, but I have faith the core of the programs will stay. We just don’t know enough about the new Youth Program to make any judgements. There is supposed to be a 5the Sunday lesson in September about it, and since the very next Sunday is Conference, I’m sure they’ll talk more about it. I’m in my stake’s YM Presidency, and it’s been interesting watching the YW Presidency and helping them with this year’s girls’ camp. I won’t be going up to the actual camp as a priesthood leader unless they ask specifically. I’d like to go help, but the Church owned camp they are going to has some insane rules the brethren have to follow. I don’t want to be treated like a criminal in a prison camp, just because I’ve got a Y chromosome.
What irks me is people who are irked by measures that protect children. That’s creepy.
I think they already got rid of the certifications last year when the new camp manual came out.
I’ve been more involved with scout camps than with girls camps. It will be interesting to see how they both change. The boys traditionally have a couple years of merit badge camps and then do high adventure camps. The girls seem to generally do something equivalent to a merit badge camp (with the certifications that are going away), but they all go to the same camp together for all their years in the YW.
So will the girls start splitting off to do more high adventure when they are older? Will the boys start doing combined camps with all the YM together? What will they call the camp the YM go to since it isn’t Scout Camp anymore? Just… Camp? Boys Camp? Aaronic Priesthood Camp? Young Men Camp?
Will they have more youth conference camps where it’s boys and girls at the same camp together? Hopefully the costs will come down and equalize more between the YW and YM.
Will the two sets of camps be better or worse without some of the basic structure of certain requirements they have to complete while at camp? They have the potential to be better if the youth can work on things and do activities that will truly be beneficial to them, but they have the potential to be worse if bad leaders water things down because there’s no foundational structure to them.
So many questions…
I had great experiences at camp as both a camper and a leader: very happy memories, formative experiences, good times.
And while the (relative) absence of men is definitely a feature not a bug, we’re kidding ourselves if we think of it as a patriarchy-free (or even patriarchy-lite) zone. Some of the most vocal and effective enforcers of patriarchy are women, and the (relative) absence of men can have the effect of making them seem even more visible.
Girls camp did me all kinds of good, and I’m definitely an advocate, and I hope my daughters will want to go—but not so that they question the patriarchy, cause it ain’t gonna happen there.
Delete my last comment, I misspoke, and misunderstood. ASD strikes again
The one lasting memory of Girls Camp that I have is skinny dipping in Bear Lake in the moonlight. Encouraged by the leaders, knowing full well there were teen boys just down the shore (It was a scout camp that we had for a week and the boys hired for the summer were there). The leaders stole our clothes and we had to run through the woods with nothing but flip flops and a towel to our tents. My ward was wild. Over the years I felt like the spirit of camping was lost and Girls camp became a week long fireside in the woods (in cabins!). I wont miss it.
cloves, wow. I agree – too much “fireside” feeling with the morning, afternoon (destiny) and nightly devotionals. Also, imo, too many crafts and not enough of teaching life skills -like how to change a tire, fix a bike, put on chains, etc. I hope the new YW and YM programs are on par and that we start asking more of our YW. Another thing, the dress standards (at our camp) are too strict. It’s HOT. There’s nothing wrong with men seeing YW arms and legs. Our girl’s cannot even wear leggings.
I attended girls camp for two summers in two different Camp Liahona sites in the Sierra Nevadas. LOVED THEM. I started as a Yearling and because I was younger than the rest of the girls in my class from my ward and h hadn’t been the year before, I passed off both Yearling and Mountaineer that first year. I remember the second year doing an overnight backpacking hike where we had to build a latrine. There were no tents. It was tarps on the ground.
They were seriously the highlights of my church years in the Bay Area. Fast forward to my years in Kentucky and I was annoyed that it wasn’t a full week (Liahona did Saturday to Saturday), that we were actually in cabins, and that there wasn’t as much emphasis on passing things off. But I had fun anyway and again, found it the highlight of my youth. It was the one time of the year that I felt some level of parity with the boys regarding the church activities to which they had access. My own daughter is going for the first time this year but just at a ward level. My fingers are crossed that it goes well.
I loved my experience as a girls camp mule. My daughters had mixed experiences, but mostly positive, and most of the girls in our ward, when asked what their favorite YW experience is, will all say girls camp. My wife was our ward’s girls camp leader for several years. I was kind of impressed at how hard core some of their activities were, including a fear factor game in which each team had to come up with somebody willing to eat crickets and a relay race involving transporting as many live gold fish as possible from one pool to another in their mouths. Their skits were hilarious, and the leaders were funny and loving. The 6th year girls ran the camp with the 5th year girls as assistants. It was a huge undertaking, and pretty much wiped out both the ward and stake camp leaders as well as the stake YW presidency. There was a push to just have stake girls camp every other year, leaving the wards to do their own thing on the off years, but the stake president attended the closing testimony meeting, heard the things the girls were saying, and said “We’ve got to have girls camp.” And that was that.
I tried being the male-type person once a few years ago. I was so ill prepared for the night temperature drop I only lasted one evening. The bright spot was one of the young women going out of her way to include me in their activity.
I do hope some day I can be part of the YW program, accepted as a sister. Growing up, the program seemed so much better than Scouts.
I have no great insights on the subject Russell. Like every scout camp, girls camp included some mistakes, some errors, forced or otherwise, some blessings, growth and opportunities. What I can say is as one of those past leaders, I was grateful that you were one dad that I didn’t have to beg to go camping with his daughters. A great many other girls also benefited from the “dadliness” you shared with your girls.
I’ve never been to girls camp, but the last time my wife was in a YW position, she went to camp, and it wasn’t camping. They stayed in cabins. Air conditioned cabins. With a couch. And a piano. And WiFi. They also didn’t do any “camping” things. Essentially, it was a multi-day spiritual retreat. And there’s nothing wrong with that, I just object to calling it camping. In most of the wards I’ve lived in this has been a long term trend away from camping and more towards week long “princess parties”. My older sisters actually went camping and set up their own tents and went hiking. By the time my last sister was going it seemed to be mostly pedicures.
As I won’t ever be in YW, I don’t care what kind of “camping” they do, though I would like to sometimes ask the leaders what they think the purpose of their activities is. Camping skills have some purpose. Spiritual stuff has a purpose. Even pedicures have their purpose, though I suggest those could be done at one of the leaders homes just as easily.
Finally, the most ridiculous YW camp rule in our last ward was that the girls couldn’t wear their swimsuits from their cabins to the lake, which was a distance of about 50 yards. They were supposed to wear something over their swimsuits to make the 30 second walk, and then they could play in the water all they wanted.
Just a great big thank you to Russel and all the brethren who help with Girl’s Camp. I enjoyed feeling the optimistic spirit of your post. As a former stake YW’s leader it is hard to express how grateful I am for men like you who help in making Girl’s Camp a success.
I think Girls Camp is a lot like church in general. Church does a good job of reinforcing and supporting some women while alienating others. Church helps some women feel important and special while making other women feel invisible.
Girls camp was a disaster for me. My first year I did not have a secret sister because there was either a “glitch” or one of the girls downright refused to give her gifts to me. Admittedly I was homeschooled and weird. Girls bullied me, made fun of my diction, clothes and shoes, told me I smelled (but insisted I could not take a shower longer than two minutes) excluded me, and said a lot of mean and hurtful things. I just wanted to have some friends.
The certifications were anxiety inducing (“Who’s the genius now? I thought homeschoolers were supposed to be smart.”), and every activity (from eating meals to the relay races, to the hikes) was like one of those awful gym classes where team captains pick every last person and then fight about why you can’t be on their team when you are the only one left.
My camp experience did not improve with another go or two and my last year was so bad and the girls were so mean, I wonder how I survived. My parents thought I was being selfish because I strongly discouraged my little sister to come with me to camp (she would have been a first year). Articulating all of the bullying and my fears that she might be bullied or that she would see how badly I was bullied, when you are a young person and are so desperate to make friends, choose the right, and be responsible and mature, those conversations and realizations are not easy.
Saying I was done after my third year at camp was a liberating decision. I sometimes envy other women and men when I hear glowing reviews of girls camp. Like other aspects of church working so well for some but not for me, I wonder what I did/do wrong. That’s not a fun rabbit hole to jump down.
But yay! It worked for you! And it worked for lots of others.
Our stake still has a five-day girls camp. Sounds like those changes are choices of your stake.
I assiduously avoided camp. Both as a YW and a YW leader. It was never, ever my kind of thing. My sister loved it though.
I am interested that you project the end of YW Camp with the upcoming changes; I think Scout camp is the most likely candidate to be dropped. Since every stake runs its’ own YW camp program, we have the infrastructure, skills, and institutional knowledge to continue. The YM have been outsourcing to BSA, so they don’t. Boo hoo.
I live fairly close to one of the church’s camps. It is used primarily as a YW camp although we do have our priesthood anniversary camp there as well each year. I personally think in future years that they will have camps for YM and YW there but on separate weeks. I imagine the styles of camp will be similar but somewhat tailored for the group’s needs. I hear all the comments above. For some people, it is indispensable and great and for others, they would do whatever possible to avoid it. Both are valid reactions.
I have four daughters all of whom have had generally good experiences at camp. My second and third oldest daughter loved their experiences. My oldest daughter EVENTUALLY did. (Her first camp ended with her leader bringing her home at midnight on the first day). My youngest daughter struggles with significant anxiety issues and made it through her first camp (she had an INCREDIBLE YW president at that time who really worked with her) and not any other (leaders were good women but at a loss as to what to do to help her). I despise camping (I don’t care how palatial the accommodations) and have NEVER been the priesthood rep at a girl’s camp. I had my daughters well-trained. During one precamp meeting, the camp director turned to one of my daughters and said, “Your dad will come up and help, won’t he?” She replied flatly “No, he won’t.” Her camp director couldn’t quite believe it but my daughter knew better. Bottom line: like so many programs, it really depends upon the leadership AND for some, the program will never work no matter WHO the leadership is.