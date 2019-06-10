On Not Going to Girls Camp

by

For ten years, I was this guy: the goofball priesthood leader who volunteered for Girls Camp. I promised myself and others that I’d go as long as I had daughters going to camp; since college professors don’t work much during the summer, and since the stake was always scrambling to find a few men who were able and willing to spend a whole week playing water-carrier, blessing-giver, tent-erector, and general rented-mule for over a hundred young women, it worked out well. But times change and leadership changes, and this summer, though two of our daughters are leaving tomorrow morning (one for her fourth and final year, one for her second), I won’t be going with them to spray hornets, lead hikes, play lifeguard, or contribute to some ridiculous skit at their side. Instead, since this year’s camp is taking place rather close to our city of Wichita, each ward was asked to send multiple individuals one day at a time to get a brief Girls Camp experience, and I wasn’t one our bishop picked. I kind of miss it already.

With the upcoming official end of the church’s formal association with Scouting, the annual BSA camp which LDS young men all across the United States and Canada have been expected to participate in is going away–and with that change, it’s inevitable that Girls Camp (or rather “Young Women’s Camp,” I guess) would change as well. One might think that a church program with over 100 years of history would have its own independent momentum, but if that’s true, it remains to be seen. I strongly doubt Girls Camp will just disappear, but the end of Personal Progress and other elements of the YW program will definitely make many of the traditions and institutions of Girls Camp (certification, levels, etc.) a difficult fit. It is perhaps in anticipation of this that this year our stake has dropped levels entirely. Young women will be staying in somewhat randomly assigned cabins (girls were asked to list a few preferred cabin-mates, with no guarantee that they’d get their preferences), which will mean a mixing wards and ages to at least some degree. I would have liked to see first hand how it will all work out; I’ll have to ask our daughters when they get home.

They’re a little miffed at all the changes, to be honest–particularly the older one. In our stake, the fourth-year naming ceremony had become a big deal; I saw its evolution over the years from a evening hike and a reading off of each girl’s name, as chosen by their peers, to an hours-long festival, complete with tiki torches, a red carpet, a reveal by campfire light, and then a party late into the night. This year, the stake has ended the naming entirely, though some of the wards are still keeping it up on their own. After years of build-up, the loss of this tradition is understandably hard on our daughter, as I sure it is on many others. And the shortening of camp (from 5 days to 3 1/2) makes her think that her experience just won’t compare with her sisters’.

I’m sympathetic–but I also know that traditions come and go. For example, I talked to enough long-time Girls Camp and YW leaders over the years to know that there was a time when pranks were an accepted and approved part of the spirit of camp. But by the time I started going eleven years ago, the tradition had been routinized and restricted into a single practice: bringing a large stuffed animal, hiding it, searching of others’ animals, and hiding them in turn. (Our oldest, on her first year at camp, fell in with an energetic bunch of other newbies who tracked down and recovered a giant turtle brought by one of my priesthood fellows, then got up at 6am to string it to the flag pole and raise it above the whole camp.) Then, the word came down: no more pranks, at all. Some grumbled, but Girls Camp didn’t die. That’s not what it’s about, after all.

To be sure, you can’t be cavalier about traditions; get rid of too many too easily just because the current crop of decision-makers think they’re silly or unspiritual or strange, and pretty soon you’ve lost the thickness of the whole event. Perhaps you don’t need all of them, but you need some. The dawn swims, the jalapeno-eating contests, the medallion hunts, the mystery hikes, the dance parties, the wacky crafts, the silly string attacks, the water balloon fights, the flag-raisings and flag-retirings, the canoeing, the impromptu sing-alongs, the blindfolded Iron Rod faith walk (that last one was a major, once-every-four-years production, and they better not get rid of it; my youngest still hasn’t been tested to see if the temporary devils recruited for the event will be able to trick her into letting go of the PVC pipe)–no girl would have gotten something out of all of these, but without enough of them, the young women won’t have any space between all the traditions of camp to really figure themselves out. Which really is what it’s all about, of course.

In the end, I’m not too worried; the sisters in charge (including stake and ward and youth camp leaders), whatever their differences and perspectives, share a history and a purpose sufficient to get the job done. They are–most of them, anyway–funny and compassionate and determined to do the best they can for these girls. That was really the most valuable thing about Girls Camp for me; it was good to spend a week, or at least a few days, as an extra, as the guy driving the truck or carrying the bags, an observer and helper who gets to be part of a basically male-free, and hopefully at least somewhat patriarchy-free–and, not coincidentally, also a mostly phone-and-social-media-free–world which us dudes have no official place in. Fathers and brothers and bishops and stake presidents become (for the most part, anyway) side characters, the help, not the deciders. I hope the young women saw that, and I hope they’ll continue to see it, no matter how much Girls Camps changes in the future. Girls camp was, and is, about scorpions and atrocious restrooms and flooding rain storms; it’s also about glorious fireflies, late-night confessions, surprising physical accomplishments, and random discoveries. (One of my daughters, essentially voted our of her cabin by a bunch of mean girls one year, stumbles in the dark over to another cabin where she is welcomed in, and who become some of her best friends for all the years she continued to go to camp.) Most of all, it’s about all of this happening in a female-led, all-girl environment, one where we’re just there to help out, do some of the more annoyingly sweaty stuff, and invent and sing terrible songs.

Which I, at least, enjoyed immensely. So I guess in the end, I’m both grateful that I had my ten years, jealous of those who get to go this year, and hopeful that I might be able to get back there before our youngest says she’s done. I love hearing the testimonies spoken by girls-becoming-women whom I know, whom I’ve seen complain and question and snark through exhausting days and uncomfortable nights, whom I’ve seen struggle with cabin-mates and leaders and the food, and apologize when they’ve gone too far. And I just love the stupid joy of it all, the point on Thursday or Friday where everyone has been staying up so very late for so long that almost any skit, no matter how dumb (and believe me, I got dragged into some pretty dumb ones) just may bring the house down. (Pizza being delivered by a ghost in a helicopter? SURE.)

Any good Girls Camp memories out there? Or memories so bad they’re good? Let’s hear them here.