Healing through Baptisms

Jennifer Roach is a mental health therapist who lives with her family in the suburbs of Seattle. She converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2019.

I get touched in the Temple. A lot.

I’m a new convert. Baptized 4 months ago. But I am no stranger to faith. I grew up in the mainstream Christian church. I loved being in church. I was there every time the doors were open, which was not nearly enough for me. I loved the Bible, sermons, singing. I gave my entire life to all of it. Most of the jobs I have had as an adult were in mainstream Churches. My undergraduate degree is from a Christian college, followed by a Masters in Divinity, and then another master’s in counseling. I am a religious, church-going woman to my core.

But I was also completely gutted at church. One of my pastors sexually abused me. When the truth came out, the church looked the other way. It protected and comforted him, not me. Google my name if you want the details. It’s in black and white on the front page of the newspaper.

Now, all these years later as a new convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I go to the Temple. Right now I can only go to the baptistry. I joke frequently that down in the baptismal it’s me, the eleven-year-olds (who sometimes can’t quite keep their faces above water) and their proud parents. But that’s actually not quite right. There are men there. Religious men. Priesthood men. And if I want to be baptized, I must enter into a very specific dance with one of them, previously a stranger to me. I have no Priesthood holder in my family. I am the only one who is a member of the church. So I have to rely on a willing man, who just happens to be there at the same time as me, to baptize me.

And mostly, they are willing to help. Though a few are not. Those men demure with a, “I’m in a hurry today.” I smile graciously and wait for another candidate who might be willing to help. I try to not feel the sting of rejection. And inevitably a priesthood holder who is not too busy that day is willing to help. But I don’t pick them, they are just available.

Whoever performs the ordinance will touch me, hold me underwater, bring me back up. 20 times over.

There is a lot of touching.

All men baptize differently. The words are the same, the motion is the same, but there are vast differences between how each one performs the ordinance, how each one touches me. One man, an older Hispanic man with leathery skin and a thick accent, told me that he had never baptized anyone before. He was a convert of just a year. He agreed to baptized me, but said I would have to show him what to do. Some men are quick and efficient – they say the words quickly, push my body under the water and bring it back up with such forcefulness that I feel dizzy. Others, have the lightest touch and I feel like I am practically doing all the work myself. Some stand very close, some try to be six feet away. But they all have to touch me.

After the baptisms are done, I go to change. Enclosed within the Temple walls, deep with in the basement, I am cold, wet, naked, alone. I feel every bit of this vulnerability. Everything inside my body screams that I am not safe. That there are religious men nearby and that I know full well what it is like to be harmed by them. My history of being touched by religious men is not good.

In dry clothes I emerge from the changing room and find myself in an impossibly small room for confirmations. More touching. But the same pattern. Some men place their hands on my head as if I were a china doll about to break. They barely make contact with me and it makes me wonder why. Others place their hands on the top of my head confidently and with much tenderness. Sometimes a stray finger touches the skin on my forehead, instead of just the top of my head. And oddly, I find myself comforted by this. I sit up taller and press my head into his hands and he presses back. And I feel the weight of his hands as the words of the ordinance fly by.

None of these men, these priests, know my history. But somehow, they are all healing me.All of them, with their many styles, are doing the same thing. Touching appropriately.

Each one of us is bring our individual history of touching to the baptismal moment. Even the men who are “in too big a hurry” may be bringing their own history of touching to their decision not to touch. The man who rush-pushes me underwater and brings me up with such force that I have to catch my breath is coming to that moment with his own history, just like me. The man who won’t look me in the eye and can barely touch me is bringing his history too.

And somehow, in the waters of baptism, and in moments of bringing the Holy Spirit, I have to believe, we are healing each other.