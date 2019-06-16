Monday Morning Theological Poll: LGBTQ in abstract edition

How does the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints view Homosexuality as a whole (the concept and its implications, rather than the acts of any particular individual or group).
I have no idea. Take just this last week:
Elder Redlund leans toward neutral, from a local stake conference Q&A last weekend: ” Having same-sex attraction is not a sin….” then later “That’s why someone should, if I had same-sex attraction I should still try to live a chaste life. And by trying to live in accordance with the law of chastity, even though that seems difficult and hard the blessing that is there, is that they will receive all that Heavenly Father has.”
President Oaks leans toward sinful, from the BYU-H devotional this week: “Along with these challenges—and caused by them—we are confronted by a culture of evil and personal wickedness in the world. This includes… The increasing frequency and power of the culture and phenomenon of lesbian, gay, and transgender lifestyles and values.”
Elder Holland, from the Seminary & Institute meeting for instructors earlier this week leans toward sinful: “‘Generation Z’ students — ages 7 to 22… tend to support gay marriage and transgender rights as part of everyday life. Because of this sociability, the thin line between friendship and condoning behavior begins to blur.”
Elder Bednar, from his social media feed on Tuesday, seems to skirt the question and just says “Part of a happy marriage is benefiiting from the differences between men and women.” I don’t think he likes to think about it beyond that.
I think that it depends on the practical definition of “homosexuality.”
For same-sex attraction, I would say “Neutral: A Mental Illness that will be cured in the afterlife.”
For same sex-activity, I would say “Sinful: A Problem that will be solved in the afterlife.”
For same-sex marriage, I would say “Sinful: Grievous and to be avoided at all costs.” Though this seems to be in some amount of flux.
Mike,
I think I’m aiming for “the notion that ones sexuality Is not determined by social norms that are applied based on genitalia.” Homosexuality is maybe the wrong term; how about queerness.
As a whole, perhaps that LGBTQ folks can be in the Celestial Kingdom just not the highest degree? The highest degree requires temple marriage right? So I think most members would assume that LGBTQ folks can in fact be judged at the final judgment as worth of the Celestial Kingdom but assuming that they still would be LGTBQ post resurrection temple marriage would not be available to them, since that requires a heterosexual male and female couple.
If one subscribes to the hormonal theory of sexually (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prenatal_hormones_and_sexual_orientation), will the resurrection provide a body that had optimal levels of hormones in its development?
I’d be interested to know how respondents view the Church’s position and how they describe their own position. The similarity or differences between responses would be interesting.
I know that people will say that they feel that the church is teaching them that they’re irredeemably broken, and I’ve never picked up on that at all. Same sex attraction is a temptation, and a thorn in the side of those who have it. But we all are sinners, and we all have our temptations. My current belief is that same sex attraction is part of mortality, and won’t carry over to perfected physical bodies.
I agree with Mike Austin though I disagree with the categorization for the Church’s position on same sex attraction. I would say the general leadership consensus is, “We’re not sure what combination of biochemical and mental circumstances causes it but we believe it will be resolved in the afterlife.” The leadership of the Church do not seem to believe that anything but heterosexuality will persist in the afterlife and the Family Proclamation is the touchstone for establishing that belief. How different members of the Q of 15 perceive that question is at best determined through kremlinology of their personal talks but that is looking through a glass darkly.
As Em Jen says, they don’t have a consistent view. Oaks has dedicated his career as an apostle to fighting gays, so until he goes we are stuck with homophobia, I expect. He could surprise us.
I believe that when the church leaders, overcome their prejudices, and allow the gospel in, we will accept gay marriage, as equal, and also women as equal. All can be alike unto God, and the church too. No more discrimination, simple.
Is the Church’s position the relevant concern?
What would a follower of Christ do?
And again, in a different translation:
Wouldn’t you want to be warned from your sins so that you may inherit the kingdom of God and be saved? Why therefore not warn them from their sins – lust in particular, since lust defines the group under discussion – so that they may inherit the kingdom of God and be saved?
And, again, you cannot repent in the eternal world.
If you love them who labor under sin and are to perish except they repent, why would you not warn them?
John C.,
In your opinion, what separates “preaching” from “responding”?
Lots of definitional issues (“The Church” doesn’t have a position; people do. “Homosexuality” . . . already discussed.) Restating in my own terms:
1. I can only reconcile the several things said and done by Church leaders with a prior that everyone *other than* simple cis-gender XX and XY persons have something like a disease to be reversed or cured in the hereafter.
2. I do not believe this is an examined or tested or updated prior in many/most instances. I do not believe there is any developed or thought-through ontology. I believe for most Church leaders it is simply an unexamined assumption.
John, thank you for this, it is an interesting undertaking. There are, however, a few matters regarding the questions that make it difficult to choose an answer. First, it is unclear to me whether the poll is asking how I as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints view homosexuality, or are you asking how the 1. Church as an organization or 2. a cultural collective views it. It does seem you intend the question to pertain to homosexuality as a phenomenology rather than as a behavior, affording a rather wider range of responses.
Second, there is some possible contradictory bias in some of the questions. For example, saying that something is a disease or mental illness that needs to be cured automatically frames the phenomenology as a negative rather than as something neutral. Even in the positive categories, the statement “that it will not be cured” in the afterlife introduces a possible bias by suggesting that it may need to be cured even though it won’t be, which posits an inherent contradiction to the premise in those categories that it may just be another way of being. Perhaps it would fit more with the category to say it won’t be “modified” in the afterlife rather than “cured.”
Nevertheless, given the difficulties with the poll, I still chose to participate. I decided that the poll is asking about what the Church thinks as either a hierarchy/cultural collective rather than my own views, and I emphasized that the question pertains to the phenomenlogical experience of homosexuality divorced from any behavior. Therefore, since it is theoretically possible that a person can be homosexual and can be abstinent of any homosexual activity and can even theoretically join in a heterosexual marriage in the temple, that any and every blessing of the ordinances and the gospel are available, even the highest degree of the celestial kingdom, however, the contradictions of the category make it difficult to answer since I also think the Church collective generally believes in this situation that the same sex attraction will be modified in the afterlife as part of the package.
The reality is much different. It is difficult for people to be completely abstinent and this produces a standard that is not expected of heterosexual members. No heterosexual member is expected to be completely celibate throughout his or her entire life and to also carry no hope of being anything other than celibate throughout life or eternity. If you do not think this is a double standard, just imagine how many heterosexual members would be able to comply with the standard if they were to awaken overnight in a parallel universe to find that the Church was teaching that they had to be completely and always celibate and could not even get married if they were to be in compliance with standards of Chastity. If that sounds crazy to you, then you may be able to picture how crazy it sounds to our homosexual brothers and sisters. So I would say that the reality of the Church’s view translates to an extreme negative in practice, even if the theoretical idea that someone can be homosexual and still abide the standards to enter and maintain a temple marriage sounds positive. The field is white with examples of people who have tried valiantly by relegating and suppressing who they are and trying to make it in a het-marriage, only to bring sorrow and heartbreak to spouse and children as the reality of who they are overtook them. There may be some who have had more success at it.
I personally believe God created us all and we are all his children, and that if mere mortals have been able to figure out how to have loving supportive same-sex marriages that nurture children in love here on Earth (I know many such families), then it should be possible in the eternities. But I do recognize this view is beyond heterodox in my Church tribe. Nevertheless, it seems to me to be most consistent with teachings on love and God not being a respecter of persons.
My additional question: if you are a queer person at church, at what point on the poll do you feel emotionally, spiritually and even physically safe among your fellow congregants?
EmJen, good question. In my experience I might get that in the afterlife. SP and bishop and close friends are kind. Congregants as a whole can be vewy scawy.
Maybe prejudice will be cured in the afterlife.
Lona,
Thank you for the pushback. I was trying to frame it in a manner that most church members would recognize (revealing my own bias regarding how the church approaches it). But things could definitely have been worded more carefully. I also think that church members who approach it like a disease or mental illness do so in order to engage “love the sinner/hate the sin.” FWIW
I think that we are leaning on the arm of flesh for our salvation by some charactistic we either possess or don’t possess being the hate or way to salvation. We are told that Jesus is the way, not heterosexual marriage in a LDS temple. If God is the framer of creation and all the reality that we know surely there is provision for every kind of human to experience human love kindness of every type and have Joy within the body and be encompassed within the love, power and our relationships and salvation without having to have a body or brain that is inclined to be one way or love one way and no other.
I understand John, thank you.
Sin is to be avoided. At all costs is hyperbole, but I’ll go with it to the extent that is meaningful in normal usage.
I didn’t vote because none of the statements were satisfying to me. I liked Michael Austin’s response and would go with that. I believe that the institutional church sees LGBTQ+ issues as deeply sinful and won’t exist in a Zion like society or in “heaven” Members of the church likely lean heavily in that direction but with considerable variation based on their discomfort or dissonance on the topic. I personally see LGBTQ+ very positively and wish for the day that our leaders and membership can find a way to include sexual minorities.
I think it’s fair to say that this is something that requires significant and groundbreaking revelation. Considering the whiplash of policies and a wide variety of positions within the Quorum of the Twelve I feel like I’m seeing church history from the 1970s begin to repeat itself.
I know where I stand, but I don’t really have a clue what the Church’s official stance is. It seems to be shifting, but I’m not sure any of your options fit what I perceive the Church’s position to be.
But see D&C 138:58, and more particularly 138:31-34.
I’ve given no answers because the questions seem more complex than the questions themselves and the choices given in answer to those questions must always be changing. The issue we need to deal with first is a world created by God that employs all the complexities of evolution. Until evolution’s necessity and its values are addressed in our theology, instead of giving it a simple neutrality, it doesn’t seem to make much sense to rail against the diversity that has arisen for the sake of ultimate progression. Or not. For instance, how does the law of evolution comport with the ultimate law of the gospel: love? We will theorize, like we will here in this discussion. It’s like a recent notion that members are told that they should only pray to HF and not to HM also, because God is only comprised of HFs and not a HF and a HM.
Even considering it sinful or neutral, could that not be said of many other conditions in life? If we were to consider alcoholism instead, is that a sin that will be “solved” in the afterlife? Is it a disease or mental illness that will be “cured” in the afterlife? I don’t think there is any magic to those options and it will still require a sincere desire to change and focused effort on the individual’s behalf. An alcoholic may work tremendously hard to repent and change the desires of their heart. However, it may be that an alcoholic will choose not to change their behaviors and they feel that living as they choose is more important to them than to be in the top level of Celestial glory.
Various kingdoms of glory exist for a reason. Otherwise, why not just the heaven/hell dichotomy prevalent in most(?) other religions. Even our lowest glory would be just like our lives now, but with perfect bodies and no death or disease. That is amazing! I believe that there will be individuals that choose to live in a lower kingdom for reasons that are more important to them than what the Celestial kingdom offers. As example, many of us as members of the church find joy in child rearing and having a family. However, many couples in this life choose not to have kids and find greater satisfaction for themselves in other ways. I truly believe that people will end up in whatever kingdom of glory that will make them happiest. It is called the plan of happiness after all.
We know that the highest level of the Celestial kingdom will include having “eternal increase,” which I understand as having the capacity to create spiritual children of our own. This would exclude members of the LGBTQ community just based on the “spiritual biology” of it, just as much as they can’t have naturally born children now. However, it may be that they are allowed into a lower level of the Celestial kingdom, or the Terrestrial or Telestial kingdoms. That is NOT a bad thing and I truly believe that they will be happy there.
I hate this argument about the celestial kingdom: Don’t worry, you’ll still be happy in a lower kingdeom.
Because guess what, LGBT people love their families. Parents love their LGBT children. Telling them that everyone will be fine to be in another kingdom doesn’t fly for those who have been taught their entire lives that only at the top tier of the celestial kingdom will they get to be with their families forever.
So stop saying this. Say it like it really is: unless you are a heterosexual married couple with children (who also are in heterosexual pairings) we believe your family will be broken up and you won’t get to be with God.
Or, better yet, let’s stop teaching it as an exclusive place.
Because I believe we really don’t know how it will work out in the end. However categorizing groups of people in the here and now into lesser kingdoms means we treat them as lesser people.
Thank you, EmJen.
“Say it like it really is: unless you are a heterosexual married couple with children (who also are in heterosexual pairings) we believe your family will be broken up…”
You say that you believe that we really don’t know how it will work out in the end, but you’re pretty absolutist about this…? Where the hell does it say we will be broken up from our families?
I don’t believe that we will be cut off from our families, not at all. I don’t live in the same house as my parents right now; it’s a far stretch to say that my family is “broken up”
Nobody said it was an exclusive place. I view it more as a state of mind and series of actions. I can go to the temple and participate in Celestial activities and go meet my non-recommend holding family for dinner right after.
“categorizing groups of people in the here and now into lesser kingdoms means we treat them as lesser people.”
We need to stop viewing any kingdom of glory as lesser. They are ALL kingdoms of glory. Because people choose a different glory doesn’t make it any less. Just as the people are no lesser either.