Epistemic Humility and the Crisis in the Church

Human understanding is like a false mirror, which, receiving rays irregularly, distorts and discolours the nature of things by mingling its own nature with it.
—Francis Bacon, Novum Organon
You are wrong. You are profoundly and disturbingly wrong about a spectacularly large number of things. You accept facts that are not facts, values that are incompatible with each other, and a fair number of truly dumb ideas about how to change the world. If you ever really understood the extent of your wrongness, you would never trust another word you said.
No need to feel ashamed about this. I am wrong too. I am probably wrong more often than you are. And I probably think I am righter. Given the number of things that all of us believe (or do not believe) to be facts, the number of things that we consider (or do not consider) valuable, and the number of policies that we think (or do not think) will work, there is no possible way that anybody is going to be right about everything—or even most things. You already accept this about 99.9999% of the human population. You know perfectly well that everybody else is wrong about a lot of things. And if you really think about it, you will realize that you are probably not the only person in the world who is always right
We all understand this in the abstract. We even understand it retroactively and can remember any number of things that we got wrong in the past. I am willing to bet, however, that you can’t think of a single thing that you are wrong about right now. None of us can. The minute we realize that something is wrong, we immediately revise our beliefs to be right again. This is just how human cognition works; we can’t imagine ourselves being wrong.
Unless we can. Unless we can manage to work against our evolutionary programming and entertain, as a very real possibility, that we are wrong about important things. And I mean really important things. The sorts of things that we build our lives around and use to make our existence meaningful.
For people of faith, this includes questions like, “Does God exist?” “Does God speak through any particular set of texts or people?” “Is there a life after this one?” and “Am I doing what God wants me to do?”
I believe things about all of these questions. But I know that I am probably wrong, and maybe spectacularly so. I know that I’m not supposed to be. If I were faithful (so I have been told), I would have a rock solid testimony of these things based in a kind of knowledge that transcends science or reason. But I don’t. And even if I did, I do not have any grounds to stand on to say that this way of knowing things is superior to others. Of course, I could certainly be wrong about that.
Which leads me to what I referred to in the title as “the Crisis of the Church.” By “the Church here, I mean something broader than the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I mean the whole Body of Christ in all of its Catholic, Orthodox, Evangelical, Protestant, and Restoration organs. We are all having a crisis, or a situation that requires us to make decisions before circumstances make them for us. And the Crisis has to do with members of the Body who, for whatever reason, do not match our ideas of what this life, or an afterlife, should be like.
This has always been the challenge of the Church, though it has come in different forms. In our era, the crisis usually concerns issues of sexuality and gender expression–human beings with dignity and unique gifts who need to be embraced by the Body of Christ but whose very existence challenges ideas about gender and sexuality that we believe to be either natural or eternal.
One argument that I have heard a lot recently communities goes something like this: “God wants everybody to be happy, and living a sinful life will make people unhappy/condemn them to damnation/make them ineligible for the Celestial Kingdom/ or some such thing. Therefore, the way to REALLY show love for people is to condemn their lifestyle/excommunicate them/pass laws against them/& etc.
I would suggest that the greatest need for epistemic humility arises when we attempt to balance the apparent, this-worldly needs of a human being against their supposed metaphysical needs in a world to come. Because, if we happen to be wrong about the metaphysical stuff, we end up hurting an actual person for no good reason. And we end up failing to exercise charity–a duty that we know we have in this world–in order to fulfill some injunction that we think we have in the next.
And, before you ask, yes, I am very willing to admit that I could be wrong too. I am willing to accept that risk. I am willing to stand before God and defend myself for accepting people on their own terms and treating them with kindness and compassion, even when scriptures and prophets and anything else suggested that I should condemn them and vote against their rights. I am willing to accept the moral consequences of being wrong.
Are you?
Comments
Thank you so much for this. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
You’re going to take all the fun out of Fast and Testimony meeting. If people can’t claim to know for a certainty about some things, well, I’m just saying.
Yes, I have been spectacularly wrong about many things in my life and have watched the LDS Church modify beliefs and policies about a number of things in my life and even admit to being wrong about Blacks and priesthood deprivation.
However, I have to live my life according to some moral code and some outside source of experience such as prophets and scriptures. I do not believe either to be infallible but know I probably will not be able to determine their errors during my lifetime.
We speculate a lot within the Church and tend to assume what now exists will remain so in eternity or will be completely changed. The diseased will be whole, the mentally ill will understand clearly and life will be what it should be. But sinners here will remain sinners there. Do we really know what part of our sexuality is eternal if it differs from the norm here? Do we know what part of our male/female role definitions will be upended there?
We need greater charity but I question whether we should be swayed from the arguments I keep reading about being on the right side of history. No one was more convinced they were on the right side of history than the Soviets with their imaginary Communist paradise for workers or the Nazis who would share the glories of Germanic civilization with the world.
I’d put this as a corollary to the whole “motes and beams” bit. We should be spending more time examining the sins and failings we view as inconsequential (or even non-existent) in our own lives which others can easily see.
Humility to not just see your failings but to actively look for them is a hard thing to work on.
For me, being transgender has been my most major thing for me to keep in mind. I believe I am female. I believe the impressions I have gotten confirming this. But I could be completely wrong, getting to the afterlife and finding that I am male after all. Am I prepared for that eventuality?
I suppose the question that comes to each of us is to what level do we take this? Do we search for things that are “dealbreakers”, insisting that our understanding is either right or we want no part of it? Painful or not, when we will be confronted with realities we don’t like, can we step forward with humility or will we just stop playing?
Gina, I would suggests that “history,” for both Marxists and Fascists, plays the same role as “God” does for religious people. It is a metaphysical construct that people think they understand but really don’t.
We could possibly be wrong, yes. But society tends to reward who think that they are right and make bold assertions of such, and use whatever evidence they can cling to vindicate themselves. This is getting to be more the case in this sort of post-truth era that we are entering. People seem to be more assured of their rightness. The LDS church has a vested interest in appearing right. It hates to admit that it was and is wrong on some things, fearing that it will appear weak before its followers. It plays a role as a leader, so it has to be cautious about admitting mistakes.
On the church, having a sort of unsureness about it, as you suggest we do, would likely mean having a lower level of commitment to it. In most areas of life, having greater certainty usually means more proneness to action, and having less certainty means slower action.
FActs not Feelings says, I too am an Intellectual Dark Webber who enjoys a good veiled trans-bash and SJW-bash. I mean, if we start identifying transgenders as women when they were born men, it is obvious that this is a slippery slope to people to just start identifying themselves as diabetics all over the place (of course, 84 million people in the US are thought to have pre-diabetes, so this could become a thing). Oh the horror. Thank God for those brave, brave intellectual dark webbers standing up for free speech against those awful SJWs trying to shame us for trans-bashing. If we don’t maintain a gateway platform for crypto-racists, conspiracy theorists, and neo-Nazis to express their ideas, who will? I mean that is what free speech is all about, right? Making sure that extremists’ views are aired on a regular basis.
A serious question, Michael, not meant to challenge your point, but to refine it. You write:
I would suggest that the greatest need for epistemic humility arises when we attempt to balance the apparent, this-worldly needs of a human being against their supposed metaphysical needs in a world to come.
Does not the need for epistemic humility also arise when we attempt to articulate our own, or others’, “apparent, this-worldly needs”?
This is great. I especially love your brief discussion of “tough love”: The idea that if we really love someone, we will condemn their behaviors that could damn them. It reminds me of people on my mission (and some relatives, too) who condemned me for my Mormonism. And they did it with absolute love in their hearts, too. I mean, if you really love someone, you can’t let them burn in hell, can you? And yet, our relationships are hurt by this. Could they be right? Could I be wrong? Sure. But if they are wrong, then they have damaged our relationship for no reason.
“[I]f we happen to be wrong about the metaphysical stuff, we end up hurting an actual person for no good reason.”
That was my favorite line.
The final paragraph belies that fact that your conceptual epistemic humility is in practice a cover for tactical nihilism.
This is why Alma counseled his followers that they do not accept as teachers, neither rites from, people who do not keep the commandments of Jesus Christ (Mosiah 23:14).
For the blind cannot lead the blind; shall they not both fall into the pit?
I vacillate between being afraid to commit to a particular moral stance because I lack information (and it might be not my job to solve a particular problem), and willing to accept the burden of being wrong because it allows me to behave in a way that aligns with my moral sense of rightness.
What I really want, though, is to have real conversations with real people who are as willing to admit that they might be wrong as I am. *sigh* I am exhausted by the certainty of others. Not convinced, not envious, just so, so tired.
I love everything about this. The great challenge of our mortal existence is our quest for discipleship of Christ. In a very real sense, discipleship requires us to transcend our experience, our culture, our dependence upon sources we have not brought to the Lord and humbly reconsidered as we are enlightened by the Spirit. As Paul would put it, the challenge is to allow Christ to inhabit our hearts and intellects and to decide, moment to moment, person to person, how to love. His grace enables that charity. We misunderstand scripture, we misspeak, we misinterpret; we fail to explore symbols and archetypes. We give creedence to opinion over revealed truths – and we are perfectly able to receive revelation for ourselves. We believe rules pre-empt the Atonement, and we set limits upon that Atonement. Long story short: there are two commandments I am to follow. They revolve around charity. I am not possessed of it. That humility allows me to see how we are all beggars, all in need. Focusing my energy on that reality, rather than the false superiority of the rule book, keeps me where I need to be, spiritually speaking.
I concur with your approach. I try to live my life assuming that I will be held accountable in some form of afterlife, while simultaneously assuming there is no afterlife for anyone else. With these assumptions, how I treat others is really, really important.
Russell, great question. I would say it epistemic humility is always a good thing. But these three things, I think, are either qualitatively different, or quantitatively different to a very, very high degree: 1) Knowing what we really want or need in this life; 2) Knowing what another person really wants or needs in this life; and 3) Knowing what God wants or needs in any life. The crucial question, I think, involves ignoring 2 for the sake of 3. If somebody is thirsty and wants a drink, then, I think that it would be very difficult to argue that the person did not want or need a drink. But if someone said that they were depressed and wanted a gun to kill themself, then I would probably feel OK about giving them something other than a gun.
So, there are judgment calls, as there always is when humans are involved. But I think it is crucial that we are actually exercising judgment that is based on what is best for a person and their actual needs. When it becomes unjustifiable, I think, is when someone is dying a thirst and we give them a Bible. In that case, we are substituting our belief about what God thinks for any real assessment of another person’s needs.
Bill, I’d be curious where you read the nihilism in Mike’s approach. Frankly, it seems almost the opposite to me: less nothing matters than things matter very much, but we might be wrong about what matters. That is, Mike is laying out a deeply moral framework with which to interact in a deeply moral, incredibly important, but definitely imperfect, world.
My cards on the table here: I’m with him on this. I may well be wrong about lots of things, so I think potentially erring on the side of love of neighbor is probably the way to err.
“Does not the need for epistemic humility also arise when we attempt to articulate our own, or others’, “apparent, this-worldly needs”?”
To build on Michael’s answer, you can differentiate his 1 (knowing what we need), 2 (knowing what others need), 3 (knowing what God prescribes for everyone) over at least two factors: (a) the degree to which making associated judgments essentially required by life, and (b) the degree to which one bears or shares the consequences of humbling mistakes.
1-a is a very high degree: living involves some continuous individual reckoning with what is personally needed, and there’s are very high natural incentives in 1-b to set your epistemic humility close to the true boundaries of what you’re able to accurately reckon vs external wisdom/models others might offer you.
2-a/2-b is a varying but degree: for children and other people who you bear responsibility for or whose happiness/fortunes you hold as dear as your own, there’s a modest degree of real investment, requiring some involvement and also demanding accurate assessment of your limits, which hopefully includes recognizing that others have more direct feedback about their experience and internal state as you do, and you have to balance that carefully with any models/wisdom you think you have. The larger the degree of separation — the less grief you’re going to feel when they come to grief — the more epistemic humility is required.
3-a/3-b … the topic of what God prescribes is so big and broad and so often broached far outside any apparently requirement or real skin in the game that I can’t see but that it’s the one that requires epistemic humility the most. And yet…
Ugh. Some of the comments here still falling on the side of intolerance of others with the assumption of being right with God. That certainty is painful, especially knowing based on history that the moment the church changes policies, there will suddenly be certainty again but for the nearly opposite position. For myself, I’d rather err on the side of love and acceptance. I can stand before God with a clear conscience, look Him in the eyes, and explain myself. But I don’t think I’ll have to.
Simple and beautiful.
What should come first: abstract principles (like religious doctrine), or lived experience? Should our love (for example) be based primarily on doctrinal reasoning about love, or should love start with our actual experience as we interact with others?
When we talk about things like love, faith, hope, and obedience, we almost invariably treat these things as if they are, first of all, principles to be explained, distilled, and understood. From that point of view, it makes sense to force our experience to conform with the principle. What else are principles for, after all? Why, of course, principles are meant to set our lives straight!
Slowly I have come to accept that this way of seeing things is backwards. It is better to live our religion first, and then to allow experience to shape our principles. Love (for example) is so much more complicated, more difficult, and more wonderful than any set of principles can express. If we rely on the principle of love to shape our experience of love, we will forever miss love’s fullness.
I don’t suggest that we abandon principles and doctrines. These things are useful tools to talk about what is good. Let’s just remember that doctrines do not love us, and doctrines do not save us.