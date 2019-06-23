Monday Morning Theological Poll: Also-Ran Edition

What is the difference between the lower two tiers of the celestial kingdom and the terrestrial kingdom in the eternities? We’re going to exclude differences in glory and types of bodies from this poll, because those seem too obvious (and vague) to me. Complain below, if you must.
Justify your answers in the comments.
Comments
I don’t believe any of those. Highest degree of Celestial Kingdom is eternal marriage with increase. Difference between Terestial and Celestial is living up to baptismal covenants. All of those in the Celestial can stand being in the presence of God, and are nice enough neighbors that God wants them living in His neighborhood.
Sure, jader3rd, but what is the practical difference that it makes? It seems like you are saying it is access to God, physically if not spiritually.
John, you’re right. Access to God probably is a summary of my belief.
I’m going to go with none of the above. Probably a rather unorthodox interpretation of the LDS vision of the hereafter, but it’s mine, and I’ll own it.
For me, the whole kingdoms of glory structure is predicated on the purpose of life – which is that everyone who came down to earth wanted to become a God. Mortality is a time to build and demonstrate (or at least to take the first steps on the path towards doing so) the type of moral character that can be entrusted with godly power. The Celestial Kingdom is about not just having that type of character, but (after having gone through everything) still wanting to go on and be gods. From my understanding, becoming gods is not something that can happen with individuals. It takes at least couples, bound together in covenant ties, and may even require whole communities bound together by covenants into a godly society.
So, in this schema, the lower degrees of the Celestial Kingdom are for those who grew into the type of people who could be trusted with the powers of godliness, but are unwilling to or uninterested in being a part of that kind of society, with those covenants. The terrestrial kingdom is the place for the people who were good people, but who aren’t yet at a place where they can be trusted with the powers of godliness. They still have personal issues to work through and overcome before God can be certain that they won’t abuse the position. Plenty of people in this world are basically good people, even very good people, but still end up failing the test of holding power over others. That’s the terrestrial kingdom, where you’ve mastered basic ethics and how to treat other people and love and kindness and goodness and overcoming temptation and not giving in to lusts but rather being the master of your own desires, but you still need to work on higher laws and training yourself out of ingrained habits and ways of thinking.
Of course, I also believe in progression between kingdoms, so I believe that everyone who *wants* to ascend to godhood and is *willing* to become the type of person that God insists they become in order to be trusted with those powers ends up in the highest degree of the celestial kingdom, making the covenants that are necessary to be given access to that power. Anybody who is left out is left out because of their own conscious (and continuous!) choices.
As I said, it’s not orthodox, but it is what I believe to be true.
I believe D&C 131:1 in our readings misrepresents what Joseph was saying; he wasn’t revealing some esoteric new truths about heaven, but rather “celestial” here should be understood as “heavenly”. Thus, he’s just mentioning the same 3 degrees of glory we are used to and saying that the highest is reserved for polygamists (or whatever the “new and everlasting covenant of marriage” is)