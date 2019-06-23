by

A couple of months ago the sister in charge of our sacrament meeting music wanted to arrange for someone to sing “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief” today, June 23, because it would be the Sunday before June 27. She asked one guy to do this, and he agreed at first, but it turned out he wasn’t really excited to do it, so I said I’d do it if I could turn it into a talk first and give an introduction to the song, which turned out to be fine. So I did it in sacrament meeting this morning, and it turned out pretty well. I didn’t write down the text of my remarks, so while they’re still fresh in my mind I’m going to write them down here for future reference:

This Thursday will be June 27, which marks an important anniversary in the history of our Church, for it was on that date in 1844 that the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum were martyred in the Carthage Jail in Hancock County, Illinois. From the accounts of the survivors of the attack, Willard Richards and in particular John Taylor, we know something of the events that afternoon in the jail, and one of the things we know is that John Taylor sang a song–twice–to the other prisoners, which is the song we know as “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief,” and I’d like to tell you a little bit about that song.

So where did the song come from? The words derive from a poem written by James McDonald in December of 1826 as he toured the English countryside, which he titled “The Stranger and His Friend.” McDonald was also a hymnist, but he never set this poem to music. That would happen a decade later in 1835, when a minister named George Coles composed a musical setting for the poem, which he gave the tune name “Duane Street,” named for a street in New York City on which was a church where he sometimes preached. And so the poem blossomed into a song that year, but at first it circulated only orally. Words and music would not be published together until, coincidentally, June of 1844, in a publication titled The Sacred Harp.

So where did John Taylor learn of the song? In England, the country of its origin, as he served a mission there in 1840. We know this because he, Parley Pratt and Brigham Young edited that year a new collection of hymns for the Saints in England, what we know today as the 1840 Manchester Hymnal, and this song is included in that book as hymn 225. (I mean the words only, as early LDS humnals did not include music at all.) Since Taylor was an editor of the volume, by definition he knew of the song at that time.

Four years later when he sang the song in the jail, the tune he sang it to was based on Duane Street, but was a fair bit different, being more elaborate, with more of a Gaelic feel, and coming from more of a folk tradition.

Now I can see it in your eyes, you’re all saying “Brother Barney, what are you talking about? There was no tape recorder in the Carthage Jail; how can you possibly say anything meaningful about how John Taylor sang the song on that occasion?” And in any other context you would be right, but not this time.

Fast forward 42 years to 1886. John Taylor is now President of the Church. He calls a meeting with a guy named Ebenezer Beesley, who is the Director of this thing we like to call the “Tabernacle Choir.” He’s also one of five men Taylor has called to be over the creation of a new hymnal, which will be published three years later in 1889 (unfortunately, a year after Taylor’s death, so he would never see the completed volume), titled The Latter-day Saints’ Psalmody, which would be the first LDS hymnal to include music. Music in a hymnal–what a concept! President Taylor wanted this song to go into the hymnal, but since this one would include music they would need to figure out what music to set it to.

So Beesley asks Taylor to sing for him the song just as he had sung it in the jail, and Taylor obliges him and sings the song, and Beesley takes notes on what he hears in musical notation. So not a tape recorder, but the next best thing. But Taylor didn’t want the song to go into the hymnal just as he had sung it. He wasn’t happy with how he had sung the song; musical tastes had changed (this was almost a half-century later), and so he wanted Beesley to punch it up. So that’s what Beesley does. He starts with how Taylor sang the song, but then makes it more elaborate and certainly more formal. So that is how it goes into the hymnal, and it has been in every hymnal since, it’s in our hymnal today, and when you and I sing the song in this room we’re singing Beesley’s punched up version of what John Taylor sang in the jail.

Beesley’s notes on how Taylor sang the song were pretty quickly lost, and were missing for well over a century. We only rediscovered them about a decade ago, in 2008. The notes were lost because Beesley was thinking of them as a tool for writing the music, and not as an historical artifact in their own right. He didn’t even write them on a separate piece of paper; they were scrawled on the last leaft of his copy of the bass version of a manuscript edition of hymns for use by members of the Tabernacle Choir–about as an obscure a location as possible, which is why it took us a minute to find it again.

And if you’re curious about how John Taylor sang the song in the jail, this afternoon go to google or youtube and do a seard on A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief, but then add the magic words “Taylor Version.” Because after the Beesley notation waa rediscovered in 2008, a number of LDS artists recorded it that way, and that is the way to find those recordings. And you won’t be shocked by what you hear; you’ll recognize it. The differences between how Taylor sang the song in the jail and what we sing today are subtle, but they’re also interesting, and I would encourage you to listen to the jail version online.

So there are three musical settings for the song in our tradition, all of which are genealogically related, but also different. First is Duane Street, which is by far the simplest setting and presumably the way John Taylor would have first encountered the song on the streets of England during his mission. Then there is Taylor’s folk elaboration of Duane Street in the jail. And finally there is the way we sing it today, which is Beesley’s formal elaboration of what Taylor sang in the jail.

So as an artifact of Church history, I would like to sing for you just a taste, the first two and the last verse, of The Stranger and His Friend/A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief,” but I am going to sing it to its original, simpler tune, Duane Street.

(Sings)

1. A poor, wayfaring Man of grief Hath often crossed me on my way, Who sued so humbly for relief That I could never answer nay. I had not pow’r to ask his name, Whither he went, or whence he came; Yet there was something in his eye That won my love; I knew not why.

2. Once, when my scanty meal was spread, He entered; not a word he spake, Just perishing for want of bread. I gave him all; he blessed it, brake, And ate, but gave me part again. Mine was an angel’s portion then, For while I fed with eager haste, The crust was manna to my taste.