Chains of Persuasion: a Symposium about Religion and Democracy, Part 2

Our second review of Ben Hertzberg’s Chains of Persuasion is provided by Simone Chambers, professor of political science at the University of California, Irvine. Read the first review here.

This is a wonderful book that moves the debate about religion and politics forward in all sorts of interesting and helpful ways. Rich with illustrations, short case studies, and real world challenges, the argument is also philosophically sophisticated, analytically rigorous, and right on the money in so many of its conclusions and judgments.

There are four main building blocks to Hertzberg’s framework: a modified Rawlsian idea of public reason; an innovative adaptation of deliberative democracy, a Deweyan ‘epistemic’ argument, and finally a discussion of the citizen virtues needed to navigate the challenges that religious pluralism pose for a liberal democratic order. Each of these four deserve an in depth analysis as does the way Hertzberg puts them all together into a coherent, comprehensive, and finely crafted picture of how we should be thinking about religion in the public sphere. But in my contribution to this forum I focus on the Deweyan epistemic argument, and suggest that it does not exhaust the ways that religious arguments can substantively enhance public debate and democratic outcomes.

In chapter 3, “Assessing the Consequences of Religious Inclusion,” Hertzberg looks at democratic procedures from an instrumental point of view and asks whether religious input positively or negatively contributes to good policy outcomes. Contrary to widespread assumptions of many liberal secularists, Hertzberg concludes that religion can and often does make a positive contribution to policy outcome. Hertzberg is staking out an important position here that goes significantly beyond the normative (sometimes called intrinsic) arguments for including religion in public debate that rely on the claim that excluding religion is unfair and treats religious citizens unequally. Hertzberg of course also endorses the normative position but notes that one can hold the normative position even if one thinks that on the whole religious arguments detract from good public discourse.

In order to see the instrumental value of religious arguments Hertzberg suggests that we need to step back from particular policy disputes and look at the sorts of information citizens need to participate in democratic decision-making processes. Here we want citizens to have reliable up-to-date information, not be dominated by any group of elites, and to be able to draw on a wide variety of diverse forms of experience and expertise. On this Deweyan view, diversity of input to the broad decision-making processes in democracies (and this would include informal face-to-face conservations between citizens all the way up to debate and discussion in legislative assemblies) is particularly important for a good policy development process and problem solving. Different types of people (identity diversity) who think differently (cognitive diversity) make for good problem solvers. If we were solving math problems, then generally you want math experts (but even here you might want math experts who thought in different ways). But the problems that democracies face are not confined to any one field and are often unpredictable. Under these conditions one wants a general condition of diversity of input. On this view then one can evaluate religious contributions as either enhancing the diversity of identity by bringing in new voices or enhancing cognitive diversity by bringing in new ways of thinking.

I am very sympathetic to this way of about thinking about the instrumental value of democracy. Furthermore, I think that Hertzberg is correct to say that religious arguments often (but not always) contribute to the type of diversity that is outcome enhancing. But what I want to point out is that on this view the positive contribution that religion can make to public debate has nothing to do with the religious character of the contribution or argument. Religions can contribute to identity diversity if they contain diverse ethnic and identity groups in exactly the same way as secular civil society organizations do. On the cognitive diversity question one might think that Hertzberg might identify something substantive about some religious arguments that enhances public debate; but he does not. It is the simple fact of diversity not the content of that diversity that matters.

One way to get at what I am trying to highlight here is through a counterfactual thought experiment. Imagine a world in which religious arguments disappeared from the public arena. What would have been lost or gained? One of the many important contributions that this books makes is to say that too many liberals think that all that would be lost are conservative voices pushing against inclusion and expansion of civil rights. But Hertzberg is saying, that is empirically false and epistemically blind because there are many different types of religious contributions and their multiplicity enhances debate. But on Hertzberg’s account the loss would be in a sense quantitative not qualitative. If religion disappeared from the public sphere we would have less diversity. But I want to suggest that some religious contributions may serve to enhance the cognitive content of our debates beyond diversifying those debates. For example, it may be the case that Aboriginal spirituality, ideas of transcendence, or a Buddhist picture of the human condition add an enlarged perspective to public debate the loss of which would represent an impoverishment of the resources at our disposal for thinking about our most pressing problems.

My point is that the reliance on Dewey and the formal diversity condition risks assimilating democratic discourse too closely with scientific discourse and enquiry. I want to suggest that we can draw resources from religion (and art) from which to think about, say, climate change as well as transnational moral obligations the value added of which is independent of or perhaps in addition to the diversity enhancing element of these arguments. For example, Aboriginal spirituality and ideas of the sacredness of nature are perspectives that can enlarge secularist thinking about the world and our relation to it. My point is not to criticize this book nor to suggest that Hertzberg should have talked more about the way religion as an aesthetic or transcendent discourse can enrich public debate in modern secularist societies. It was only to note that religion can add more than diversity.