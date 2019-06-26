Clearance vs. Cancellation

by

From the Women’s Bible Commentary:

Deuteronomy prohibits the husband, who sought to secure for himself a cheap divorce from his spurned bride, from ever divorcing her. To our ears, this provision sounds appalling, binding a young girl for the rest of her life to a man who “hates” her. In patriarchal ancient Judah, where women’s social status and economic survival depended on membership in a male-headed household, the provision was probably intended to guarantee her security.

The Deuteronomic law relies on some assumptions that don’t match our modern interpretation of marriage:

Women in marriage are entitled to protection because they are unable to protect themselves.

Men in marriage are obligated to protect the women they marry because those women are otherwise unable to protect themselves.

In the iron age society of Deuteronomy, marriage entitles women but obligates men. Restricting men from abandoning their obligation is the objective of restrictions on divorce, not an intention to protect women from harm within the marriage relationship (which isn’t addressed), but to require men to protect women from a patriarchal society in which they have no standing or power and are financially and physically vulnerable.

Current church policy regarding sealing of formerly divorced church members is likewise handled in a sexist manner (meaning differing based on one’s sex). From the 2018 Church Handbook of Instruction:

Sealing of Living Members After Divorce

Women. A living woman may be sealed to only one husband. If she is sealed to a husband and later divorces, she must receive a cancellation of that sealing from the First Presidency before she may be sealed to another man in her lifetime (see “Applying for a Cancellation of Sealing or a Sealing Clearance” below).

Men. If a husband and wife have been sealed and later divorced, the man must receive a sealing clearance from the First Presidency before another woman may be sealed to him (see “Applying for a Cancellation of Sealing or a Sealing Clearance” below). A sealing clearance is necessary even if (1) the previous sealing has been canceled or (2) the divorced wife is now deceased.

Sealing of Living Members after a Spouse’s Death

Women. A living woman may be sealed to only one husband.

Men. If a husband and wife have been sealed and the wife dies, the man may have another woman sealed to him if she is not already sealed to another man. In this circumstance, the man does not need a sealing clearance from the First Presidency unless he was divorced from his previous wife before she died (see the previous heading for the policy in cases of divorce).

Why does this lopsided restriction exist?

Since a temple sealing (or cancellation) does not have economic implications, what is the parallel to this prohibition in Deuteronomy? [1] Is it likewise intended to be a protection for women who require a male partner to be exalted? That would mean that they fall under the spiritual protection of their husband, but the reverse is not true. Or is the Celestial Kingdom like a men’s club that women can only access if a man (who is automatically a member) vouches for them?

This benevolent sexist argument is simply unnecessary. There is no current, avowed doctrinal basis to refuse a sealing cancellation for a woman differently than a man. Does this indicate a secret, disavowed belief in polygamy? Possibly, but we have to be cautious about this assumption because a deceased woman can be sealed to multiple husbands under the assumption that “God will work it out.” While this differs from the practice for men, it does indicate more flexibility than a straight polygamous interpretation would require.

So is the male / female difference doctrinal (polygamy) or cultural (as with the Old Testament). [2] Is it based on the assumption that women are economically dependent on men (and therefore otherwise dependent on men, e.g. salvationally). I would hypothesize that the sealing cancellation for women is made more difficult to “protect” women from being exiled from the male structure that they have only been granted entrance to through the sealing. The man apparently has no such need because marriage was an obligation he took on (he has agreed to share his largesse), but for women, marriage is an entitlement, an access, that they have lost in separating from the man.

As pointed out in the handbook, men are cleared for additional wives. Women can request to have a sealing cancelled. Those are two very different scenarios. The following section explains how this clearance or cancellation can be requested.

Applying for a Cancellation of Sealing or a Sealing Clearance

A woman who has previously been sealed must receive a cancellation of that sealing from the First Presidency before she may be sealed to another man in her lifetime. [3] A man who has been divorced from a woman who was sealed to him must receive a sealing clearance from the First Presidency before another woman may be sealed to him (see “Sealing of Living Members after Divorce” above).

If the bishop and stake president decide to recommend that a cancellation of sealing or a sealing clearance be granted, they submit an Application to the First Presidency form. This form is available electronically in units that use Church record-keeping software. Leaders of these units should not contact the Office of the First Presidency to obtain a copy. The form is available from the Area Presidency in other areas. Instructions are on the form. Before submitting the application, the stake president makes sure that the divorce is final and that the applicant is current in all legal requirements for child and spousal support related to the divorce.

If a member has requested a cancellation of sealing or a sealing clearance, he or she may not schedule an appointment for a temple marriage or sealing until receiving a letter from the First Presidency giving notice that the cancellation or clearance has been granted. The person should present this letter at the temple.

As with the Deuteronomist, though, this policy does not address or apparently conceive of the idea that a woman would want to cancel her sealing to a man for any reason other than remarriage. Remaining sealed to a man who is entering a(n albeit theoretical) polygamous union against your will, who has cheated on you, or who has physically or emotionally abused you is, as the Women’s Bible Commentary pointed out, not an optimal psychological position for the woman. Leaving these matters in the hands of male ecclesiastical leaders who may or may not understand how the woman feels is also suboptimal. Clearly those writing the handbook don’t demonstrate a very deep understanding of the woman’s perspective.

Since the handbook does not stipulate that women cannot have a sealing cancelled unless they are remarrying (but doesn’t seem to fathom that someone would request a cancellation unless they are remarrying), this leaves women vulnerable to leader roulette and whatever assumptions their local leaders choose to make about their request. It seems that an easy remedy to take women’s experience more seriously would be for the church to modify the handbook with this in mind (or for a letter to go to stake presidents and bishops instructing them that sealing cancellation requests can also be granted because a spouse does not want to be tied to someone who has abused them, broken their trust or any other psychologically important reason). [4]

Do you see a parallel between how Deuteronomy views marriage and divorce and how church policy treats requests for sealing cancellations and clearance, or do you think these policies are based on different assumptions?

How do we move away from a cultural assumption that women are dependent on men for physical and economic protection rather than whole people in our own right?

Will the church ever create parity in this policy for men and women? What would that take?

Do you see marriage as roughly the same type of institution for men and women or do you see it performing a different function for men and women as it did in historically patriarchal societies?

Discuss.

[1] As a friend rightly pointed out, parallels to iron age communities are not really the basis for good policies in 2019. Thank you, Captain Obvious, and yet it seems that bears restating.

[2] We may as well ask if polygamy is doctrinal or cultural, which is a valid question, too, particularly since polygamy is currently considered to be unnecessary to eternal salvation and utterly prohibited from current practice–except wink, wink if your first wife dies before you do.

[3] This is one reason, at least from what I’ve been told, that LDS men (particularly those who have never been sealed) do not want to date LDS widows (who are still sealed to a deceased spouse and ineligible for another sealing). It’s gross, but it’s an apparent byproduct of this sexist difference in policy, putting LDS widows at a distinct disadvantage in dating church members.

[4] If you think this isn’t a gap, consider that the current policy leaves room that a stake president could bar a woman’s request for sealing cancellation from a man against whom she has a legal restraining order. How would you feel if you were eternally tied to a person who has literally tried to kill you?