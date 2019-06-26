Clearance vs. Cancellation

From the Women’s Bible Commentary:
Deuteronomy prohibits the husband, who sought to secure for himself a cheap divorce from his spurned bride, from ever divorcing her. To our ears, this provision sounds appalling, binding a young girl for the rest of her life to a man who “hates” her. In patriarchal ancient Judah, where women’s social status and economic survival depended on membership in a male-headed household, the provision was probably intended to guarantee her security.
The Deuteronomic law relies on some assumptions that don’t match our modern interpretation of marriage:
- Women in marriage are entitled to protection because they are unable to protect themselves.
- Men in marriage are obligated to protect the women they marry because those women are otherwise unable to protect themselves.
In the iron age society of Deuteronomy, marriage entitles women but obligates men. Restricting men from abandoning their obligation is the objective of restrictions on divorce, not an intention to protect women from harm within the marriage relationship (which isn’t addressed), but to require men to protect women from a patriarchal society in which they have no standing or power and are financially and physically vulnerable.
Current church policy regarding sealing of formerly divorced church members is likewise handled in a sexist manner (meaning differing based on one’s sex). From the 2018 Church Handbook of Instruction:
Sealing of Living Members After Divorce
Women. A living woman may be sealed to only one husband. If she is sealed to a husband and later divorces, she must receive a cancellation of that sealing from the First Presidency before she may be sealed to another man in her lifetime (see “Applying for a Cancellation of Sealing or a Sealing Clearance” below).
Men. If a husband and wife have been sealed and later divorced, the man must receive a sealing clearance from the First Presidency before another woman may be sealed to him (see “Applying for a Cancellation of Sealing or a Sealing Clearance” below). A sealing clearance is necessary even if (1) the previous sealing has been canceled or (2) the divorced wife is now deceased.
Sealing of Living Members after a Spouse’s Death
Women. A living woman may be sealed to only one husband.
Men. If a husband and wife have been sealed and the wife dies, the man may have another woman sealed to him if she is not already sealed to another man. In this circumstance, the man does not need a sealing clearance from the First Presidency unless he was divorced from his previous wife before she died (see the previous heading for the policy in cases of divorce).
Why does this lopsided restriction exist?
Since a temple sealing (or cancellation) does not have economic implications, what is the parallel to this prohibition in Deuteronomy? [1] Is it likewise intended to be a protection for women who require a male partner to be exalted? That would mean that they fall under the spiritual protection of their husband, but the reverse is not true. Or is the Celestial Kingdom like a men’s club that women can only access if a man (who is automatically a member) vouches for them?
This benevolent sexist argument is simply unnecessary. There is no current, avowed doctrinal basis to refuse a sealing cancellation for a woman differently than a man. Does this indicate a secret, disavowed belief in polygamy? Possibly, but we have to be cautious about this assumption because a deceased woman can be sealed to multiple husbands under the assumption that “God will work it out.” While this differs from the practice for men, it does indicate more flexibility than a straight polygamous interpretation would require.
So is the male / female difference doctrinal (polygamy) or cultural (as with the Old Testament). [2] Is it based on the assumption that women are economically dependent on men (and therefore otherwise dependent on men, e.g. salvationally). I would hypothesize that the sealing cancellation for women is made more difficult to “protect” women from being exiled from the male structure that they have only been granted entrance to through the sealing. The man apparently has no such need because marriage was an obligation he took on (he has agreed to share his largesse), but for women, marriage is an entitlement, an access, that they have lost in separating from the man.
As pointed out in the handbook, men are cleared for additional wives. Women can request to have a sealing cancelled. Those are two very different scenarios. The following section explains how this clearance or cancellation can be requested.
Applying for a Cancellation of Sealing or a Sealing Clearance
A woman who has previously been sealed must receive a cancellation of that sealing from the First Presidency before she may be sealed to another man in her lifetime. [3] A man who has been divorced from a woman who was sealed to him must receive a sealing clearance from the First Presidency before another woman may be sealed to him (see “Sealing of Living Members after Divorce” above).
If the bishop and stake president decide to recommend that a cancellation of sealing or a sealing clearance be granted, they submit an Application to the First Presidency form. This form is available electronically in units that use Church record-keeping software. Leaders of these units should not contact the Office of the First Presidency to obtain a copy. The form is available from the Area Presidency in other areas. Instructions are on the form. Before submitting the application, the stake president makes sure that the divorce is final and that the applicant is current in all legal requirements for child and spousal support related to the divorce.
If a member has requested a cancellation of sealing or a sealing clearance, he or she may not schedule an appointment for a temple marriage or sealing until receiving a letter from the First Presidency giving notice that the cancellation or clearance has been granted. The person should present this letter at the temple.
As with the Deuteronomist, though, this policy does not address or apparently conceive of the idea that a woman would want to cancel her sealing to a man for any reason other than remarriage. Remaining sealed to a man who is entering a(n albeit theoretical) polygamous union against your will, who has cheated on you, or who has physically or emotionally abused you is, as the Women’s Bible Commentary pointed out, not an optimal psychological position for the woman. Leaving these matters in the hands of male ecclesiastical leaders who may or may not understand how the woman feels is also suboptimal. Clearly those writing the handbook don’t demonstrate a very deep understanding of the woman’s perspective.
Since the handbook does not stipulate that women cannot have a sealing cancelled unless they are remarrying (but doesn’t seem to fathom that someone would request a cancellation unless they are remarrying), this leaves women vulnerable to leader roulette and whatever assumptions their local leaders choose to make about their request. It seems that an easy remedy to take women’s experience more seriously would be for the church to modify the handbook with this in mind (or for a letter to go to stake presidents and bishops instructing them that sealing cancellation requests can also be granted because a spouse does not want to be tied to someone who has abused them, broken their trust or any other psychologically important reason). [4]
- Do you see a parallel between how Deuteronomy views marriage and divorce and how church policy treats requests for sealing cancellations and clearance, or do you think these policies are based on different assumptions?
- How do we move away from a cultural assumption that women are dependent on men for physical and economic protection rather than whole people in our own right?
- Will the church ever create parity in this policy for men and women? What would that take?
- Do you see marriage as roughly the same type of institution for men and women or do you see it performing a different function for men and women as it did in historically patriarchal societies?
[1] As a friend rightly pointed out, parallels to iron age communities are not really the basis for good policies in 2019. Thank you, Captain Obvious, and yet it seems that bears restating.
[2] We may as well ask if polygamy is doctrinal or cultural, which is a valid question, too, particularly since polygamy is currently considered to be unnecessary to eternal salvation and utterly prohibited from current practice–except wink, wink if your first wife dies before you do.
[3] This is one reason, at least from what I’ve been told, that LDS men (particularly those who have never been sealed) do not want to date LDS widows (who are still sealed to a deceased spouse and ineligible for another sealing). It’s gross, but it’s an apparent byproduct of this sexist difference in policy, putting LDS widows at a distinct disadvantage in dating church members.
[4] If you think this isn’t a gap, consider that the current policy leaves room that a stake president could bar a woman’s request for sealing cancellation from a man against whom she has a legal restraining order. How would you feel if you were eternally tied to a person who has literally tried to kill you?
I have wondered: what is the theological basis of a man getting a sealing clearance?
I don’t think there is one. I think it is window-dressing to distract people from the inequalities inherent in this system.
And I’ve never heard of a man being rejected.
Stay with me for a second:
When people (in and out of the church) discuss Joseph Smith’s polygamy, they often fixate on the idea that he married other men’s wives or wonder if he had children, especially with these other’s men’s wives (because that means he had sex with them).
If I’m in the conversation, I’ll usually ask “Why does this bother you?” Usually they get wiggly, but it comes down to they don’t like the idea that a man would take another man’s wife. Because there is an inherent idea of possession of a woman they don’t realize they unconciously have ingrained.
So you touched on this, but I want to state it more strongly, the why behind the current sealing system is set up is to avoid giving one man’s sealed possession to another. Full stop. Even with the “God will work it out” people mean that they will end up with just one right man.
I do not see a parallel between Deuteronomy views and the current church policy.
I do not know how to move away from the dependency views.
The church will probably create equal parity one day.
I think that marriage is different now than it was in historical societies. Single women are quite happy in our society.
You say that men get an automatic ticket into the Celestial Kingdom boys club. My understanding is the opposite. If a man doesn’t get married in this life, he’s not going to be married in the next. Opportunity for exaltation is gone. If a women doesn’t get married in this life, she still has a chance to get married in the next. A man is dependent upon a woman for entrance into the exalted degrees of glory.
I don’t think that the church leaders are too worried about reasons for sealing cancelations beyond remarrying. I suspect the reason is because it doesn’t much matter who you are sealed to. What matters is that you’re living up to sealing covenants. If a couple gets sealed, lives the rest of their lives together, and one ends up being worthy of exalted glories and the other one is not; it is not just to have the one spouse drag down the other. The more righteous spouse kept up their end of the bargain and will be rewarded with a relationship/spouse accordingly. I believe the same holds true for the other scenarios you outlined. Canceling sealings for reasons other than “I really want to get sealed to someone else, and it’s all lined up and ready to go.” creates a period of time where the person is not sealed to a spouse. That’s more dangerous than being sealed, living worthy of the sealing covenants, and then getting the sealing transferred to another spouse in the next life.
I think the church has surreptitiously changed the policy recently. A friend told me her mom just received clearance to be sealed to a second living husband (divorced from first husband who is still alive, and this is not a sealing cancellation). The church sent a letter to husband #1 informing him, but not requesting his permission or input.
Anon: that doesn’t make sense on any theological level. Why wouldn’t she get a sealing cancellation if she is divorced? Does the ex-husband want her to be sealed to him still? I think that causes more heartache then good, just like I think any divorce and then re-marriage where the new wife is automatically relegated to the second wife because the cancellation to the first divorced wife is not granted (as has often many, many times) because the ex-wife has no marriage prospects.
The changes that need to happen:
Man and woman get a divorce; their sealing is cancelled (I wonder if a waiting period is warranted because sometimes people do get remarried after a bit, but other than that, cancelled).
Man gets remarried in the temple, a new sealing is produced.
Woman gets remarried in the temple, a new sealing is produced.
Spouse dies, man or woman wishes to remarry in the temple, a new sealing is produced.
I think Jader3d is onto something in stating that a sealing is not to a spouse, but rather that a spouse is the gateway to become part of the network of sealed people. However, if so, then it makes no sense to allow men to be sealed to multiple women and to bar women from the same. If that were the case, then it would make more sense that anybody could be sealed to anyone multiples don’t matter or that after the first one, multiples are barred for both sexes. Or to take it even further, why not allow individuals to become sealed to the network of sealed people, and it will all sort out in the big social mixer in the sky?
There is often a justification given that the children won’t be sealed to parents if the sealing is canceled, but it’s also unclear what “sealed to parents” even means. Just how big are these mansions in Heaven?
There seem to be two competing ideas of sealing: (1) that you are “sealed up” to eternal life (or eternal damnation) and (2) that you are “sealed to” a spouse, or to parents. I’m not really an expert on this history, but my understanding is that early on in the church (Kirtland and maybe early Nauvoo), sealing was more about the first idea of sealing: being sealed was something like having your calling and election made sure. But the church made something of a switch to having sealing be more about personal relationships. And that’s basically all we think about today when we talk about sealing. But some traces of the older idea remain. Section 132 talks about having your salvation assured as part of the idea of entering into celestial marriage (whether you read that to mean temple marriage or polygamous marriage). And when we talk about the eternal implications of divorce and continuing to be sealed to an ex, we sometimes see ideas–like in Jader3rd’s comment above–about how it doesn’t matter who you are sealed “to,” because the blessings of the sealing are personal to you as long as you keep your own covenants. I sometimes wonder if sometime in the future, the pendulum could swing back toward the older idea being the primary emphasis. Seems unlikely, because that would mean de-emphasizing the cherished idea of eternal families, but it could mitigate some of these tricky issues. But currently, the personal relationship aspect is the primary focus, so it’s understandable if the “it doesn’t matter who you’re sealed to” language isn’t very comforting to people who’s personal relationships codified in sealings have been complicated.
jader3rd – ” The more righteous spouse kept up their end of the bargain and will be rewarded with a relationship/spouse accordingly.” Removing the gender doesn’t make it any better. People aren’t rewards. If there is a necessary separation because of achieved glory, there is going to need to be a time to heal and find, if desired, someone to spend eternity with. There can’t be any “you picked wrong, too bad” or “you couldn’t ever find one you liked, too bad”.
“Just how big are these mansions in Heaven?”
Have you been to Alpine?
EmJen, I personally know a man who has been denied his request–but not for Clearance (that was granted) but rather for Cancelation. Denied repeatedly.
Because the first wife isn’t getting remarried.
My biggest sore spot on this—okay, ONE of my biggest— is that we tell single sisters that they shouldn’t worry about it, it will all be sorted out, it’s not a big deal. Then we tell divorced men and women that sealing is SO important that they will not cancel one, even with requests, unless another sealing is imminent. So which is it? Either its the most important thing, worth literally denying agency over, or it doesnt really matter.
It cannot be both.
And let’s not even begin to touch on what happens if a woman has children with a non-sealed second husband! If her first sealing isn’t canceled (and it won’t be if her second husband isn’t a member) THOSE CHILDREN ARE BORN SEALED TO THE FIRST HUSBAND.
In documentary support of Angela’s footnote [3], this is Joseph Fielding Smith’s 1966 response to a man inquiring about marrying a widow sealed to a deceased husband:
“I cannot see any reason for a man to marry a widow, who was sealed to her husband. Naturally she would go back to her dead husband and the union with a wife of only a temporal duration, seems to me to be out of the question.”
With the recent, fairly monumental changes that have been made in the temple – this seems very possible to fix. It’s not really logistically or theologically defensible in a way that is clearly articulated in today’s church.
jader3rd, I’m a little confused by you saying a woman can get married in the next life but a man cannot. I’ve never heard that – could you elaborate?
Ardis: I’m agog.
Marian: The gist is that because men choose to propose or not (active), they are responsible for whether or not they marry. Because women are asked (passive), they are not responsible if they don’t marry. I’m not aware if there’s some Mr. Collins rule that you don’t have to agree to marry the person if he’s completely ridiculous and unsuitable, just because you were asked. Or maybe if a man is serially refused, he’s not accountable for not marrying (and can therefore find some lucky wife in the next life). Basically, this cultural view puts God in the role of Mrs. Bennett in Pride & Prejudice.
Marian, jader3rd, that is not doctrinal, although you can find this or that speaker saying it right along with every other permutation of who can or cannot expect to marry in the next life, or the effect of not marrying in this life. No matter how authoritatively someone says it, there’s no real prophetic or scriptural support. It all goes back to Lorenzo Snow’s unwillingness to believe that a woman as good as his by-then-deceased sister Eliza R. wouldn’t have all the blessings of eternity merely because she had not had children in this life. That notion has grown and grown according to the speaker’s prejudices and hopes, but without foundation.