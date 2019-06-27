Chains of Persuasion: a Symposium about Religion and Democracy, Conclusion

by

Ben Hertzberg concludes our symposium by responding to the previous three reviews. Benjamin Hertzberg is a fellow at Emory University’s Center for the Study of Law and Religion. He lives and works in Northern Virginia.

Humans like to think that we are special. This drive is so powerful that it lies behind most religion’s cosmologies, the accounts they give about the origin and purpose of the universe. The Christian version of this story is striking because it is paradoxical: humans are low and fallen and yet also at the center of time, the universe, and everything. Creation, incarnation, and apocalypse are all driven by God’s inscrutable desire to save us wicked beings from ourselves.

I think a similar paradox lies at the heart of most contemporary disagreements about religion and politics. No matter whether people think religion is good or bad for politics, everyone agrees that religion (whatever religion is) is crucial. The one constant in popular debates about religion and politics is religion’s specialness. What if we approach religion and politics without this presupposition? What if we instead think of religion as ordinary?

One of my goals in Chains of Persuasion was to go through several different philosophical approaches to democracy and show that there is no need to carve out special exemptions or categories to deal with religion. Whether you want to talk about democracy in terms of deliberation—the attempt to persuade fellow citizens with arguments—or in terms of the benefits its decision-making processes offer its citizens, or in terms of the practices and civic virtues it demands, you can speak cogently about religion without too much theoretical innovation. The contribution of the book doesn’t come from great theoretical creativity; the contribution comes from approaching debates about religion without the presumption that religion must be Good or Evil. Religion is just another facet of humanness. It’s ordinary.

All three of my BCC reviewers respond to the theme of religion’s ordinariness in different ways. Michael Austin finds it liberating (how thrilled was I to read this response!). Simone Chambers believes it prevents me from seeing some of some religions’ potential contributions to politics. Russell Arben Fox wonders what the implications of Mormonism’s ordinariness are for domestic politics in the U.S.

Michael Austin is right when he claims that a main point of my work is to explain how arguments that rely on premises drawn from citizens’ religions join the “huge bran tub” that the public draws on to persuade each other of the policies they prefer. The upshot of this conclusion is that religious premises participate in democratic persuasion in just the same way as any other premises do. Religious premises are ordinary.

Because of religious premises’ ordinariness, they can influence democratic debate in just the same way as other premises. As long as the people who adhere to religious premises aren’t coercively intervening in the persuasive process to ensure that “the right” arguments win (through force, threats of force, manipulation, suppression, etc.), then their arguments get a hearing in the same was as any other argument. No special concern needed, just like there’s no special concern needed when people draw on premises that don’t come from religions to argue for policy, provided that they don’t use force, threats of force, manipulation, or suppression to ensure that “the right” arguments win. And I agree with Michael that this is a liberating conclusion. Religious people sometimes feel ashamed of the influence religion has on their political beliefs; they conceal that influence. But if I’m right, there’s no moral reason to do so. Be honest and open when your politics depend on your religion. Who knows whom you might persuade?

Simone Chambers is worried that my commitment to religion’s ordinariness prevents me from noticing ways that religion might contribute to politics. She rightly notes that for me, “the positive contribution that religion can make to public debate has nothing to do with the religious character of the contribution;” instead, that positive contribution is a function of whether or not the arguments persuade people, or the perspectives contribute to the diversity of views available to the public. For Simone, the problem with this criterion is that “religion can add more than diversity,” and that there is some “qualitative,” not just “quantitative,” loss to democratic political life that would arise should we lose religious perspectives.

For clarity’s sake, I want to enumerate what I think a society looses if some group of religious citizens were to completely withdraw from politics:

1. The society loses the specific moral and political perspectives that religious tradition (in all its diversity) offers public life.

2. It loses the sociologically situated feedback of that religion’s adherents, hampering the society’s ability to gather accurate information about the consequences of its policy choices.

3. It loses the potential political applications of the virtues and practices that religion inculcates in its adherents.

Just as Simone alleges, everything on that list applies to citizen groups who we don’t think of as religious. If feminists were to suddenly withdraw from politics, society would similarly loose the specific moral and political perspectives that the tradition of feminism (in all its diversity) offers public life, the sociologically situated feedback of people who identify as feminists, and the potential political applications of the virtues and practices feminists strive to inculcate in themselves. When you ask how you should evaluate citizens’ actions in a democracy, religion and feminism (and many other traditions and identity categories) are not relevant factors in the question. They’re all ordinary.

Simone, I believe, wants religion to represent ideals that are beyond the realm of “modern secular society,” and that cannot be fully assimilated into the theories we use to think about modern secular societies. She wants religion to be special. I avoid making such claims because I think it’s impossible to explain how the category religion can be special in a way that’s consistent with the features of the items that we want to put in that category. I’ll try to explain that overly philosophical sentence with an example:

If you’re a Christian, what makes “religion” special might be the claim that God is outside of and above normal human concerns and that your religion, therefore, deals with matters of eternal importance. Politics is just about our earthly life; “religion” is about our eternal fate. But that account of religion’s specialness can’t apply to many other things we think of as religion. Many people who identify as Christian don’t put too much stock in the idea of an afterlife. That view is even more common among Reformed Jews. And it’s not an essential feature of Confucianism or some approaches to Buddhism (both of which don’t rely on the existence of a transcendent God, either). Are Confucianism and Buddhism not religions, then, because they don’t have a commitment to an afterlife or God that transcends earthly concerns? Belief in an afterlife or God can’t therefore be the feature of religions that makes them special, because it doesn’t apply to everything that we put in that category.

Here, you’ll just have to take my word that other similar attempts to specify a special-making feature of everything we want to call religion fall apart, too. If you’re curious about these issues, I cite much of the relevant research in the introduction to Chains of Persuasion.

Russell Arben Fox also wonders about the implications of religion’s ordinariness, though he couches his question with specific reference to Mormonism. He asks “Are we Mormons …institutionally stuck in the middle—too dominating to be justified democratically on the local scale, and no longer unique enough to be democratically helpful on the national one?” Given the conclusions of Chains of Persuasion, this is just the right question to ask. The question asks Mormons to think through the political implications of their ordinariness. It’s quite ordinary for a religious group to be too dominating on the local scale to be democratically justified and not unique enough to be democratically helpful on the national.

How might further accepting their ordinariness change the way Mormons engage in politics? It could lead them to avoid rhetoric that assumes their own specialness. Powerful Mormons often speak in ways that suggest changing moral norms are a disaster because they mean abandoning the special, religiously grounded ones they imagine have long been the foundation of social relationships. But moral norms change all the time. And human societies dispute those changes. Such changes and disputes aren’t apocalyptic; they’re ordinary. And powerful Mormons could make life much easier for the church they lead and the people they influence by accepting that ordinariness.

Jesus, incidentally, wasn’t too fond of people who thought of themselves as special. He called them hypocrites and spent his time with people whom society reminded daily just how ordinary they were. Thinking of yourself as special is closely related to all sorts of nasty kinds of politics: nationalism, theocracy, and aristocracy all depend on claiming that my group is special, and your group is not. Humans may like to think of themselves or their groups as special, but that doesn’t mean it is right.

The challenge, both politically and personally, is to accept our own ordinariness. To be OK with our own decentering. We’re not at the center of the universe, and that’s OK. We’re not at the center of politics, and that’s OK, too. It’s not only OK, it’s liberating. Recognizing our ordinariness allows us to get on with our deep aspiration to live together in ways that let us to live with ourselves.