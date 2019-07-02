by

This is not your BCC Gospel Doctrine Post for the week. But it is a post inspired by the first chapter of the Book of Acts, which is part of this week’s reading. It’s one of those passages that I’ve read before but never really noticed. It’s the time that the angels told the apostles to quit looking for God in the sky.

And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel. Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven. (Acts 1:10-11)

I have a lot of sympathy for the disciples. People, as a general rule, don’t float up into the air. Even people who have been dead and resurrected don’t float. It’s physics. So when they saw Jesus ascending into the sky, they gaped in amazement. Of course they did! Floating people are always gapeworthy.

But they got it wrong again, and they got it wrong in a way that can help the rest of us get it right. They thought that, if they just looked long enough, Jesus would come back and do the one really big things that the Messiah was supposed to do–the thing they asked Jesus about just before he started floating, “Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel?” (Acts 1:6)

Those who asked that question still didn’t understand what Jesus meant by his “Kingdom.” They were still expecting a political deliverance. They wanted things to go back to the way they were under David and Solomon. The good old days. The whole point of the Messiah, they thought, was to make Israel great again.

To his eternal credit, Christ did not say the sort of thing that I would have said: “Did you people even listen to a single word I said? Have you missed the whole bit about the Kingdom of God being within you? The mustard seed? The lost coin? None of that stuff was about Israel having a big bad king again and going around and conquering people.” He simply said, “It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power” (Acts 1:7). This may be the closest Jesus ever came to saying, “none of your beeswax.”

Through his teaching and parables, Jesus taught the disciples what the Kingdom of God really meant. It was not the Davidic Kingdom of Israel, or any other political entity. Nor was it part of an afterlife or reward for being good or obeying orders. The Kingdom of God was and is part of the world of human possibility: something that people could build in the middle of whatever other kingdoms they inhabited by acting with charity, forgiveness, and compassion. It is a kingdom whose boundaries are drawn only among the network of people who are committed to its creation.

The disciples knew this, but they didn’t know that they knew it. They had all of the pieces, but they never put the puzzle together. They needed somebody to come along and force them to see what it had all been about. They needed a ton of bricks, and they got it.

The angelic beings who appeared after Jesus ascended forced the disciples to confront their failure with one forceful rhetorical question: "Why stand ye gazing up into heaven?" That's not where the kingdom is. That's not where He told you to look. The Kingdom is here already, but some assembly is required. Stop looking for God where is not, and start looking where he told you he would be: among the poor, the outcasts, the despised, and the broken. Stop looking up and start looking out.

The Book of Acts is the best proof we have that they finally understood where to look for the Kingdom of God.

