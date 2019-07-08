Monday Morning Theological Poll: Translation Edition

July 8, 2019 by 1 Comment

When we say, in the Articles of Faith, that we believe in the Bible, “as far as it is translated correctly,” what exactly do we mean?


Justify your answer below.

Filed Under: Mormon
«
»

Comments

  1. Pedro Olavarria says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:08 am

    Perhaps Webster’s 1820 can help:

    TRANSLA’TE, verb transitive [Latin translatus, from transfero; trans, over, and fero, to bear.]

    1. To bear, carry or remove from one place to another. It is applied to the removal of a bishop from one see to another.

    The bishop of Rochester, when the king would have translated him to a better bishoprick, refused.

    2. To remove or convey to heaven, as a human being, without death.

    By faith Enoch was translated, that he should not see

    death. Hebrews 11:15.

    3. To transfer; to convey from one to another. 2 Samuel 3:10.

    4. To cause to remove from one part of the body to another; as, to translate a disease.

    5. To change.

    Happy is your grace,

    That can translate the stubbornness of fortune

    Into so quiet and so sweet a style.

    6. To interpret; to render into another language; to express the sense of one language in the words of another. The Old Testament was translated into the Greek language more than two hundred years before Christ. The Scriptures are now translated into most of the languages of Europe and Asia.

    7. To explain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.