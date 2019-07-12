by

So I cracked open the latest BYU Studies Quarterly 58/2 (2019) and read the first article, Reid L. Neilson and Carson V. Teuscher, “Pilgrimage to Palmyra: President B.H. Roberts and the Eastern States Mission’s 1923 Commemoration of Cumorah.” B.H. Roberts was the President of the Eastern States Mission, and September 1923 was going to be the 100-ywar anniversary of Moroni’s appearance to Joseph Smith on the Hill Cumorah, and Roberts wanted to hold a big event to celebrate that milestone (which would be attended by the Church President and several Apostles). As part of the spiritual preparation, Roberts instituted a season of “country work” that summer for the missionaries. “Country work” or “country tracting” is a Mormon expression for having the missionaries leave the cities and towns in which they are stationed, walk out into the countryside, and rely on the kindness of strangers for food and lodging. This is the Mormon version of preaching the Gospel “without purse or scrip.” I find this old practice really interesting and so resolved to blog a bit about it.The scriptural warrant for preaching “without purse or scrip” is found in Luke 10:4 and parallel passages in the Gospels: “Carry neither purse, nor scrip, nor shoes, and salute no man by the way.” This basic idea is elaborated on in D&C 84:77-90:

The “without purse or scrip” language is archaic and so often misunderstood. The Greek word ballantion rendered “purse” refers to a bag in which money was kept; modern translations typically use wallet, purse or something like money bag. The Greek word tEra rendered “scrip” means a traveling bag for possessions, like a knapsack.

It is interesting to me that Mormon missionaries never truly went completely without purse or scrip. Some mission presidents would not authorize country tracting because they felt it would violate state vagrancy laws, but the mission presidents who did authorize it got around that by instructing the missionaries to keep on them an amount of cash equal to the minimum set by statute to avoid a vagrancy conviction (which varied by state, it could be $2 or $5 or $10). Also, missionaries took a small suitcase called a “grip” for pamphlets, toiletries, and presumably spare clothing or maybe even some sort of food so they wouldn’t starve if no one would feed them.

There’s a great overview of this mission practice in Jessie Embry, “Without Purse or Scrip,” Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought29/3 (1985): 77-93 available here. When I first read this years ago I was struck by how relatively recent the practice was. I think I had thought of it as pretty much a 19th century thing, but it was common, though not universal, in the first half of the 20th century, and even existed post=WWII in about a half a dozen missions lasting up until 1950! I remember being surprised by that.

Reactions of missionaries to this practice varied. As a ne missionary in the Central States Mission in 1914, Spencer W. Kimball was assigned to do coutry tracting for several weeks. After walking for 12 miles, he and his companion started asking for “entertainment. At house after house we were turned away. On, on, on we dragged our tired limbs. After walking 3 mi and having asked 12 times for a bed without success we were let in a house, not welcome tho. 15 miles. Very tired, sleepy and hungry. No dinner, no supper.” Conversely, S. Dilworth Young was a fan as a young elder (and would be one of the last MPs to follow this practice). Ogden Kraut, who would later become the famed fundamentalist, was thrilled that Oscar McConkie was still doing this in his California mission after the war, because he viewed it as revelatory and a commandment.

This method didn’t lead to a lot of baptisms, because these visits were one offs and there was no consistent follow through. And even if someone did get baptized, there was no church organization there for the person to attend, and so they drifted back to whatever they had been before. Where the practice seemed to have a positive effect was in growing the faith and confidence of the missionaries, so when they returned to the cities and towns in the winter months they ended up being more effective then.

Central church leaders were often dubious of this practice, but when they actually went out into the field to observe it for themselves (as Harold B. Lee did), they generally changed their minds and supported the practice.

So far as we know, sisters never did country tracting, this was for the elders only.

When the last great proponents of the practice concluded their missions around 1950, their successors did not continue it. After the war there were practical and cultural changes. Private automobiles became much more common, both among the people and in the missions. Also, the culture had changed, and as hard as it was before, the likelihood of people letting strange men into their house to spend the night plummeted. Also, the development of standardized discussions such as the Anderson Plan required repeated visits, and one-offs were no longer going to work.

I’m curious what your thoughts are about this. Would you have liked to try doing country work on your mission? Can you imagine any circumstance where we might resurrect this old practice? Do these young whippersnappers today have it too easy with their cars and apartments and showers and food? What do you think about this?