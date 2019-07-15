Monday Morning Theological Poll: Canon Conundrum Edition

Does it matter if the “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” is ever canonized?
Justify your answer below.
Does it matter if the “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” is ever canonized?
Comments
I’m bewildered by most of the choices. Or maybe it’s just the question I don’t understand.
Back when the proclamation was first announced, like many others, I thought it was a nice statement. However, even then, fresh off my mission, I didn’t consider it a revelation, or an amazing, thus-sanity-the-Lord statement. I’ll admit that about 10 years later, I kind of wanted a framed copy on my wall (line all my other Mormon friends), but now, I’m glad I never did that and while I think it has some beautiful points – like families are great! – it has unfortunately caused too many church members to think silly things like “Families are great IF they are lead by active, CJCLDS heterosexuals. Otherwise, they are just fooling themselves. Sad!” I chose the second option, by the way, that if the proclamation is canonized, I have to reckon with it. At least more than I do now, I suppose.
Allison, Thanks for your comment. Sometimes auto-correct gives us something unusual to think about. Now I’m thinking about “thus-sanity-the-Lord statements.” :)
John C., I believe the Proclamation on the Family as far as it is translated correctly. Your last option goes too far for me, but is the closest option to the fact that canonization would make no difference to my belief. I’d vote against canonization. It would cause too many additional problems for some. Maybe it could be revised first — kinda like the never canonized JST or the [sort of?] canonized JS changes to his early revelations now appearing in the D&C. It wouldn’t seem wise to canonize it without also adopting and using a procedure for de-canonization — maybe like dropping the Lectures on Faith or the 1835 Sections 101 and 102 (including the Statement on Marriage) from the D&C. Maybe Section 132 could be revised while we’re at it. :)
Does it matter? Hell yes, it matters. Should it be? Hell no, it’s dreck.
Yes and no.
No because “canon” means a general rule, principle, or standard by which things are judged or compared. By that definition the Proclamation is canon already and it’s hard to imagine a process that could make it more so.
Yes (it matters but I don’t care) because “canon” also mean a sacred writ. We don’t have a well-established process for sacralizing a writing. Everything I have heard argued seems over- or under-inclusive. But I think the history and purpose of the Proclamation would leave a lot of us puzzled at the meaning.
Yes (it matters and I do care) because the “every word = word of God” contingent need nothing more for themselves but would use any sort of canonization process as a cudgel to enforce conformity and durability.
But my most heartfelt opinion is the Proclamation needs significant revision—a rewrite—and will be an embarrassment in time without one. For that reason, the less formalization (in present form) the better.
It matters because the canon of scripture is still a category that matters, even if it gets a little fuzzy with things that are in the canon that we mostly ignore (like the Song of Songs, or like the polygamy aspect of section 132) or things that are not in the canon that we like to talk about a lot (like the proclamation). But, that said, canonizing it wouldn’t, I think, make much of a difference in the short term to the way the proc is treated in the church. Though it might extend its life span.
I remember when it came out. Our last child was a teenager. My first thought was where was this 20 years ago, it is of no use to me now. That is pretty much how I still feel about it. It presents the ideal, perhaps, but families and situations differ so, no one can really meet all it demands. Canonize it and it becomes one more thing we can feel we failed at.
Again, your options leave me with no answer. I would like you to list this: No. The family proclamation contains some text that just doesn’t make sense to me.
Specifically, it claims that husbands and wives are equal partners, but it also claims that the husband presides in the home. Well, the only way to reconcile those two ideas is to redefine “equal,” which, of course, the Brethren have tried to do, without convincing me. There’s some other stuff in it that is questionable, and if you tried to nail them down on these questions, I think they’d have a hard time substantiating the claims in the text.