“The Word of God Grew and Multiplied, Acts 10-15” #BCCSundaySchool2019

Part One: Spooky Jewish Hell Dream

I do not know, and certainly cannot prove, that the “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream” number in the Book of Mormon musical is based on Peter’s remarkable dream in Acts 10:10-15. But it could have been. It is exactly the sort of image that I would use to try to convey to contemporary Latter-day Saints–dancing coffee cups and other forbidden items torturing the young Mormon with their forbiddenness and demanding to be consumed. I would probably throw in some cigarettes and beer–and maybe a Playboy or two. But you get the point. It was dream designed to confront Peter with the things that made him the most religiously uncomfortable.

It is also, I would argue, the most important scene in the most important book of the New Testament. This is a hard call to make, of course. Certainly, the birth of Christ, the Sermon on the Mount, the Crucifixion, and the Resurrection are the most important events recorded in the Christian Bible. But the narrative arc of the New Testament itself is about the development of the Church–from a small sect of Jewish reformers to the most important institution in the known world. And Acts is the turning point of that story.

We need to understand that the first half of Acts is essentially an argument between two factions about what kind of thing “the Church” is. In one corner we have Peter, who sees a “Christian” as a type of Jew. In the other corner is Paul, a convert from Judiasm, who sees Christianity as something for the world. It’s more complicated than that. Way more complicated than that. But the head-to-head match-up gives us a good place to start.

And the turning point of the whole story is the conversion of Cornelius. Cornelius is not just a gentile. He is a Roman centurion stationed in Caeserea, whose whole purpose in life would have been to try to pacify an increasingly rebellious Jewish population. That’s as about as gentile as one can get. But Cornelius was “a devout man, and one that feared God with all his house, which gave much alms to the people, and prayed to God alway” (Acts 1:2), and he has a vision telling him to meet a man named Peter. Simon Peter.

Peter will meet him, but he has to be prepared first. God has to make Peter understand that part of his role is to bring to gospel to gentiles like Cornelius–and that they don’t have to become Jews first. This is why God sends Peter the Spooky Jewish Hell Dream:

And he became very hungry, and would have eaten: but while they made ready, he fell into a trance. And saw heaven opened, and a certain vessel descending upon him, as it had been a great sheet knit at the four corners, and let down to the earth: Wherein were all manner of four-footed beasts of the earth, and wild beasts, and creeping things, and fowls of the air. And there came a voice to him, Rise, Peter; kill, and eat. But Peter said, Not so, Lord; for I have never eaten any thing that is common or unclean. And the voice spake unto him again the second time, What God hath cleansed, that call not thou common. This was done thrice: and the vessel was received up again into heaven. (Acts 10:10-16)

That’s it. No instructions about Cornelius. No exhortation to teach the gospel to the world. Just a series of images that make Peter extremely uncomfortable, and a commandment not to allow religious discomfort get in the way of his duty as a minister of the gospel. But Peter gets it, and when, like, ten seconds later someone tells him that Cornelius wants to seem him, he knows exactly what to do.

And this is how it starts. Cornelius, by general agreement among the people who generally agree about such things, was the first Christian convert. But it was a one-off. The official policies still have to be hammered out, which takes is to the other bookend of this week’s reading, Acts 15: The Council in Jerusalem.

Part Two: The First Christian Council

Peter’s interactions with Cornelius did not play well back in the Burg. The main body of Jewish Christians, which the KJV refers to as “they that were of the circumcision,” confront him with the fact thta he “wentest in to men uncircumcised, and didst eat with them” (Acts 11: 2-3). He retells the story of his Spooky Jewish Hell Dream, and he may or may not have convinced them, but they “held their peace” and acknowledged that “God also [hath] to the Gentiles granted repentance unto life” (Acts 11:20).

And then we cut to Antioch, where Steven had been preaching for some time, but only to the Jews. The Syrian city of Antioch was one of the first Christian congregations, largely because it had a large Jewish section that was very receptive to the Christian message. But let’s be careful here, since there were a lot of cities named “Antioch” (Antiochus, like Alexander, liked to name stuff after himself). And the Antioch of Acts 11 is not the same as the Antioch of Acts 13, which is called “Antioch in Pisidia” and is now in Turkey, though a very different part. The later Antioch is the site of Paul’s first missionary journey, accompanied by Barnabas.

It is in Psidian Antioch that Paul throws down the gauntlet to the Jewish faction that dominates Christianity. Paul preaches first to the Jews, who are not impressed. So he speaks to, and converts, a large number of gentiles: But when the Jews saw the multitudes, they were filled with envy, and spake against those things which were spoken by Paul, contradicting and blaspheming.

Then Paul and Barnabas waxed bold, and said, It was necessary that the word of God should first have been spoken to you: but seeing ye put it from you, and judge yourselves unworthy of everlasting life, lo, we turn to the Gentiles. For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest be for salvation unto the ends of the earth. And when the Gentiles heard this, they were glad, and glorified the word of the Lord: and as many as were ordained to eternal life believed. And the word of the Lord was published throughout all the region. (Acts 13:45-49)

Well, the Church could handle one gentile, even a Roman centurion, as kind of a mascot. But now Paul had delivered a whole urban congregation of exceptions, and the Church was at a crisis point. Paul forced them to decide whether or not Christianity was a branch of Judaism or a thing of its own. The stakes were pretty high. If Christian converts had to be Jewish converts too, they had to obey the Law of Moses. They had to observe dietary restrictions. And they had to be circumcised. This latter point was what we now call a “substantial barrier to entry.”

So there was the first General Conference, taking the whole of Acts 15. And, unlike recent versions of the same event, it featured a lively debate between Paul and Barnabas on one hand, and the bulk of Jewish converts to Christianity on the other. Peter, because of his recent vision, listened intently and, in the end, stood against the circumcision squad and carried the day. I imagine:

And when there had been much disputing, Peter rose up, and said unto them, Men and brethren, ye know how that a good while ago God made choice among us, that the Gentiles by my mouth should hear the word of the gospel, and believe. And God, which knoweth the hearts, bare them witness, giving them the Holy Ghost, even as he did unto us; And put no difference between us and them, purifying their hearts by faith. Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear? (Acts 15:7-10)

As a result of Peter’s conversion, the Apostles issued their first general epistle to the Christians of Antioch, Syria, and Cilicia: “Forasmuch as we have heard, that certain which went out from us have troubled you with words, subverting your souls, saying, Ye must be circumcised, and keep the law: to whom we gave no such commandment” (Acts 15:24). But with this decision in hand, Paul was free to begin converting Gentiles throughout the Roman Empire and setting up Church in many of the major cities. Had the decision gone the other way, the history of the world would have worked out very differently.

The first council of Christianity did some remarkable things. In it, the apostles debated with each other intensely, weighed the consequences of their decisions, and came to a decision that dramatically expanded the pastoral reach of the Church. But to do this, they had to radically reconsider their idea of what it meant to be a Christian, and they had to do things that went against their religious sensibilities and made them profoundly uncomfortable.