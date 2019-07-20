FSY Conferences Are Coming to Town

by

Yesterday the Priesthood and Family Department of the Church distributed a Notice to the effect that the Church is going to start holding FSY (“For the Strength of Youth”) Conferences in the United States and Canada. Apparently this is already a thing internationally; they are just bringing the program to the domestic market. The FSY Conferences will be modeled after the EFY (“Especially for Youth”) Conferences that have long been a fixture on the BYU campus.

Teens will be eligible to attend beginning in the year they turn 14 until they graduate from high school. In any given area the conferences will be held every other year; it is anticipated that each conference will be geared to an attendance of approximately 500 youth. All domestic stakes will participate beginning in the years 2021 and 2022. In 2020 a selected group of stakes will hold such conferences basically as an opporunity to work the kinks out; the notice has a list of the affected stakes. (If a given stake doesn’t feel up to doing it that soon for some reason, they can opt out through their AA70.) Dates, locations, financing arrangements and other details will be given at a later date. Treks and Youth Conferences are not supposed to be held in the same year as an FSY Conference, but Young Women and Young Men camps may still be held annually.

The conferences will be five-day events for large groups (as indicated above, averaging 500). They will include devotionals, classes and activities designed to develop faith in Jesus Christ and help youth develop spiritually, socially, physically and intellectually. It was interesting to me that young single adults will be called as the counselors for these events, and as a result stake and ward leaders will not be attending with their youth.

I would like to solicit your thoughts about this. I’ll start with a few of my own. I have zero personal experience with EFY Conferences at BYU, and from what I’ve heard the cheese factor can be substantial. But that notwithstanding I think this has the potential to be a good thing. And I’ll tell you why:

I am of an age when one starts to begin thinking about retirement, which is a delicate way of saying I’m pretty old (60 if anyone cares). And I have been active in the Church my whole life. And I strongly believe that the foundation for that life of engagement with the faith was laid in my youth: seminary, youth conferences, scout camps, mission, BYU. Conversely, my two children left the faith by the end of high school if not before. Their reasons are their own, but it didn’t help that they had very little peer support. You can’t go though high school with a single church friend and expect to build a lifetime commitment. That ward was later dissolved, largely for a lack of a critical mass of youth.

So what I’m saying is I think this has the potential to be a positive thing. I don’t even really care too much what the activities are; being together with a large critical mass of faithful youth is to my way of thinking the most important part of this proposal.

The logistics sound challenging to me. For one thing, in our area the number of active young adults might make it challenging to field enough leaders. But logistics are for another day. In my view anything that can facilitate our young people meeting and interacting and becoming friends with other young people is a very good thing.

OK, I’ve rolled the ball out onto the court. Now what are your thoughts about this new program? (For those who have actually attended EFY Conferences, I am especially interested in your take on this.)