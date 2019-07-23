Saturday I biked over to Dusty Groove, a local record store. Why? Because Dusty Groove was having its once-in-an-occasional record sale, with dozens of boxes of records ($1 each!) on its third floor.[fn1] I decided to bike rather than drive because it’s only like a mile and a half from my home and there’s limited street parking around the store. (It turned out to be a smart choice: there were dozens and dozens of people digging through cardboard boxes filled with records, all of whom had gotten there somehow.
Beyond the thousands of $1 records for sale, the store was giving out water to patrons. Why? Because Chicago, like much of the US, was in the middle of a massive heatwave.
How much of a heatwave? 92 degrees (felt like 105!) with 61% humidity. While we likely weren’t the hottest place in the country Saturday, 92 with 61% humidity isn’t nothing. Like, stepping outside quite literally felt like stepping into a sauna.
And it looks like we’ve passed our heat (though not our humidity) on to Utah. Today, Salt Lake is apparently looking at a high of 103 (albeit with a low, low 18% humidity).
So what does the current heatwave passing through the US have to do with Mormonism? Garments, of course.
See, ideally in hot humid weather, one should wear loose-fitting clothing that wicks moisture away from the body. (Why? Because it turns out that, when the humidity is high, sweat doesn’t just evaporate—it sits there, on your skin. And how do I know this? Because I took my son and his friend to the playground Saturday at about noon.)
In dry climates (like, say, Utah), this may not be as big a deal. Even in dry climates, though, the second layer of clothing helps hold in the heat and reduces your body’s ability to regulate its temperature.
So what’s the solution? I don’t know. But there is a problem, and, given our current temperature trajectory, it’s likely to get worse going forward. I’m bringing this up mostly to flag a problem for people who don’t understand that there is a problem.
And who might not understand the problem? Maybe folks who have never lived where it’s humid. But even if the problem is comparable in dry climates, it’s not going to hit you as much if you go from your air conditioned house to your air conditioned car to your air conditioned destination.
But for those of us who walk, bike, take public transit, and generally hang out outside, it’s worth considering a solution.
A couple preemptive responses to potential objections:
- I’m not suggesting that this is the only issue—or even the most important—that exists with garments. It just turns out to be a salient time to bring it up.
- I’m not suggesting that we eliminate garments. Sacred and covenantal clothing have a real, tangible way of reminding us of our relationship to the divine, and simply jettisoning our tangible symbols strikes me as a disservice to our religious practice.
- Yes, I know you served your mission in [unbearably hot and humid place] and you survived. So did I. Back when I was 19. And the longer I live in Chicago and see college students in the winter walking around without a coat, the more I’m convinced that you don’t start feeling temperatures until you hit some age, likely in your mid-20s.
Any good heatwave deserves a soundtrack, and this song should begin and end it:
[fn1] In case you’re interested, I ended up buying five records. Three I got mostly for family members (Monkees, “Peter and the Wolf” with the London Symphony Orchestra, and Harry Belafonte) and two mostly for me (Ray Charles and Cannonball Adderley with Nancy Wilson).
Spent the weekend in Nauvoo. Came home with a case of prickly heat so bad it’s bleeding from at least 40 distinct places. There’s this stuff I used to use while doing triathlons called “Anti Monkey-Butt Powder”. Might have to look into finding some more. I don’t anticipate any relief in the form of fabric options in the near future.
There is no good quick-drying non-cotton wicking option right now. The dri-lux is the closest thing, but it’s still got some cotton in it, and it doesn’t dry quickly.
Making the buy-your-own-shirts-and-get-the-marks-silk-screened-on-the inside option available to everyone, like it is to military/police/fire personnel, would eliminate the extra layer on top and would allow us to find our own fabrics that work best for us. That would be my ideal solution.
1. Mormon farmers in infernally hot places like the Moapa Valley in Nevada and the Gila Valley in Arizona (the latter of which can, on top of its routine triple-digit temperatures, be horrifyingly humid during Arizona’s annual monsoons off the Gulf of California) traditionally wore denim or canvas overalls with their garment tops sticking out. There are worse ways to dress, I suppose.
2. Having lived in the South and now living in the heat of inland Southern California: once the mercury hits 100, it scarcely matters whether it’s a dry or wet heat. The difference is that the air holds that heat overnight in the humid places, so attics can’t dump it overnight and air conditioners have to run all night.
3. People lose the ability to sense temperature on their skin and in their extremities in old age. (Remember that Seinfeld episode where Jerry’s parents had the thermostat in their South Florida condo set at something like 85, to the misery of their guests?) This is why elderly men in particular drop dead on the golf course all the time in places like Vegas, Phoenix, and Palm Springs.
4. Anyone who would cast a judgmental eye on a person who eschews garments in situations of heat index above 100F is a whited sepulchre and should be ignored. Perhaps they should be made to listen to Fela Kuti’s “Gentleman,” which concerns this very issue.
Oh man, I joke with my wife all the time about garments being the first thing to go were I ever in charge (and I never will be). Sam, I acknowledge your thoughts on sacred clothing, but I simply don’t share them when it comes to temple garments. They’ve never felt like sacred clothing to me because, functionally, they are underwear, and not particularly good underwear at that. Combine that with my ingrained discomfort with high church traditions and the result is that the washing and anointing and endowment ceremonies felt very off (others might use stronger language to describe the feeling) to 19-year old Not a Cougar (and I still struggle with my lack of enthusiasm over the temple today). Throw in the strongly Masonic roots of the ceremonies (which I only found out about long after I had experienced them), and I feel that the temple ceremony was something created for a very specific purpose, time, and group of people. I also feel certain that that time has passed, the purpose has been fulfilled, and that that group of people have long since passed onto glory.
Sorry to get a bit far afield from your very functional post, but I sincerely hope garments go the way of three hour church, at least on a day-to-day basis.
Ok, I’m going to go out on a limb and say that even people who aren’t judgmental should be made to listen to “Gentleman,” if only because it’s an amazing song.
It does not seem doctrinally or historically required to wear garments at all times. Specifically regarding garments, there was a time when women were told that they must wear them under their bras (not over). Now that is left to personal preference. Taking that change as a precedent, My humble suggestion would be to allow members the freedom, prerogative, or personal choice of deciding for themselves when and wear it makes the most sense to wear garments.
*where it makes the most sense to wear*
I completely agree with response #3. I served my mission near the equator, and sure, I complained about the heat, but I never had any major problems. I think I am a very different person now, because lately just an hour outside in the sun on a hot day will make me literally sick. I tell people that I used up all my heat tolerance as a missionary.
+1 to Not A Cougar
I’m very much in favor of replacing garments with another wearable item (e.g., a ring or necklace) that might better serve as a reminder of my covenants. It’s difficult to view the garment as sacred or holy when it is constantly all up in my business in my nether regions.
I was in Chicago the week before the heatwave (at Loyola, actually; I shoulda looked you up, Brunson!), but even before it hit hard, I quickly realized that “missionary me” and “40-something me” experienced heat and humidity very differently. The heat with humidity is a thang.
I don’t know what the solution is with garments, either. Maybe calling more General Authorities who come from hot & humid areas??
Hunter, I think that would help (unless, of course, they go from home to car to work, all in air conditioning, in which case maybe not?).
And totally look me up next time you’re in town!
I wonder what studies the Church has done on endowed members dealing with heat and/or humidity. We in the US may only get to complain each summer, but there certainly are worse places.
It always feel wierd to me about some of the few things we’re asked, simple as they are, when we complain (even to ourselves) that this little thing is “just too hard”. Yes, it’ll all continue to change and what we’re comfortable with will also change. And yes, Church changes go both ways.
It just feels wierd.
Frank, I don’t think we are asked to do just a few things, and I don’t think they are simple. The three people in my family have eight callings between us, not counting “ministering”. I get called away from work by priesthood leaders on a regular basis to do things as crazy as co-sign loans. I’ve had unplanned days with over 200 miles of driving solely for church purposes. I’ve been told by stake leadership that “it is expected that members will take vacation time to meet our temple attendance goals”.
I would love to return to a ward where I’m only asked to do a few simple things. And I don’t imagine for even a second that the Church will do a study about health issues related to heat and humidity. The solution, as it has always been, will be “pray, pay, obey”. A church that deliberately risks the lives of members to re-create handcart conditions just so kids will have a testimony that “I know that Trek is true” will never give a rat’s tail about a blood-soaked waistband. Instead, we will just be told “You must not understand your covenants well enough.”
I can appreciate sacred things in their appropriate time and place, but I’m not a fan of garments and never have been. I’ve also casually observed that younger generations of endowed members (millennial, gen z) are more willing to forego garments in public for practical reasons (heat, athletics, fashion, etc.).
I’m holding out hope that Pres. Nelson will make an announcement this fall putting an end to garments for good. He’s already demonstrated willingness to slaughter sacred cows, regardless of sunk cost.
Ah, I wish I had given myself the permission to be more practical about garments in the past, like when I was 7 months pregnant in Phoenix summer and walking to take public transportation. Honestly, in that context the extra layer was flat out unsafe, as I got dangerously overheated on multiple occasions. Now I’m like “the instructions not to remove the garments to do yard work is clearly not coming from a place that reaches 120 degrees.”
And I don’t imagine for even a second that the Church will do a study about health issues related to heat and humidity.
No? As recently as 2015, the Church conducted a heavily publicized survey on issues related to garments, including the opportunity to review specific styles and fabrics. Most response options were boxes in which we could have entered anything, and I don’t doubt that heat and humidity concerns were stated. Many women, including me, responded in minute detail about issues of women’s health and comfort. I suppose men did, too, but I wasn’t privy to those discussions like I was with women’s. The redesign of a few months ago incorporated several features as a result of that survey. “Abandoning garments” was clearly not one of the acceptable elements of the redesign.
Cath:
Frank: I too am curious about the members in places like Mindanao, Kinshasa, and Manaus. I can’t imagine too many of them wear their garments anything resembling 24/7.
“A church that deliberately risks the lives of members to re-create handcart conditions…” It’s this kind of hyperbole that makes it difficult to take a lot of complaints about the Church seriously.
A thin extra layer of cotton does not pose a physical threat to anybody. It’s a legitimate question of comfort, but people don’t get heat stroke or heat exhaustion because of this. Decide your comfort level, make your own decisions, and drink plenty of water. You’ll be fine.
Having lived in both Houston and Finland, I assure you that your comparison of the humid 90 oF weather to a sauna is erroneous. A “cold” sauna is about 60 oC (140 oF), while a proper Finnish sauna is at least 80 oC, preferably a bit hotter. I’ve been in many saunas that are over 90 oC.
I was in Oklahoma for work this last week, standing outside in 98 oF, 65% humidity, wearing fire-protective clothing, right next to a furnace firing in excess of 1500 oF. I was a bit soggy, but my mesh garments (which I learned were the secret to hit/humid environs while living in Houston) dried out within 10-15 minutes of getting inside.
We’ve talked about a lot of things, lately, that influence changes in Church practice or lead to Revelation. The role climate change may play in future Church decisions hasn’t been one of them (though there are surely ties with past droughts or floods that we can look to). Interesting to think through some of the possibilities, of which temple garment practices may be one. Of course, that would entail a recognition that climate change is actually a thing, which many continue to deny.
There have been rumors about making garments for temple attendance only, although I get the sense that nothing like that is imminent. For my part, I believe in self-medication. So if I wear shorts, I skip the garments and wear civilian briefs under the shorts. Nobody has ever said a word to me about this practice. If you’re willing to take the responsibility yourself to make your own decisions, you can do whatever feels right to you.
Ah, a preemptive response that I meant to write, then forgot (so it’s not longer preemptive):
4. But mesh garments! Response: no. Not a chance.
Dsc: It’s not hyperbole; people have died on trek. Just this summer one trek expedition had to have emergency personnel come attend to them because of heat illnesses. And an extra layer of clothing on a hot day will absolutely contribute to heat exhaustion.
Heptaparaparshinokh: I literally have that pinned to my Instagram under “evergreen”
Cath;
Absolutely everything you do in life carries some risk. Where I live someone recently went to the hospital for heat exhaustion from watching TV in her house. Pulling a handcart across a dirt road in a controlled situation is far from deliberately placing people in danger.
And no, a layer of cotton does not contribute to heat exhaustion in most situations. In fact, a cotton undershirt can actually help cool you down by aiding the evaporation process. The “danger” factor of that extra layer (in situations where it works against cooling you down) is negligible compared to things like finding shade and drinking plenty of water.
Again, the hyperbole makes it hard to take some people seriously.
Dsc, speaking of hyperbolic …
Sam, I’m not sure how language like “most situations” is hyperbole, but sure.
I was watching the Tour de France on TV, they are also having a heat wave . Temperatures around 40c. The extreme temperatures are atributed to climate changes, but the riders still ride 150k at average speeds around 40k.
I live in Australia at a latitude similar to the tip of Florida. We have much of the country drought declared for 5 years plus, and with summer temperatures in the 40s centigrade. It is mid winter and the temp today was 27. But summer temps are usually under 30c, except during heat waves when it goes to 40.
We wear our garments, but in hot weather try to go from house to car. We have one old chapel in our stake that has an air conditioner with no thermostat it just gets colder as the day goes on.