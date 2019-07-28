A Quick Query About the Proclamation on the Family

by

Today, at an early morning priesthood training meeting, our stake president made reference to the Proclamation on the Family, particularly the following brief section:

“By divine design, fathers are to preside over their families in love and righteousness and are responsible to provide the necessities of life and protection for their families. Mothers are primarily responsible for the nurture of their children. In these sacred responsibilities, fathers and mothers are obligated to help one another as equal partners. Disability, death, or other circumstances may necessitate individual adaptation.”

He referenced this while telling a story–which I’m pretty certain, on the basis of a couple of details he mentioned, wasn’t entirely apocryphal–about a family where the husband, insisting to his wife that they need to be “equal partners,” pushed and pushed her to apply for a better-paying job that she didn’t really want. Our SP described this as a complete misreading of the Proclamation. Which got me thinking about how he understood the “individual adaptation” part of this passage as well.

Shameless person that I am, I went up and asked when I saw him at another meeting earlier today. Very simply, I wanted to know: what if you’re not talking about someone exercising unrighteous dominion over their partner, much less death or disability? What if, instead, you’re talking about a family where the wife’s education and life experiences have led her to have such skills and earning potential that it makes perfect sense for her to take on the “responsibility to provide the necessities of life” for the family, and the husband quite willingly accepts “primary responsibility for the nurture of their children”? Could such a situation be compatible with the Proclamation?

The SP and I are friends (mostly formed from years at Girls Camp), so I felt comfortable insisting that he not give me his pastoral response, just what he intellectually thinks the text allows and what it doesn’t. He mulled it for a moment, then said–as I kind of expected he would–that he’s pretty certain, however much adaptation you allow, you still probably can’t get around the idea that by “necessities of life” the Proclamation means material necessities: in other words, resources and income. So he admitted that, on his reading of the Proclamation, he thinks families where the mother is the primary or sole breadwinner and the father the primary or sole caregiver–even if equally decided upon by the couple–are also in violation of what the document calls for. But, he hurriedly added, “If such a family came to me for a temple recommend, I’d still give it to them.”

As a matter of doctrine, I don’t take the Proclamation at all seriously, for a lot of different reasons. But simply as a influential text nearly 25 years old, I wonder about how it is read in our faith community. So, a question for anyone out there who cares to respond: do you think the situation I described above can actually be accommodated within the language of the Proclamation? Or do you agree with my stake president’s reading of the text? PLEASE NOTE: this is NOT asking whether you agree with those choices themselves, or whether you agree with any other implications association with the Proclamation, or whether you agree with its existence. I just want to get a feel for the By Common Consent room: is the language of the Proclamation, in your opinion, capacious enough to include faithful families that freely choose to invert the document’s obvious implication when it comes to the gender basis of acting as a family’s breadwinner and/or caregiver, or not? Have at it, everyone.