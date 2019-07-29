Monday Morning Theological Poll: Salvific Synonym Edition

Which of the following is the best description of what the atonement does?
Justify your answer below (see what I did there?).
Which of the following is the best description of what the atonement does?
Comments
I remember my mission president challenging us to study up on the difference between justification and sanctification (and specifically how both work in our lives).
I remember investigating and being annoyed, given that such a research project depends on interpretations not found in the Missionary Library.
Not fair.
All of the above? I don’t see any of these being exclusive to the others.
All of the above.
Magic. Just like the disappearance of all descriptions, it does something that no one can comprehend how it’s done, why it’s done, or if it can be done.
There is no justification but there is unity.
“All of the above” isn’t an option in this poll. Pick one!
I voted for justification because that’s what LDS scripture teaches, more or less, with a little sanctification tossed in. Again, you didn’t have an answer I totally agreed with.
Wally, I’d say the Book of Mormon and D&C are actually pretty light on justification and much more heavy on adoption. But LDS teachings have generally been exactly as you describe.
Adoption is the critical outcome but justification and sanctification are key doctrines as covered in the Book of Moses and in the temple. But each of the options has truth to it and is an operative outcome of the at-one-ment. I mean can you really say unification isn’t an outcome of the act if you use that word?
I prefer to focus on the end result of atonement–reconciliation–and just leave it at that. Attempts to describe the atonement’s ‘how’ and ‘why’ often raise more questions than answers for me.
I think we get a healthy dose of justification over the pulpit.
I voted for Justification, as the closest to what I think. However, I really disagree with: “Sanctification. Through Christ’s atonement, we are endowed with the ability to change to become more like him.”
Because: We aren’t endowed with Agency (the ability to change–“repent”–and determine our own level of righteousness). Agency is inherent in our existence, it is not a “gift” by any meaning. While we needed “knowledge of good and evil” to actually enable our understanding, we are otherwise completely accountable for our own state of righteousness. We are fully “agents unto ourselves.”
As an ancillary comment. This understanding of Agency eliminates the oft claimed concept that Christ suffered for our sins. *We* must personally change our nature and repent of our failures to be “perfect.” That is the suffering for our “sins” that must occur as we work out those changes in ourselves. Christ surely suffered, but not for our individual “sins.” IMO
None of the answers are satisfactory, because all of them are stories we tell that capture some facet of the Atonement. But the Atonement is too big to be captured by a single story. It is, in fact, the single biggest thing that ever happened, and our finite mortal minds do not yet have the capacity to compass it.
So, I just went with voting for which way of looking at the Atonement is most personally meaningful to me at this point in my life.
None of the answers is complete, and all f your answers leave off the aspect of restorative justice. Christ takes over the restitution where our human capabilities to undo the damage done ends. As the victim of a pretty big sin, this was the only aspect I was not taught adequately. I almost rejected the atonement because to let my abuser off the hook while I was left with my life all screwed up just was not justice. It was mercy for him robbing justice for me. It is not just about the sinner and them getting out of the consequences of their sin, while the sinned against is left with all the consequences to their life. Nope, Christ takes care of the consequences of sin where they impact the life of the innocent. To me, this is the most important part of the atonement, and the most often neglected. Christ doesn’t just pay the debt of sin to Heavenly Father, but pays the debt of sin to the sinned against. Otherwise there is no justice.
Anna, that is a very hopeful and liberating point of view. That’s where my mind was going with this question and you elucidated it well. On the other side of that issue, it’s a huge relief that the Atonement makes up for my utter inability in some cases to make full restitution to the people I’ve harmed.
None of the options cover it all, so I can’t vote. Anna’s beautiful response is a large part of that, but it goes even further, because the atonement doesn’t stop with addressing sin, whether by the sinner or to an innocent party victimized by another’s sin. The atonement will make right everything that went wrong, righting all the consequences of mortality. Sin, yes, but also illness, and the pain of separation from loved ones, and disappointments, and lost opportunities, loneliness, the inability to understand each other, anything and everything. I have no idea how that works — suffering can end, but how can past suffering be taken away? through removing the memory? through understanding that past suffering has no further power to injure? I have no idea — but I’m confident that that is just what the atonement promises: the righting of all wrongs.