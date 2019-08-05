Monday Morning Theological Poll: Sinister Sasquatch Edition

By Common Consent, a Mormon Blog
Why does Cain, of all people, get immortality?
So I brought my wife over to see this poll and ask which she would choose. She said, “I guess I didn’t realize Cain actually was immortal. I thought that was more of urban legend.” So, how sure are we that Cain IS immortal, and not that he just lived out his natural lifetime (couple hundred years??) and then perish naturally?
That whole Joseph Smith saying “hey, you met Cain” story. Ugh.
I don’t think there’s any reason for him to be immortal, if he is at all. it’s a poor cautionary tale – be bad enough you get to live forever wandering the Earth as an unkillable mortal.
Leave Joseph Smith out of it! That’s Abraham O. Smoot saying that David W. Patten said it.
Big Foots are basically Wookies, so I chose the Star Wars one.
I’m surprised we don’t have more “ghost stories” about Cain interactions/sightings. I was regularly regaled over scout camp fires with tales of the 3 Nephites. Instead of being uplifting, they were creepy (the venue certainly added something, I guess). Tales of Cain encounters would have been so much more appropriate, considering. A missed opportunity.
(Matthew Bowman wrote about Cain as the Mormon Bigfoot – check it out).
From the Book of Jasher:
“And Lamech was old and advanced in years, and his eyes were dim that he could not see, and Tubal Cain, his son, was leading him and it was one day that Lamech went into the field and Tubal Cain his son was with him, and whilst they were walking in the field, Cain the son of Adam advanced towards them; for Lamech was very old and could not see much, and Tubal Cain his son was very young. And Tubal Cain told his father to draw his bow, and with the arrows he smote Cain, who was yet far off, and he slew him, for he appeared to them to be an animal. And the arrows entered Cain’s body although he was distant from them, and he fell to the ground and died. And the Lord requited Cain’s evil according to his wickedness, which he had done to his brother Abel, according to the word of the Lord which he had spoken. And it came to pass when Cain had died, that Lamech and Tubal went to see the animal which they had slain, and they saw, and behold Cain their grandfather was fallen dead upon the earth. And Lamech was very much grieved at having done this, and in clapping his hands together he struck his son and caused his death.”
The person that David Patton saw was probably either Cousin Itt from The Addams Family or Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.
ty, Ardis, glad to be corrected
Never understood this one. Not much point to a mark warning people not to kill him because of sevenfold vengeance, if the guy can’t be killed.
Clinging to the “arc”?
I know the poll is a joking reference to “Cain is bigfoot” stories, but I don’t get the presumption that he’s immortal. Outside the Patton legend of Cain-bigfoot, is there any scriptural support that Cain is immortal? I would think the scriptural narrative implies that Cain dies no later than Noah’s flood.
larryco_: you’ll enjoy this picture of ZZ Top from 1970. Dig that Kustom Tuck-‘n’-Roll amplifier they’re sitting on–groovy!
(Apologies for the pixelation, but you get it.)
Excellent.
Wally,
Thanks for pointing that out. Unfortunately, I don’t know how to fix it. Just know that I wrote this at 3 am my time for all you little sasquatchniks.
Can I request a poll? I’d love to know what Mormons think happens with aborted babies (ie, do they get another body/birth chance, is there mortal experience over, etc) Anybody else curious what others might think about such a topic??
This is jaxjensen right now:
