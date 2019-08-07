Emily Jensen is a former BCC permablogger and friend of the blog.
“You have been scheduled to meet with XXXXX XXX for a meeting Tuesday June 18th at 7 p.m. for your ministering interview.”
“Your family has been scheduled to clean the church on Saturday, June 22nd at 8 a.m. Please meet with the XXXX family up at the church.”
Ok, hopefully this is only happening in my ward, but in case it’s not, let’s talk about the new, and dare I say, rude habit of scheduling people to do things in the church without first asking if they are even available.
First, let’s back up. So there was an amazing churchofjesuschrist.org blog post recently titled “Enough, Already” where a woman describes the very healthy habit (with a shout-out to Brene Brown) of setting boundaries in saying no as not to stretch oneself thin. She concluded “I’m convinced that my Heavenly Father wants me to grow, but He also gives me permission to do it at a pace that won’t induce adult meltdowns. Consider a world where we can feel empowered to say a decisive yes when we can and no when we need to. What a relief. What freedom. Want to meet for lunch and talk about it this week? No? I’m totally okay with that.”
Please go read it.
Ok, now that you’re back, do you see why this practice of not even checking with someone if they are available to do what you are asking is a step backwards from not even feeling like one can say no. There’s enough pressure (sometimes leaning into spiritual abuse, imo) in church settings to not say no that what does it mean that your agency is completely leapfrogged in this matter.
This is practice should be stopped immediately. We have technological tools that allow for signups (in fact our stake has a temple recommend Calendry sign-up page so as to not waste anyone’s time unnecessarily). And we need to use them. Or just go the old fashioned way of doing sign-up sheets. I don’t care. If we can’t get people to sign-up we need to evaulate why, not just steamroll them.
Comments
Volunteer stressed out leaders deserve the same mercy and understanding stressed out members deserve.
Not just your Ward. Every Ward I’ve attended. I would love to condemn this practice as a nefarious plot to circumvent agency, but it’s really just the result of laziness and a general lack of respect for others. Someone can’t be bothered to put forth the effort to schedule with me, individually (which is burdensome to them, I’ll admit), and assumes their calling/ position affords them the power to just tell people when to show up. When you see this practice, it’s simply an indicator of poor leadership.
Our ward has a rotating (pre-assigned/”scheduled”) cleanup schedule and we know generally three+ months in advance. The person who organizes is honestly is doing his best and isn’t trying to be lazy by pre-assigning but rather giving people ample heads-up so that they can switch with someone else (if they want to do it that often). About 5-6 families are scheduled for a rotating nearly every other month assignment. Yes, it’s slightly onerous but there is an understanding (and it’s made clear by the organizer) that the frequency and number of families assigned takes into account people being gone, unable to help, etc., so that on average, really, we’re there every quarter or so. I see no problem with doing this and it’s not an indication of poor leadership.
Ministering interview schedules–if you can’t make the time you’ve been “scheduled” just say no, I can’t make that time.
The alternative is that nobody volunteers and then the building cleaning coordinator is left holding the bag.
I heard of one who decided that if nobody signed up, he wouldn’t step in and make up the difference by himself—he’d just let he building be dirty. Some members complained about the work not getting done, and he told him it’s because nobody volunteered to do it, and then people signed up next time.
I am responsible for cleaning the building each week (every other year, we swap with the other ward).
When I got the calling, I was told that I needed to assign people weeks to clean, or I would always be doing it by myself. Fortunately, that has proven false. To date, I have had people sign up almost every week (except for one week this year), and I only had one week where the volunteers didn’t show. And they notified me in advance because of a death in the family.
The needs of the individual are subordinate to the needs of the organization. Those who can get the most blood from the turnips rise in the management hierarchy.
Emily, I echo your comments on over-scheduling (having been over-scheduled myself) and believe it’s critical to say no to many Church-related events including seemingly “mandatory” events like leadership meetings or youth activities. However, I feel a distinct lack of sympathy when it comes to people who believe they can’t fit building cleaning into their schedules. It’s a collective good that we all use to some degree, and unless and until Church leaders reinstate custodial services, we all bear a collective responsibility for its upkeep. Unfortunately, many, many members do not feel that responsibility and are more than happy to not volunteer or to say no when asked (I know this from painful experience). For building cleaning, I do not think it’s rude to schedule someone and then put the onus on the person to either show up or trade assignments with another person so long as that person is aware that trading is allowed and encouraged as well making the cleaning block wide enough to accommodate most schedules (Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon for example – I prefer to clean Friday evening). Otherwise, you’re simply offloading the cleaning responsibility onto people who are willing to say yes (or have a tough time saying no – like the lady in the article) and are almost certainly the ones who are probably already overburdened.
Unfortunately, yes in my ward. Last time it happened for an interview I simply didn’t respond and didn’t show up. You don’t owe a response if you didn’t initiate the request. They tried again with a dose of passive – aggressive shaming asking me to confirm if I would show or not to an appointment I didn’t request! Out of sympathy for the clerk, I did reply letting them know I knew how to get in touch with the Bishop if / when I needed. As for building cleaning, it comes back to boundary setting. Until enough members ‘opt out’ and refuse to be volunteer janitors on top of everything else they’re expected to contribute – the church has no reason to re-evaluate the status quo.
Hmm, yes. I was “scheduled” (without consultation) last year to appear for tithing settlement at a given time, which would have required me to hoof it down a hill and back up, well after dark, during a stormy winter week. No thank you.
In my last ward, this happened all the time. We’d call a new building cleaning coordinator. He or she would draft a list, putting all families in the ward in alphabetical order by last name and grouping them 3 or 4 families each week. My family would regularly be the only ones that showed up. We’d even see other families on the list for that day in the building for other events, and they would explain that they couldn’t stay to help but good luck. I’ve had 8- and 9-hour Saturdays cleaning. Finally, there would come a week when none of the scheduled families would bother to show up and the building would be filthy, or a Saturday night activity wouldn’t clean up after themselves so we would get a long lecture about fulfilling our Gospel Responsibilities and Living Up To Our Covenants. The building cleaning coordinator would ask to be released. We would call a new one, and he or she would draft a list, putting all families in the ward in alphabetical order by last name and grouping them 3 or 4 families each week. Because my last name is near the beginning of the alphabet, I’d be at the top of the list again, so I had some years where I’d have to clean the building six times, in a building with three wards and a ward with 350-400 active.
Now I just spend 4 hours every month cleaning the building. When I get to 4 hours, I pack up and go home. No family with fast offering assistance has showed up to help this year.
When it comes to the building cleaning, I agree with others that so many people won’t sign up on their own, leaving the responsibility to a few families or to the person overseeing the cleaning. While clearly not a perfect solution, assigning people to do it seems a better way to handle it than most of the alternatives.
The most extreme example I’ve seen is in a branch we lived in where all the sacrament meeting talks were assigned several months in advance, and a paper with those assignments was posted on the church bulletin board. You were expected to check the board to know whether or not you were giving a talk, and the whole branch would know as well. I can only assume that this practice started when some counselor in the branch presidency got tired of spending an inordinate amount of time trying to secure speakers each week.