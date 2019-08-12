Monday Mid-Afternoon Theological Poll: Active Afterlife Edition

What do you expect to spend the majority of your time on in the celestial kingdom? Or, if you don’t think you’ll qualify, what do you think people will be doing there?
Justify your answer below
Comments
Urim & Thummiming.
The non-linearity of time in many of governing theories of space makes me wonder if energy or thought is required to keep this universe playing nice. And as this universe may be a closed system, if one transcends that barrier, it may be similar to the transformative of matter to plasma … same “stuff” but totally different properties.
The church-taught notion that we’ll be basically doing missionary work forever chills me.
Why isn’t “Enjoying some well-earned solitude” an option?!?
Lying under a shade tree dozing.
Hopefully reading everything Jane Austen wrote after her death is an option.