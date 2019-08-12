Monday Mid-Afternoon Theological Poll: Active Afterlife Edition

What do you expect to spend the majority of your time on in the celestial kingdom? Or, if you don’t think you’ll qualify, what do you think people will be doing there?


  1. Jared Cook says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Urim & Thummiming.

  2. Eskymama says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    The non-linearity of time in many of governing theories of space makes me wonder if energy or thought is required to keep this universe playing nice. And as this universe may be a closed system, if one transcends that barrier, it may be similar to the transformative of matter to plasma … same “stuff” but totally different properties.

  3. marianneeileen says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    The church-taught notion that we’ll be basically doing missionary work forever chills me.

  4. jaxjensen says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Why isn’t “Enjoying some well-earned solitude” an option?!?

  5. wvs says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Lying under a shade tree dozing.

  6. Angela C says:
    August 12, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Hopefully reading everything Jane Austen wrote after her death is an option.

