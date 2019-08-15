The JST and the Adam Clarke Commentary

by

Two and a half years ago on March 16, 2017, Haley Wilson and her mentor for this research, Thomas Wayment, published “A Recently Recovered Source: Rethinking Joseph Smith’s Bible Translation,” in BYU’s Journal of Undergraduate Research, available here. This is not the research itself, but rather a precis; the actual research paper is still forthcoming. This is an exciting development, and I for one am looking forward to it eagerly.

Unfortunately, it seems that a lot of folks are drawing unwarranted conclusions from this, apparently without even bothering to read the precis itself. And so I am writing this blog post with the intent of foreclosing some of these unwarranted assumptions I have seen floating around the net. It is to be hoped that when the actual research article becomes available people will read the piece itself to gain a full grasp of the arguments it will make.

I want to push back on three incorrect assumptions some have made about this:

1. Virtually the entire JST was copied from the Clarke Commentary. This is certainly not Wilson and Huntsman’s argument, which is a good thing, because it would be completely insupportable. Somewhere I saw Haley clarify that there are maybe 25 to 30 relevant passages in the NT, and fewer, maybe 10-15 in the OT (or numbers something like that). That occurrence is very believable to me. I did a study of every JST revision to 1 Corinthians, and one thing I looked for was whether any of them were attested in a secondary source (the four sources I used for this purpose were the Clarke Commentary, the Campbell translation, the Coverdale translation and Wesley’s Explanatory Notes). As I recall, the incidence of possible secondary source influence I noted was in the range of 7%, which seems consistent with Haley’s findings. Wildly exaggerating the incidence of these parallels is not doing justice to her research, so we just need to be patient and await the actual study.

2. The Clarke Commentary is the only plausible secondary source. Some time ago the Gospel Tangents podcast had Thom Wayment on, and it’s abundantly clear from that discussion that he is well aware of numerous other potential secondary sources for the JST. This research is focused on the Clarke Commentary, which likely is the most consequential source, but that in and of itself by no means rules out other potential sources. For the podcast, see here.

3. The idea of there being secondary sources for the JST is new. Near the beginning of the precis this sentence appears:

Direct borrowing from this source has not previously been connected to Smith’s translation efforts, and the fundamental question of what Smith meant by the term “translation” with respect to his efforts to rework the biblical text can now be reconsidered in light of this new evidence.1

I was prepared to push back on that, but fortunately the authors made a partial save with this footnote:

Cf. Ronald V. Huggins, “‘Without a Cause’ and ‘Ships of Tarshish’: A Possible Contemporary Source for Two Unexplained Readings from Joseph Smith,” Dialogue 36 (2003): 163, who does discuss the influence of Clarke on two of Smith’s textual emendations.

Actually, the statement is a fair one to make in the context of BYU Religious Education and related organizations. But various folks have known for a long time about the possibility of secondary source influence on the JST. In addition to the aforementioned Ron Huggins, I’ll also mention here, without limitation, Brent Metcalfe and David Wright.

I’m well aware of this because I had to deal with it in my book chapter, “Faith Alone in Romans 3:28 JST,” in Bountiful Harvest, the Festschrift for S. Kent Brown edited by Andy Skinner, Morgan Davis and Carl Griffin. One of my tasks was to figure out whether there was a secondary source from which Joseph could have learned of Luther’s addition of the word “alone” to Romans 3:28. My discussion included this footnote (I have edited out the extensive bibliographical information to make typing this easier):

Huggins, “Inspired Translation of Romans 7,” 159-82, suggests the following as the most likely possibilities for external works that may have had an influence on JST Romans, given their popularity, accessibility, and for some their grounding in the Methodist and Campbellite traditions: [here I list Campbell, Clarke, Henry and Wesley]. None of these sources mention Luther’s translation of Romans 3:28. Luther’s version with allein is described in Charles Hodge [bibliographical info omitted] the first edition of which was published in Philadelphia in 1835, but that is three years after Joseph dictated Romans 3 JST in 1832. Moses Stuart [biblio omitted but published in 1832] reflects the following sentence: “Luther translates pistei, ALLEIN durch den glauben, i.e., by faith only.” This book is an unlikely source for Romans 3:28 JST, given that that verse was dictated early in the year and Stuart suggests a different word (only) and a different insertion point than that followed in the JST. Doubtless there were English sources prior to 1832 that mention Luther’s insertion of allein in his translation, but generally these would have appeared in more technical literature (like Stuart and Hodge). I have not yet found one that would be obviously available to Joseph Smith at that time.

So I suggest folks either reflect accurately what the precis itself states or wait for the actual research paper and not make wild statements about the authors’ findings.