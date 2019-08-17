Parsing the Word of Wisdom

by

In light of the recent Church announcement regarding the Word of Wisdom, I’m seeing a lot of chatter on Facebook where people are trying to figure out how the text of the revelation actually relates to our current interpretation and practice. So I thought it might be worthwhile to set out the text of the revelation (omitting the beginning and ending that do not contain specific prohibitions) and give you my take on them, and give you an opportunity to add your own commentary.

5 That inasmuch as any man adrinketh bwine or strong drink among you, behold it is not good, neither meet in the sight of your Father, only in assembling yourselves together to offer up your sacraments before him. 6 And, behold, this should be wine, yea, apure wine of the grape of the vine, of your own make. 7 And, again, astrong drinks are not for the belly, but for the washing of your bodies.

I assume that “wine” here specifically means fermented wine (and not grape juice) and strong drink means distilled liquors. The passage is kind of awkward, because there is an exception for the use of wine as a sacramental emblem, provided it is wine the Saints make themselves and do not purchase. Presumably this exception would no longer apply, as the Church ceased to use wine in the sacrament beginning early in the 20th century, which is why visitors to our services are often puzzled to find water in the sacramental cup.

8 And again, tobacco is not for the abody, neither for the belly, and is not good for man, but is an herb for bruises and all sick cattle, to be used with judgment and skill.

The prohibition of tobacco seems pretty straightforward.

9 And again, hot drinks are not for the body or belly.

“Hot drinks” has been the source of enormous confusion. My own beiief is that this prohibition is referring literally to temperature. Hyrum Smith assumed that the reference was to coffee and tea, since those were the beverages normally consumed hot, and that ruling stuck and has become official. As a consequence, the language rather illogically is deemed to cover iced coffee and tea drinks, which are by definition not “hot.”

So what is the problem with these drinks? John Widtsoe and others reasoned it was probably the caffeine in them. This became a very influential ruling from the mid to late 20th century. It meant that decaf coffee, though avoided by many, could be consumed under informal rulings from Salt Lake. It also meant soda drinks containing caffeine were considered prohibited. When I was growing up I never drank caffeinated sodas. We had an old, dusty eight pack of bottled Coke in our food storage room, which was there as a “medicine” for upset stomachs, and that is the only context in which I had a caffeinated soda as a boy.

I personally threw the shackles off my first year at BYU post-mish. I lived in a house full of guys who were Doctor Pepper fans, and we had cases of the stuff lying around, and I quickly became a convert and from that time I didn;’t give caffeine in sodas a second thought. (It would take the Church several more decades to catch up to my enlightenment.)

As for tea, I understand the position of the Church to be that this prohibition applies specifically to the tea plant, which means it applies to black, green and white teas, but not to herbal teas, which although called “tea” have nothing to do with the tea plant.

10 And again, verily I say unto you, all wholesome aherbs God hath ordained for the constitution, nature, and use of man— 11 Every herb in the season thereof, and every fruit in the season thereof; all these to be used with aprudence and bthanksgiving.

Herbs and fruits are good; check.

12 Yea, aflesh also of bbeasts and of the fowls of the air, I, the Lord, have ordained for the use of man with thanksgiving; nevertheless they are to be used csparingly; 13 And it is pleasing unto me that they should not be aused, only in times of winter, or of cold, or bfamine.

With meat you can pretty much see what you want to see. If you’re pro-meat you focus on verse 12, but if you’re anti you focus on verse 13. A number of early Church leaders, such as Lorenzo Snow, felt strongly that we should not eat meat but be vegetarian, but that position did not survive, probably because leaders realized that a lot of folks simply wouldn’t stand for it.

Some folks read v. 13 without the comma after “used” meaning something like “it’s pleasing to me that they should not be used ONLY in times of winter or of cold or famine, but absolutely all the time, baby! It’s eat meat a-go-go!” I personally think that’s an absurd reading.

14 All agrain is ordained for the use of man and of beasts, to be the staff of life, not only for man but for the beasts of the field, and the fowls of heaven, and all wild animals that run or creep on the earth; 15 And athese hath God made for the use of man only in times of famine and excess of hunger.

Grain is like fruit and herbs: in the good category. Verse 15 is a little awkward; what is the antecedent to “these”? It can’t be “grain,” which is singular, not plural. The “these” refers back to the end of the immediately preceding verse, meaning beasts of the field, fowls and wild animals, or basically the same animals and point made back in verse 12.

16 All grain is good for the afood of man; as also the bfruit of the vine; that which yieldeth fruit, whether in the ground or above the ground—

Reiteration that grain and fruit are good.

17 Nevertheless, wheat for man, and corn for the ox, and oats for the horse, and rye for the fowls and for swine, aHnd for all beasts of the field, and barley for all useful animals, and for mild drinks, as also other grain.

My impression is that we don’t limit the grains we eat to wheat only, and in effect we basically just ignore this verse. We also ignore the reference to “barley…for mild drinks,” which is a perfectly clear allusion to beer. I guess the theory is that the mild alcohol content of beer trumps this explicit approval of the beverage.

Here is the recent Church statement that spurred this discussion:

“The Word of Wisdom is a law of health for the physical and spiritual benefit of God’s children. It includes instruction about what foods are good for us and those substances to avoid. Over time, Church leaders have provided additional instruction on those things that are encouraged or forbidden by the Word of Wisdom, and have taught that substances that are destructive, habit-forming or addictive should be avoided. “In recent publications for Church members, Church leaders have clarified that several substances are prohibited by the Word of Wisdom, including vaping or e-cigarettes, green tea, and coffee-based products. They also have cautioned that substances such as marijuana and opioids should be used only for medicinal purposes as prescribed by a competent physician.”

To me, treating vaping in a way similar to smoking is a no-brainer. Yes, vaping is safer than smoking, but it is still very dangerous, especially for the nicotine it contains, which is highly addictive.

In my view, green tea was already covered by the WoW anyway.

“Coffee-based products” is unfortunately pretty vague. My impression is they are thinking of fancy drinks containing actual real honest to goodness coffee such as you find at Starbucks; if so, that strikes me as fair. If they’re thinking of mocha-flavored ice cream or stuff like that, that’s probably too far, but we all have our agency to draw these kinds of ines for ourselves anyway.

So, I’m curious what you think about all this. Please share your thoughts in the comments.