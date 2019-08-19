Monday Morning Theological Poll: Sinful Stratification Edition

August 19, 2019 by 6 Comments

Which of these sins is closest to being the sin next to the sin next to murder?


Justify your answer below.

Comments

  1. Martine says:
    August 19, 2019 at 5:40 am

    None of the above although I’d put affinity fraud first. Breaching trust, ruining lives is, in my opinion, the worst *sin* on your list.

    Next to murder? None. Unchasity doesn’t make my list either. Kissing, *petting* as the elderly brethren would call it have nothing to do with murder.
    Although giving birth to a child without a stable environment is putting that life at risk, physically, and to the believer, spiritually.

  2. Nathaniel says:
    August 19, 2019 at 6:06 am

    Of all the sins listed, only one directly harms another person.

  3. christiankimball says:
    August 19, 2019 at 6:16 am

    “Sin next to” thinking doesn’t work for me, but I’ll play anyway . . . .
    Affinity fraud is in a different class — like putting assault and battery up against a list of “victimless crimes” where we have to debate whether there really is a victim.
    Among the next five I consider coveting the damning sin of our modern world—one word to wrap up the excesses of capitalism.

  4. Dog Spirit says:
    August 19, 2019 at 6:43 am

    Assuming the sins are arranged alphabetically, the sins next to murder would be moneychanging in the temple and murmuring. By my calculations, the sins next to the sins next to murder would therefore be mischief-making and necromancy.

  5. jader3rd says:
    August 19, 2019 at 7:25 am

    What counts as Affinity Fraud?

  6. Michael Austin says:
    August 19, 2019 at 7:27 am

    The sin next to the sin next to murder is, well, murder. I am fairly sure that, if pressed, I could prove this with math. It is worth noting, though, that for Dante, what we call “affinity fraud” is a far worse sin than murder. It is the defining trait of the ninth and final circle of hell.

