Words of Wisdom, or is it Word of Wisdoms?

There is that perennial argument about the Book of Mormon, which is usually settled by someone eventually stating emphatically that it is “copies of the Book of Mormon.” But the Word of Wisdom is somewhat different, because it more like variant editions. I think much of the anxious hand-wringing over our dietary constraints would be sidestepped if we acknowledge that there are many Words of Wisdom.
There is the revelation text, which has an interesting context, transmission, and publication history. There is the temple recommend requirement. There is also the Word of Wisdoms that we live by. These things are not the same, but they are all intimately related. I’m a fan of contextual readings of revelations, and you can see some of that here. We can see where people in Kirtland had spoken out against tea, coffee, alcohol, and tobacco (and pork). I also spend a fare amount of time tracking church policy and belief over time (this was a fun post about Sanka). And I have a few friends that will not buy, drink, or have caffeinated sodas in their households, and others that are vegetarian—both citing the Word of Wisdom as informing their choices.
I remember visiting a relative’s home in Utah one summer as a kid. All of my extended family was from the state on both sides, and we drove 55 miles an hour to get there every year. I remember seeing a fully stocked wet-bar in the basement and thinking to myself that this was a very odd thing to have in one’s house, and not considering the possibility that my relative actually used it. Things were certainly different in rural Utah, where one’s Mormoness was inescapable. When I went to the temple the first time, this relative was the first person to embrace me, weeping, and declaring that the decades spent outside weren’t worth it. But it wasn’t just that. My grandma when she visited always went over to our Catholic neighbor’s house for a morning cup of coffee. I also knew that there was no question that she was a believer. I think this history has just inured me against Word of Wisdom anxiety.
Look, if you want to drink coffee, more power to you. I don’t think anyone believes that it would be a behavior with a moral equivalency to abuse, or any number of anti-Christian activities. But if you do choose to drink it, don’t also kavetch about temple recommend requirements, and inconsistencies with past practice or the revelation text, because you like it cold, or whatever. If you are smart enough to justify your behavior, you are smart enough to educate yourself a little.
And whether you land on Mormon Kosher (we don’t have conceptions of ritual purity like the Jewish community of Christ’s time (or of today really), so the dynamics aren’t the same, but there are some interesting cultural parallels), or strict obedience, or a health and wellness scientism, or a Pauline desire to not offend, or the Startbucks line extension du jour (or some combination), own it and then love each other. That last bit is why my uncle met me in the temple. I’m sure of it.
Comments
Yes. I think it would make a lot more sense and would save a lot of trouble if we just recognized that there’s the Word of Wisdom (section 89), and then there’s the church’s prohibition on tea, coffee, alcohol, and illegal drugs, which is also called the word of wisdom, but is only loosely inspired by the Word of Wisdom and is not the same thing.
I view it as a litmus test for obedience. What we do and don’t enforce is inconsistent at best. I do know the better I eat, the healthier I feel, more patience I have and better I behave. I don’t love the amount of caffeine I ingest but also don’t feel guilt. When I can get by without it I do. It’s too bad the don’t be an jerk commandment isn’t enforced with the same zealousness.
My grandparent’s generation was rather lackadaisical on their interpretation of the word of wisdom. My grandmother (raised in rural Utah) was completely active, yet drank coffee and tea for medicinal purposes (coffee for migraine headaches, tea for nausea… unsurprisingly most of the family suffered from those maladies). She also was not opposed to a taste of champagne on New Year’s Eve. She served for decades as a RS President and later as a temple worker. I believe it was due to her witnessing the transition on the interpretation of the Word of Wisdom in the 1920’s and 1930’s. She recalled that beer was served at the fringes of ward parties and that during her teens (c. 1920), her Bishop kept a bottle in his desk. She also remembered women giving healing blessings and Heber J. Grant’s plural wives.
kvetch
Very nice, J. My own private version does much the same work, except your last paragraph is way better.