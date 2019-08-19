Words of Wisdom, or is it Word of Wisdoms?

by

There is that perennial argument about the Book of Mormon, which is usually settled by someone eventually stating emphatically that it is “copies of the Book of Mormon.” But the Word of Wisdom is somewhat different, because it more like variant editions. I think much of the anxious hand-wringing over our dietary constraints would be sidestepped if we acknowledge that there are many Words of Wisdom.



There is the revelation text, which has an interesting context, transmission, and publication history. There is the temple recommend requirement. There is also the Word of Wisdoms that we live by. These things are not the same, but they are all intimately related. I’m a fan of contextual readings of revelations, and you can see some of that here. We can see where people in Kirtland had spoken out against tea, coffee, alcohol, and tobacco (and pork). I also spend a fare amount of time tracking church policy and belief over time (this was a fun post about Sanka). And I have a few friends that will not buy, drink, or have caffeinated sodas in their households, and others that are vegetarian—both citing the Word of Wisdom as informing their choices.

I remember visiting a relative’s home in Utah one summer as a kid. All of my extended family was from the state on both sides, and we drove 55 miles an hour to get there every year. I remember seeing a fully stocked wet-bar in the basement and thinking to myself that this was a very odd thing to have in one’s house, and not considering the possibility that my relative actually used it. Things were certainly different in rural Utah, where one’s Mormoness was inescapable. When I went to the temple the first time, this relative was the first person to embrace me, weeping, and declaring that the decades spent outside weren’t worth it. But it wasn’t just that. My grandma when she visited always went over to our Catholic neighbor’s house for a morning cup of coffee. I also knew that there was no question that she was a believer. I think this history has just inured me against Word of Wisdom anxiety.

Look, if you want to drink coffee, more power to you. I don’t think anyone believes that it would be a behavior with a moral equivalency to abuse, or any number of anti-Christian activities. But if you do choose to drink it, don’t also kavetch about temple recommend requirements, and inconsistencies with past practice or the revelation text, because you like it cold, or whatever. If you are smart enough to justify your behavior, you are smart enough to educate yourself a little.

And whether you land on Mormon Kosher (we don’t have conceptions of ritual purity like the Jewish community of Christ’s time (or of today really), so the dynamics aren’t the same, but there are some interesting cultural parallels), or strict obedience, or a health and wellness scientism, or a Pauline desire to not offend, or the Startbucks line extension du jour (or some combination), own it and then love each other. That last bit is why my uncle met me in the temple. I’m sure of it.