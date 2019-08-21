Faith without workouts

by

I don’t know how many people actually subscribe to church magazines anymore, now that they’re all available on the internet for free, and if people don’t have actual physical copies of the church magazines coming to their homes anymore, I wonder how many people actually read anything in the church magazines. The only people I know who actually read church magazines are the people who post about how horrible this month’s Ensign (or Friend or New Era) is, and I kind of wonder if most of them aren’t just hate-reading the church magazines.

I found out through the evil of social media that August’s New Era is “The Body Issue” and it talks about stuff like the Word of Wisdom and other body-related issues. I haven’t had time to peruse the whole thing, but I did read this article that was being hate-promoted on Twitter last week: “What I Learned from Having to Lose Weight for My Mission.”

The author’s story is that she was initially devastated when her mission application was denied because of her weight, but as she felt strongly that her service was needed, she committed to doing whatever it took to be eligible for a mission. As she developed healthier eating and exercise habits, she noticed a change in her spiritual life as well. “I became more confident and self-aware as I developed into the person Heavenly Father wanted me to be.” Through prayer and a renewed focus on the sacrament, she drew strength from the Savior as she strove to reach her fitness goals.

This paragraph in particular gave me pause:

The gospel teaches us that our bodies and our spirits are one, but until this experience, I had never thought about how directly the health of my body could affect the health of my spirit. As I thought about my body as a temple, this connection between body and spirit began to make more sense. I knew that one reason we keep the temple so clean and beautiful is because it helps the Spirit to be there. So it makes sense that as I began to eat healthy and exercise more, I began to feel the Spirit even more.

She goes on to say as she put her trust in the Lord, she learned she could “turn to Him for help with any trial or hardship I might face.” I believe this is the primary message the author wished to convey, so I want to approach the aforementioned pause-giving paragraph with charity, but the idea that the health of your body affects the health of your spirit is, for want of a less-trendy word, problematic.

I don’t know what the weight guidelines are for missions, and even if I did, I would have no idea what they meant. I don’t know enough about diet and fitness to criticize the church’s rules on that front. I’m assuming that the author of the New Era piece actually did need to lose weight and that doing so improved her quality of life. But I imagine it was her humility and faith, rather than the renovation of her “temple,” that increased her ability to feel the Spirit. And honestly, I’m almost positive that is what she meant to say. The only problem is that it isn’t exactly what she said. What she said was “it makes sense that as I began to eat healthy and exercise more, I began to feel the Spirit even more.”

First of all, some people suffer from ill health and remain spiritually sensitive, while some people enjoy good health and have difficulty feeling the Spirit, so actually (ACKSHUALLY), it makes sense that our ability to feel the Spirit is independent of the state of our bodies. Second, I’m not a fan of anything that suggests there’s a checklist for feeling the Spirit. I mean, I used to believe that people had to meet a certain threshold of righteousness in order to be able to receive personal revelation because a) that was exactly what the church had always taught me, and b) it certainly explained my lack of abundant personal revelation. But further life experience has convinced me that while the Spirit may not speak to me often, when it does, it isn’t necessarily because I’ve done anything to be “worthy” of it. In fact, on some occasions I have definitely done things to be “unworthy” of it, and yet the Spirit still came. Why would it do that? Well, I think it’s because the Spirit is a grown-up personage and does what it wants. I’m not clear on all the ins and outs of what and how and why the Spirit does what it does, but I do know that if Jesus himself appeared to Saul and an angel appeared to Alma the Younger, the Spirit probably does not require first-rate accommodations in order to hang out with you.

People often speak of “inviting” the spirit, which I do believe in. I mean, I hope that one can seek a communion with God, or most of us are just screwed. I just think that our success is more a matter of purifying our (metaphorical) hearts than following a particular code. In my ward’s Gospel Doctrine class, the teacher asked why members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seems uncomfortable with relying too much on grace, and someone said it was because grace seemed too easy. I don’t actually think that it is. I myself am not a particularly “spiritual” person. I find it much easier to obey a commandment than to pray. People scoff at the notion you can just confess Jesus as your Savior and be good to go, but I’m not convinced that “inviting Jesus into your heart” is as simple as it sounds.

I recently read The Return of the Prodigal Son by Henri Nouwen (a Catholic priest and theologian, for those of you who, like me, aren’t particularly well-versed in theologians). Nouwen compares the voice of God to the voices of what we might call “the world”:

These voices say, “Go out and prove that you are worth something.” Soon after Jesus had heard the voice calling him the Beloved, he was led to the desert to heart those other voices. They told him to prove that he was worth love in being successful, popular, and powerful. Those same voices are not unfamiliar to me. … They suggest that I am not going to be loved without my having earned it through determined efforts and hard work. … They deny loudly that love is a totally free gift.”

In our tradition, I suppose, there is a difference between God’s unconditional love, which is just a fact of life apart from the existence of Holy Ghost, which is (theoretically) not always accessible. But for the purposes of this conversation, I don’t know that it’s a meaningful difference. How else do we feel God’s love except by the Spirit? It isn’t that you can’t do anything to invite the Spirit or to draw nearer to God—drawing nearer to God is the whole theme of Nouwen’s book—but to draw a straight line between health (improved by diet and exercise) and spiritual sensitivity (increased by improved health) implies that the Holy Ghost, and by extension, God himself, prefers some kinds of bodies to others. Which is weird, number one, but also, probably not true.

Again, I don’t think this is the message the author intended to send. She just wanted to tell an inspiring story about something good that happened in her life, for crap’s sake! When I consider the author’s intentions, I do feel somewhat churlish for criticizing. I believe that she grew stronger spiritually as she grew stronger physically; I just don’t believe they’re related, and I think the article is framed in such a way to suggest they are, and that’s uncool. Given that teenagers are known to have a lot of anxiety about their bodies and are especially vulnerable to voices telling them they’re not good enough as they are, maybe an article about someone losing weight to “become a better version” of herself—the person God wanted her to be—is not the best strategy for convincing our youth of their Divine Nature and Individual Worth. It’s so close to saying that God loves us, but he loves us just that much more when we eat at least five servings of vegetables (or refrain from smoking or drinking coffee). I mean, it does fit with the theme of the Body Issue. But did we really need this Body Issue?