Faith without workouts

I don’t know how many people actually subscribe to church magazines anymore, now that they’re all available on the internet for free, and if people don’t have actual physical copies of the church magazines coming to their homes anymore, I wonder how many people actually read anything in the church magazines. The only people I know who actually read church magazines are the people who post about how horrible this month’s Ensign (or Friend or New Era) is, and I kind of wonder if most of them aren’t just hate-reading the church magazines.
I found out through the evil of social media that August’s New Era is “The Body Issue” and it talks about stuff like the Word of Wisdom and other body-related issues. I haven’t had time to peruse the whole thing, but I did read this article that was being hate-promoted on Twitter last week: “What I Learned from Having to Lose Weight for My Mission.”
The author’s story is that she was initially devastated when her mission application was denied because of her weight, but as she felt strongly that her service was needed, she committed to doing whatever it took to be eligible for a mission. As she developed healthier eating and exercise habits, she noticed a change in her spiritual life as well. “I became more confident and self-aware as I developed into the person Heavenly Father wanted me to be.” Through prayer and a renewed focus on the sacrament, she drew strength from the Savior as she strove to reach her fitness goals.
This paragraph in particular gave me pause:
The gospel teaches us that our bodies and our spirits are one, but until this experience, I had never thought about how directly the health of my body could affect the health of my spirit. As I thought about my body as a temple, this connection between body and spirit began to make more sense. I knew that one reason we keep the temple so clean and beautiful is because it helps the Spirit to be there. So it makes sense that as I began to eat healthy and exercise more, I began to feel the Spirit even more.
She goes on to say as she put her trust in the Lord, she learned she could “turn to Him for help with any trial or hardship I might face.” I believe this is the primary message the author wished to convey, so I want to approach the aforementioned pause-giving paragraph with charity, but the idea that the health of your body affects the health of your spirit is, for want of a less-trendy word, problematic.
I don’t know what the weight guidelines are for missions, and even if I did, I would have no idea what they meant. I don’t know enough about diet and fitness to criticize the church’s rules on that front. I’m assuming that the author of the New Era piece actually did need to lose weight and that doing so improved her quality of life. But I imagine it was her humility and faith, rather than the renovation of her “temple,” that increased her ability to feel the Spirit. And honestly, I’m almost positive that is what she meant to say. The only problem is that it isn’t exactly what she said. What she said was “it makes sense that as I began to eat healthy and exercise more, I began to feel the Spirit even more.”
First of all, some people suffer from ill health and remain spiritually sensitive, while some people enjoy good health and have difficulty feeling the Spirit, so actually (ACKSHUALLY), it makes sense that our ability to feel the Spirit is independent of the state of our bodies. Second, I’m not a fan of anything that suggests there’s a checklist for feeling the Spirit. I mean, I used to believe that people had to meet a certain threshold of righteousness in order to be able to receive personal revelation because a) that was exactly what the church had always taught me, and b) it certainly explained my lack of abundant personal revelation. But further life experience has convinced me that while the Spirit may not speak to me often, when it does, it isn’t necessarily because I’ve done anything to be “worthy” of it. In fact, on some occasions I have definitely done things to be “unworthy” of it, and yet the Spirit still came. Why would it do that? Well, I think it’s because the Spirit is a grown-up personage and does what it wants. I’m not clear on all the ins and outs of what and how and why the Spirit does what it does, but I do know that if Jesus himself appeared to Saul and an angel appeared to Alma the Younger, the Spirit probably does not require first-rate accommodations in order to hang out with you.
People often speak of “inviting” the spirit, which I do believe in. I mean, I hope that one can seek a communion with God, or most of us are just screwed. I just think that our success is more a matter of purifying our (metaphorical) hearts than following a particular code. In my ward’s Gospel Doctrine class, the teacher asked why members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seems uncomfortable with relying too much on grace, and someone said it was because grace seemed too easy. I don’t actually think that it is. I myself am not a particularly “spiritual” person. I find it much easier to obey a commandment than to pray. People scoff at the notion you can just confess Jesus as your Savior and be good to go, but I’m not convinced that “inviting Jesus into your heart” is as simple as it sounds.
I recently read The Return of the Prodigal Son by Henri Nouwen (a Catholic priest and theologian, for those of you who, like me, aren’t particularly well-versed in theologians). Nouwen compares the voice of God to the voices of what we might call “the world”:
These voices say, “Go out and prove that you are worth something.” Soon after Jesus had heard the voice calling him the Beloved, he was led to the desert to heart those other voices. They told him to prove that he was worth love in being successful, popular, and powerful. Those same voices are not unfamiliar to me. … They suggest that I am not going to be loved without my having earned it through determined efforts and hard work. … They deny loudly that love is a totally free gift.”
In our tradition, I suppose, there is a difference between God’s unconditional love, which is just a fact of life apart from the existence of Holy Ghost, which is (theoretically) not always accessible. But for the purposes of this conversation, I don’t know that it’s a meaningful difference. How else do we feel God’s love except by the Spirit? It isn’t that you can’t do anything to invite the Spirit or to draw nearer to God—drawing nearer to God is the whole theme of Nouwen’s book—but to draw a straight line between health (improved by diet and exercise) and spiritual sensitivity (increased by improved health) implies that the Holy Ghost, and by extension, God himself, prefers some kinds of bodies to others. Which is weird, number one, but also, probably not true.
Again, I don’t think this is the message the author intended to send. She just wanted to tell an inspiring story about something good that happened in her life, for crap’s sake! When I consider the author’s intentions, I do feel somewhat churlish for criticizing. I believe that she grew stronger spiritually as she grew stronger physically; I just don’t believe they’re related, and I think the article is framed in such a way to suggest they are, and that’s uncool. Given that teenagers are known to have a lot of anxiety about their bodies and are especially vulnerable to voices telling them they’re not good enough as they are, maybe an article about someone losing weight to “become a better version” of herself—the person God wanted her to be—is not the best strategy for convincing our youth of their Divine Nature and Individual Worth. It’s so close to saying that God loves us, but he loves us just that much more when we eat at least five servings of vegetables (or refrain from smoking or drinking coffee). I mean, it does fit with the theme of the Body Issue. But did we really need this Body Issue?
Comments
I had gastric bypass and when I was able to go back to church, one of the councilors noted that my “spirit looked lighter.” Which was the truth with how much other baggage I was carrying along with the weight. I struggle with weight all my life, on my mission I lost a lot, and there is a truth to it, but now heavier again I feel sluggish with the spiritual aspect of my life. I am working on my weight and spirituality hoping that hand and hand I can start to get healthy again.
I’ve been trying to get into the habit of downloading the Ensign each month and reading the PDF on the bus. I haven’t been able to do that yet for August. Apparently some process broke and the church hasn’t fixed it yet.
I really appreciate your thoughtful approach to this. I hate body-shaming and the idea that the message “God wanted a skinnier me and was pleased when I gave that to Him” is super icky. But I want to push back against the idea that our physical and spiritual beings are NOT related. I think they are, but in a more complicated way than a directly proportional health-spirituality algorithm. But I’m having a really hard time articulating my thoughts on this, which may mean I’m about to learn that I’m totally wrong.
I think it’s just really important to say that fat does not equal unhealthy. It CAN be paired with unhealthiness, and it sounds like for this person there were ways in which she was unhealthy and improved that (which brought, it sounds like, weight loss). But people can be fat and very healthy, or fat and unhealthy in ways unrelated to their weight, and I think unfortunately this article has reinforced a false link between skinny and healthy, a link that has done and continues to do so much damage.
Maybe health and spirituality are linked but in a totally relativistic way. Like, the divine stewardship kind of way, where God accepts whatever we are able to give, and so giving *something* to and for our bodies builds our spirituality. If we are doing *something* to try to take care of our bodies, feeling love and gratitude for them, that seems like it would naturally be linked to mental and emotional health and spiritual health. If we are seeking to increase our appreciation for our bodies, trying to build our bodies’ abilities, or working to care for our bodies in healthy ways, surely that shows a respect and love for ourselves as human beings that is pleasing to God and that can connect us in a spiritual way to all people, in all bodies, who are all worthy of love and care and growth.
I suspect that one purpose of this article was to let teens know there are weight requirements to serve a mission—and to do so with positive framing—rather than let them be blindsided when filling out papers.
I”m a 300 lbs guy due to Army injuries severely limiting my mobility. I’m fat. My go to phrase when somebody asks “how are you?” is “Fat and ugly, how are you?”
I don’t think the shared phrases from the Ensign article are “icky” at all. I think that I’d definitely feel better in all aspects, including spiritually, if I wasn’t personally affecting the gravity of this planet. As a fat man, I think the rule is fat = unhealthy. I know there are exceptions. I don’t care if people think this is “fat shaming”. I’m ashamed to be fat, and think almost all other fat people should be ashamed of it too. I’d be ashamed if I let a million dollar Ferrari get ruined by neglect and lack of proper maintenance, and I think bodies are far more valuable and important than sports cars.
I don’t think my salvation hinges on being thin though, nor anybody elses. In the same way that life is easier if you have money, life is easier if you are healthy (not necessarily thin, because you can be thin and unhealthy). I think we ought to seek happiness and the ability to do lots of good for others… and being unhealthy makes those much harder; so, I think that being not-fat helps you spiritually be happier and do more good for others.
When I got injured I had a church leader council me to find out as much about my body/injury as possible to help mitigate the pains. He reasoned that if we are to one day be expected to create bodies, then at some point we will have to learn the fine details about how they operate and how to care for them… so why not do it now. This seemed like sound logic to me… and knowing how to keep a body in optimum (or close) condition, seems like a good and worthy goal on a spiritual level… so do it with your own if possible.
Again. I have failed at this. I hope you all do better and I!
As someone who lives with chronic pain 24/7/365 when I read stories like this I have to bite my tongue hard not to scream loudly. In our church there seems to be a need among many members to give unwanted and often just plain wrong/stupid advice to people who struggle with bodily and/or mental health challenges. When people tell me that I need to pray more, read the scriptures more, have more faith, use natural oils, the latest supplement being pedaled by ward members involved in MLMs, etc. in order to be healed I always ask them how they know that I’m not already doing this to the very best of my ability (except for the oils and supplements!). One individual actually posited my genetically inherited condition (from both parents, no less!) is a punishment for sin committed in the pre-existence. Another told me that I “chose” this condition before I came to Earth! What I can’t seem to get through to all but a very few people in my ward is that while I would give anything within reason to have the pain permanently vanish I have been blessed with the companionship of the Holy Spirit, have come to feel the love of our Father and His Son more than ever and have benefited from frequent Priesthood blessings. They have also given me a unique perspective on life and patience that I’d have missed out on if I’d been blessed with perfect health. The idea that you have to have glowing health, weigh a certain amount, and be mentally healthy in order to feel the Spirit is hogwash pure and simple.
Saying that if you improve your physical health through following a discipline you may reap spiritual blessings is not the same as saying if you are in poor physical health you can’t receive spiritual gifts.
Our bodies deserve care and tenderness. I think our soul is happier when our bodies receive that. BUT we have to be soooooooooo careful to distinguish this from body obsession (positive or negative) and to watch out for ableist tropes about physical health = spiritual health. What made me deeply uncomfortable with this article was the uncritical parroting of ableist tropes. Those do real damage and cause lots of pain for lots of people—people who we should be especially tender to.
I believe we do need a body issue in order to clearly teach doctrine regarding the body and its place as part of our eternal soul.
I attended a fireside once where the speaker pointed out that life as an intelligence, while we know basically nothing about it, seems to be about the mind. Once born as spirit children, we needed to learn to control that spirit. Mortality adds flesh and is therefore, primarily about learning to control that flesh and integrate it with the mind and spirit. To teach us truths about the body is part of the gospel.
Unfortunately, overweight is a challenge of the developed world. We are choosing badly what to eat and what physical activity to avoid. Our unhappiness with our bodies because of these choices is affecting our spiritual progress. To encourage us through direct teaching and through story examples is appropriate. Of course, any story is subject to out interpretative lens. But I do know people who have lost large amounts of weight through education, discipline and prayer and they also report great spiritual growth. Perhaps the growth of the spirit comes from dropping self-loathing behaviors. Perhaps it comes from not being distracted by not feeling well. Perhaps it comes from the self-love that a correct understanding brings to us.
I think this is a real problem; certainly the past couple centuries in Europe and North America have provided enough negative examples of what happens when people start assuming God is on their side when it comes to sorting the sheep from the goats that a pause is warranted before forging ahead with one’s own theories, even if limited to personal experience, etc.
Also, the last couple of centuries have given us Muscular Christianity (you will never think the same about the local YMCA gym again!), so ideas like the one promoted in the article above aren’t exactly new: “Muscular Christianity has continued through organizations that combine physical and Christian spiritual development.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muscular_Christianity
The article doesn’t say that as she lost weight she felt the spirit more. It says that as she ate better and exercised more she felt the spirit more. I have found that to be the same in my life. Healthy behaviors aren’t a magic bullet by any means but they clear my head and reduce my anxieties and allow me to be incrementally more open to the spirit.
Our bodies are the first stewardship we received in this life and it makes sense to me that improving our stewardship would have a spiritual impact. None of which says that God prefers a certain kind of body type. Nor does it say this is like flipping a switch from unworthiness to worthiness. But the idea that nourishing the body nourishes the whole soul seems very right to me.