Turning our hearts: Century of Black Mormons

Some of the first of my relatives to join the church were a couple who lived on the Tennessee-Kentucky border. When they got married in 1831, relatives gave them two enslaved people as a present. Almost immediately and well before they had listened to the missionaries’ message, they released these people. I have taken pride in that. I could imagine that these were the type of people that found resonance with the gospel and moved to Missouri to help establish an egalitarian society, only to be crushed by the political and social reality of the time. I generally have ignored their parents, the enslavers; I’ve excluded them from my story.



One of the things that happens when you ignore or selectively forget is that you don’t have to deal with reality. We have done this as a people with regards to our early black converts. Today, a lot of people have heard of or even seen media depictions of Jane Manning or Elijah Able. A few more know of Green Flake, or Walker Lewis. But what of Marie Graves, or Elijah Banks and the hundreds of others? Are they part of our story? Generally not, and they must be.

There is a challenge of recovering the identities and stories of our black pioneers. Please go read Paul Reeve’s essay on the Century of Black Mormons to see the work and consequence of many of our friends in this area. But as you read, you will see that there will be more than recovering the identities. As we read the stories, we must integrate them into our stories. And because of what we did, this will be painful. We must accept this pain and register not just the First Presidency disavowal of the doctrines that facilitated it all, but we must actively vow to remember, and vigilantly guard against racisms in all their ugly manifestations.

Thank you to all that have worked on Century of Black Mormons. May our hearts be turned to these, our fathers and mothers, and theirs to us.

