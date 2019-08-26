Monday Morning Theological Poll: Planetary Paragon Edition

Note: This week’s poll comes to you by way of suggestion from another BCC perma (her name rhymes with Schmarylon).
What is the status of salvation for God’s worlds without number?
Justify your answers below. And, if you like, offer suggestions for future polls. Maybe I’ll like it or something.
Comments
I love these Monday polls. But have not got the faintest idea how to answer this and will return to baking cookies. CQ.
Mine is a vote of appreciation for good humor. The truth is “I dunno” and don’t need to and don’t need to pretend that I do. Heck, I don’t even need to wonder, but I do need more laughter in my life and appreciate finding it wherever I can.
I voted that they all have their own Saviour. Why? How strong would your testimony be if you had to depend on a saviour who, according to your prophets, came to another world and died for your sins? I think it would be pretty difficult to grasp knowing some alien world had a person born there to die for my sins on a totally different world.
How does this work with Jesus being the “Only Begotten in the flesh”? The Saviour of that world would be the only begotten in the flesh ON THAT WORLD.
