Monday Morning Theological Poll: Latter Labor Day Edition

Theologically speaking, what approach should Latter-day Saints take to unions?
Justify your answer below, you pinko!
Comments
I remember the first time I read Malachi 3:5 and was shocked the company of those who underpay. I’m the CFO for a 60 store QSR franchisee in the south. Most people know what they’re worth. I’m also shocked how many people just want to make 10/hr and they’ll always be loyal. If you underpay you get disgruntled employees and turnover. Even if you don’t think it’s the right thing morally, it’s the right business decision.
So my only choices are shades of black and white? I’m sympathetic to the right of workers to bargain for better wages, but also recognize that police unions quite literally allow their members to get away with murder. Can we have a “by their fruits ye shall know them” option?
What??! Pinko yourself! :P Actually I can provide no scriptural back-up to my point of view, but to me it makes sense. I’m Utah born and bred and unions have never had a place in at least Salt Lake City, that I know of. The only knowledge I have of unions is what I’ve heard, which is probably highly biased one way or the other. There are good points (workers have better rights, can file complaints against unsavory employers and get a timely hearing, are protected from hostile work environments and seedy bosses and supervisors. On the downside (to me anyway), the union itself can become all the bad things about work places and they charge a person for the privilege of belonging. Businesses have the benefit of turning away workers that aren’t in the union too. So one is forced to belong or be unemployed. Myself? I’m a woman and in Utah anyway, that means lower wages based on my gender, the assumption (false) that all I want(ed) was to get married and have children and stay home, and perhaps a union could have circumvented some of that. But the attendant crime associated with most unions (by report anyway, told you I don’t know for a fact) makes the idea a bad one.
Sorry. Got caught up there. I never answered your question. Theologically speaking, what approach should Latter-day Saints take to unions? Pray about it of course. Listen for the answer, which in time the Lord will provide. That’s what we should do about any knotty problem.
Did Lucifer organize a union based on collective salvation rights?
You’ve got stumped on this one. I can’t pick from any of the options. I don’t even know what option should be added to the poll, so I could pick one.
I get that this feature is and has been a bit tongue in cheek, but religiously speaking, an employer is required to pay a fair wage and in all circumstances pay why he or she promised (that may or may not be a “living wage”; not every worker is supporting a family or even him or herself). An employee is required to put in an honest day’s work, not steal from an employer (including time theft) and do what he or she promised to do. Beyond that, it’s all political.
We should thank unions for giving us a 40-hour work week as well as safer working conditions. My dad was an AFL-CIO/IAM member so I grew up in a union household. My parents weren’t LDS, but I converted at age 20.
Surely the post author has forgotten about the story Jesus told about paying people the same regardless of how many hours they worked, and those who worked harder being upset…
If ‘that isn’t a bosses perogative, I don’t know what is…
The communist response would be killing Jesus and dividing the money bag to all of the people who are too lazy to work.
The choice in 2020 is obvious, Trump or socialism.
And a vote for socialism is a victory for Satan.
This is a freakishly easy question. Matthew 20 starts with the Parable of the Laborers in the Vineyard. Each worker negotiates a wage from the boss. Each worker sells a day of labor for a price. At the end of the day, some workers while and bellyache because “it’s not fair”, even though they got paid exactly what they agreed to be paid at the start of their shift.
Every day that I show up for work, I once again agree to sell my labor for a pre-determined wage. If I don’t like it, I can find another job. Can’t live on what I earn? Find a second job, get some training, start a (non-MLM) business, hit up family.
Theologically speaking, one can use scriptures to justify just about anything they want. Everyone seems to think they have the one right way to interpret the scriptures. I’m going to make popcorn to eat as I read the comments.
I’m not sure I even understand half the answers, so not going to vote, I think. Well, I often think that at first and then change my mind.
Without question: “If you are not one, you are not mine: collective bargaining is endorsed”! Thereby, I could take all my concerns to my employers and my fellow employees and together we could work things out; not only that, but I learned how to treat others with respect and dignity as I did it. If I didn’t think I received respect and dignity in return, I (we) could go for a rinse and repeat and perhaps learn something I (we) didn’t realize, or they could. Thirty-five years of professional experience serving my employer and me and my fellow employees as a union representative as well as doing the employer’s work the very best I knew how.
This is a political poll, not a theological poll. So often the two are conflated. We should love one another, but until we learn to do that… we seek power to bleed it out of each other a little… or a lot. I didn’t play this time.