The God Who Ranges: A Poem

I don’t write poems often, but sometimes I do. Here’s one.

The God Who Ranges

Some find comfort in a God who commands.

Others find solace in a God who weeps.

But I am called by the God who ranges:

A Father and a Mother range among the worlds;

they scry the heavens and the earth for signs

of other wills, sparks of self-awareness like themselves.

They sweep the skies for them;

they hunt them from hidden places in deep hollows,

and, finding them, they laugh with delight as they lay them on their shoulders.

They gather them and give them their names,

clothe them and choose them their children,

plant them and provide for them;

and then watch in wonder and delight

to see what strange new things they will grow into,

in the strange new places where they will peregrinate,

when they, the begotten children of rangers,

begin themselves to range.

And when they do, the Mother and the Father go out again to range,

and call their kindred to them,

on the strange new shores where they range.

They hunt them on the hills and in the hollows;

they hunt them even in the outer void

where some try to hide from their Parents, from themselves, and even from being itself.

They call them with their own authority:

not the domination other wills, but

the authority of a love, born of wonder and delight, that is stronger than force,

a faithfulness that outlasts death, and

a mercy that overwhelms darkness and bewilders unholiness.

By this everlasting authority they release them from their fear of being found

and set them free to range

in the express image and likeness of their Parents.

