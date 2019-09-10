The Great Tragedy

I gave this talk in Sacrament meeting this past Sunday. A few people in attendance asked for a copy, and suggested posting it somewhere where others could find it.
When my wife and I were in college, we became close friends with another couple from our stake—Rich and Angie [Note: Names changed for privacy reasons]. I had met Rich through work, but we became fast friends and ended up in the same stake as them, and our friendship grew closer and closer over time. Eventually they moved away after graduation, but we kept up a tradition of spending Thanksgiving with them for many years afterwards. One year, as Rich and I were watching a movie late at night, he told me that he had been struggling with his relationship with the church for some time, asked me if I would be willing to talk about it with him. I was happy to, of course, and he explained how he no longer believed many things he previously believed, and that he didn’t really know what to do about it. He asked me why I believed some of the things I believed.
We talked about a number of options, and at the end of the conversation, he thanked me for listening said he hadn’t expected that. I was a bit confused by this, but he explained that he had previously tried to speak with his brother in law—with whom he was very close—and that his brother in law had listened for a few moments before stopping the conversation and requesting that Rich never bring it up with him again; he had, for whatever reason, been very uncomfortable discussing a person’s doubt or lack of belief, and felt threatened by it. Rich said that he had also tried to talk with his wife Angie, but that she too was reluctant to discuss it. He had tried to bring up his faith crisis with people closest to him, and they had shut him down. And he understandably felt pretty isolated.I assured Rich that I would always be happy to listen or talk with him, and that it didn’t affect our friendship.
This story doesn’t really have an especially happy ending, though. I’m still friends with Rich. I’m still friends with Angie. But they’re not really friends with each other. Rich and Angie continued to…”Not talk about it” and grew increasingly isolated from each other. Rich stopped attending church entirely. It created an even bigger wedge between them. Eventually, they separated and then divorced. It’s sad. Lots of stories end this way.
There are a lot of people in the church who feel very alone and isolated in the church. It is difficult to talk about this subject, because these folks are not identical and end up on the margins of the church for different reasons.
Throughout my life, I have been blessed (or maybe cursed?) to have been a magnet for these people. I have, through my callings and through some websites I’ve administered, listened to and taken part in more conversations than I can even begin to count with people who, after a long period of activity and participation in the church, come to the realization that things just aren’t working for them very well.
Although there are differences in the stories and backgrounds of these folks, there are also similarities. One of the similarities is marginalization—when you find yourself increasingly isolated and alone and on the outside looking in.
I’d like to use an example from one of my favorite TV shows—Parks and Recreation–to illustrate the idea of marginalization. If you haven’t seen Parks and Recreation, then maybe consider repenting and being a better person, I guess?
Anyway, in this TV show, there is a recurring joke involving a Shetland pony named Li’l Sebastian. Every time Li’l Sebastian appears, all of the characters, including the rough and gruff and cold ones, just instantly melt and begin praising him. They just really love this horse, and think it’s the greatest thing on earth. But there is one character—Ben Wyatt—who didn’t grow up in the community and for whatever reason, doesn’t see what everyone else seems to see. Upon seeing Li’l Sebastian and other peoples’ reactions, Ben innocently tries to ask what the big deal is. The reaction from everyone is a sharp rebuke and just more insistence that Li’l Sebastian is amazing. They shut Ben down.
Over time, Ben Wyatt realizes that asking questions about why everyone is so thrilled with Li’l Sebastian just gets him in trouble, so he stops asking and just begins smiling and nodding. Later in the show, he even buys Li’l Sebastian shirts for himself and his wife—the biggest Li’l Sebastian fan of all. And yet, each time this sort of thing happens, the camera will cut away to Ben’s face, and he’ll give a look that says, “Yeah, I still don’t get it.”
In other words, he fakes it. Now, faking it is funny, because we’re talking about a little horse, right? Also, it’s just TV.
But faking it isn’t funny when we’re talking about matters of faith and belief and membership in an actual community.
For many members of the church, things are easy—the gospel is simple and clear and everything just works. Prayers are followed by feelings of peace; the temple is wonderful; families are happy; the priesthood is powerful; General Conference is amazing; it all just…works. But for some members of the church, the experience is a little bit more like Ben Wyatt and Li’l Sebastian: meetings filled with heartfelt and genuine testimonies or praise for teachings, doctrines, and ideas that, to them, seem a little bit foreign or off. Sometimes, they even feel wrong or incorrect.
The reasons that people struggle to relate and feel marginalized vary. Sometimes people feel alone because of life stage; they are single or divorced in a church where, goodness gracious we just cannot shut up about family and marriage and children. Sometimes its’ political; sometimes its theological. Sometimes, like when we are talking about LGBTQ issues, it is a mix of politics and theology.
Anyway, the causes of marginalization vary, and I don’t want to dwell on any particular cause because that is not fair, but the resulting isolation leads to tragedy. And it is about that “tragedy” that I want to talk about now.
I don’t know what happens when we die—I don’t have any clue, to be honest, and I don’t think anyone really does. We have some scriptures that give us some ideas, but really they don’t tell us the nuts and bolts of existence in the afterlife.
But if I could express a hope, it would be—first—that heaven exists, and second, that I get to go there. And finally—and I apologize for the heavy reliance on pop culture, but I hope that Heaven is like it is in the movie Coco.
If you haven’t seen Coco, the movie is about a family and takes place around the Mexican festival of the Day of the Dead. We see this family struggling to stay together, but what is great is we see that struggle taking place on both the side of the living and the side of the dead. But what is so great is that Heaven in Coco is shown as, basically, a big family dinner. Brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, moms and dads, grandparents—and still with all the personalities. People tease and joke and get angry and are still…just family.
I hope that is really what heaven is like. I hope that heaven is a family dinner with my actual family members—not angelic beings in white robes singing praises and reciting scripture, but my actual family with all of our irreverence and quirks.
And perhaps I hope for that, because frankly, family dinners are really my view of heaven on earth, as well—a big family dinner. I can think of no greater success in my life that a vision, 20 or 30 years from now, when my wife and I are gathered around our dinner table. Our three children are there. Maybe they’re married. I hope so. And I hope they have kids, too. And we’re all laughing and joking and arguing and debating and teasing and sharing, and being a FAMILY.
We love the church, right? We think it offers something special, and we want to share it with others. We hope they see what we see, and when they don’t, it is sad. It hurts. And it hurts even more when the people we share it with are important to us—especially when its family.
Statistically, some research shows that we lose 50% of millennials—these are people roughly my age and younger. That means that, if you have two children, odds are, one of them will, at some point, disaffiliate from the church. That is a bummer. It’s really sad. I wish it wasn’t the case.
That means two things. First, it means that we have a duty and obligation to try and prevent it. We should teach our children and family members the gospel. We should share it and live it as best we can, and hope that it sticks.
But it also means that we cannot stick our heads in the sand and pretend that it is impossible that, one day, one of our family members will decide that the Church is just not working for them. Many of them will, one day, look around in Sacrament meeting, and overwhelmingly feel like “These are not my people.” And it’s not just in the future—there are people who experience that in the present—today, probably in this room.
If and when that day comes, we must be willing and able to talk with our children or spouses or siblings and our friends and fellow ward members. Because if we are not and cannot, if we silence them or refuse to engage with them, we isolate them. And that isolation is the enemy of community, and when belief falters, and there is no community or ties to the community, the feeling that “These are not my people” will become the truth, and they will have no reason to stay. And we will, as a church and a community, be worse off.
But the real lesson from Coco is not just about what Heaven looks like—the great Family Dinner. It also has a profound lesson on what it means to really, truly die—the real tragedy I keep alluding to. In Coco, people only really, truly die when their family ceases to remember them—when they are forgotten.
When a child or sibling or spouse loses their faith or rejects the gospel, that is sad, and we are right to wish it wasn’t so. We are right to mourn, and to fret, and to pray for a change of heart. But rejection of this or that belief or the loss of a particular faith is not the great tragedy.
The dinner table—the great family dinner, we hope that all of the seats are filled. But sometimes they won’t be. Maybe someone had to work and couldn’t make it, but they’ll be there next time. Maybe someone won’t ever be able to make it because of death. Death brings sadness, of course—but it is part of life and understandable, and we know from Coco that they’re not actually missing dinner—they’re just at the dinner party with the rest of the extended family across the veil. And soon enough, we’ll be there to attend dinner with them anyway.
The tragedy, brothers and sisters, is when a chair at the family dinner table is empty because someone didn’t feel welcome or wasn’t invited. Because they were isolated and marginalized and silenced and unwelcome. Because they were ignored and, in their minds and hearts, they were—or at least felt—forgotten. Being marginalized is the great tragedy, because it is self-reinforcing—it perpetuates itself both in this life and in the next.
We talk about seeing people as God sees them, and I think we often mean something related to divine potential and maybe that’s true, but I mostly think that isn’t a very helpful or useful interpretation. I think a better way of thinking about it is to remember that everyone is a child of God. So they are part of God’s family. And therefore, and therefore they are our extended family—our cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. This is important, because it means our tragedy is not just an empty chair in our home because a family member didn’t feel welcome. It is not tragic in the church when someone believes or feels differently about doctrine X or Y or Z, but instead when the reaction to that belief leads to marginalization and isolation and eventually to an empty spot in the pew because they felt that they weren’t welcome in the community.
If you are here today, and you feel like you don’t belong, like something about the church doesn’t “work” for you, I am sorry. That stinks—it is just the worst. I have felt that way, many times. If you have questions or doubts, I totally get it. I have questions and doubts, too, and it is just the worst. If you’re here and are just bored—I get that, too.
And I want you to know you’re not alone. You’re absolutely not alone—there are lots of other people, far more than you think, who also get it and know what you are feeling. You’re not alone.
And if you need to talk, please talk with me. Talk with my wife. Talk with us. We’ve seen some stuff. We’ve heard some things. We will listen, and will not ask you to be quiet or be different than you are, or condition our friendship on belief. We won’t make you wear a Li’l Sebastian shirt.
You are welcome—here, in our pews, but also in our home and at our dinner table. You are our people.
In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.
Comments
gosh this is great, Scott
Yes, a thousand times.
Very well done, Scott.
I think it’s helpful to think of a testimony as something that is always in the process of being torn down and rebuilt. Our beliefs and priorities change as we go through life. Therefore, there’s no reason for a big freakout when we realize our beliefs are under construction.
I wish this could be read at general conference. Thank you for writing and posting.
I’m giving a talk in a few weeks on Ministering and I’ve been feeling very strongly to give something along this theme. This is fabulous. This is the money quote: ” It is not tragic in the church when someone believes or feels differently about doctrine X or Y or Z, but instead when the reaction to that belief leads to marginalization and isolation and eventually to an empty spot in the pew because they felt that they weren’t welcome in the community.”
Scott, thank you for posting this talk. I’ve struggled with questions and concerns for the past year and like Rich, my wife avoids discussion and would be happy if everything just magically resolved itself the way she would like. There have definitely been Sundays where I have sat in the pews and wondered if I belong. I certainly don’t feel comfortable bringing up my concerns to other members in the ward and there’s perhaps one friend that I has been willing to listen and at least acknowledge that I’m not certifiably crazy. That being said, I’ve come to my own conclusion that it’s ok not to agree with or accept everything at first, that sometimes in our struggles our personal relationship with the Savior can grow as we honestly seek his grace and try to do our best. This experience continues to teach me things like not rushing to judgement and accepting of others faults and weaknesses given my own shortcomings.
It’s a perfect talk, Scott, just as it is.
Well said. I think there’s a corollary to this phenomenon, though, and that’s people who purposefully separate themselves from believers upon their faith crisis. I’ve seen both, sometimes in equal measure. I feel bad when believers shut out non-believers as though their unbelief was a contagion that could catch the rest of the congregation; and I feel bad when new non-believers shut out the congregation they were part of. And more often than not, I suspect the relational disaffection (rather than religious disaffection) is a bit of a two-way street, involving a little of both of these. But that’s a different post.
Good talk. Thanks for giving and for posting.
A couple of comments:
1. I wonder at the background for your delivery. This kind of talk (there seem to be more and more like it, around the Church) has the greatest impact when given by a bishop or stake president, or at the request of the bishop or stake president.
2. When the issue is feeling marginalized or rejected, there’s a fair question whether this kind of talk given as a sole individual without authority or an imprimatur can make a difference? My answer is that it has and it will. Maybe because expectations of rejection are high and expectations of welcome are low, just one or two friendly faces in the crowd makes a difference. I treasure those friendly faces.
3. I think it would be a mistake to generalize from this talk to (what is being called) mixed faith marriages more broadly. The dynamics are complicated and individual, and there are many painful stories notwithstanding caring and listening friends and family, and notwithstanding couples in fact “talking about it.”
Man, it is good to hear from you Scott. This is a wonderful sermon. It has been too long since I have sat at your table.
…also I think that this is a brilliant modern day reading of Paul and the Lord’s supper.
Thanks for this wonderful post. I felt this way after going to the temple for the first time and experiencing sexism in God’s house. When I would go to church, I would look around and be so confused at all the happy women talking about how much they loved the temple and the peace it gave them. I felt like a kid in a classroom where the teacher says something really wrong, and everything nods theirs heads like it makes perfect sense, and I am the only one looking around the room trying to see who else thinks like me. This isolated feeling has gone on for years. No one I would talk to understood. Luckily I found blogs like this one where I could reconfirm my own sanity.
Thank you, this is beautiful.
Forgive me for monopolizing the comments.
Mormonism at its best is pretty good at fostering a sense of community, and we promise to bear one another’s burdens. As this post points out, the tragedy is that sometimes (often?) we are not at our best. It reminds me of the way Anne Lamott described her first visit to Alcoholics Anonymous, a visit which saved her life. She describes feeling greatly embarrassed to be there and reluctant to open up about her struggles but when she did, the woman next to her said “Guess what? Me too. Let me get you a glass of water.”
Lamott concludes by saying “Guess what? Me too.” Those are the words of salvation.”
A perfectly lovely talk, Scott. Well done.
If anyone in my neck of the woods ever needs this kind of a listening ear, I would be happy to provide it.
jimbob–
Thanks for your comment. I agree that people can isolate themselves intentionally. My talk is definitely meant for people who would, other things equal, still prefer to remain part of the community and feel isolated somewhat against their preferences.
I also think that, even in cases where people isolate themselves, we can’t strip those actions from the context of a lifetime of seeing members react poorly to signs of doubt or disaffection. IOW, I don’t really blame members of the church who pre-emptively isolate themselves because they expect people will react negatively to them. There is a lot of evidence to support such an expectation, which is sad.
christiankimball–
There are some interesting details for the impetus of the talk, but the short version that it was not coincidence that I spoke on this subject; we have a larger project going on in our ward that I’ve been a part of, and this was an extension of that. I’d be happy to chat over email about the larger project if you’d like.
I totally agree, and I do hope that I didn’t give the impression that simply talking about things openly leads to bliss and harmony and peaceful resolutions of all problems, because that is obviously not true. What I meant to try and communicate is simply that our reactions to people affect their willingness to share personal information, and without that such exchanges, the likelihood of destructive isolation increases.
People leave the church all the time–there is little if anything that can be done to prevent that; but the circumstances under which it happens can change, and my optimistic view is that 1) we would have more people stay, even if they don’t believe, because they enjoy the fellowship and community, and 2) even if they leave, they leave because they want something else and not because they didn’t feel wanted, because if the former happens, the person might be comfortable stopping back in to say hello from time to time.
Why am I crying? I’m crying. This is the gospel of Jesus Christ. I wish this were required reading in every ward — like it was a First Presidency letter.
I love this, so much. I want it to be required reading for really everyone.
However, when members are also getting a message from President Nelson that if they or, perhaps more importantly, their loved ones are not living the Gospel of Jesus Christ the way the church outlines now, they will not be together forever, there is so much stoked fear. His April “Come Follow, Me” talk ends with a story about a man who wanted proxy temple work done after he died to avoid needing to get a temple recommend before than, with President Nelson editorializing (although, remember he is the prophet):
“Thankfully, I am not this man’s judge. But I do question the efficacy of proxy temple work for a man who had the opportunity to be baptized in this life—to be ordained to the priesthood and receive temple blessings while here in mortality—but who made the conscious decision to reject that course.
My dear brothers and sisters, Jesus Christ invites us to take the covenant path back home to our Heavenly Parents and be with those we love. He invites us to “come, follow me.”
Now, as President of His Church, I plead with you who have distanced yourselves from the Church and with you who have not yet really sought to know that the Savior’s Church has been restored. Do the spiritual work to find out for yourselves, and please do it now. Time is running out.”
Members are going to see what they consider sin and fear the words of the prophet: “Time is running out.”
Very insightful, many important observations and good advice all in one place! :-)
Thank you.
EmJen: the “Time is Running Out” quote really really bothers me too. I can only hope that it is meant for effect, not to be taken literally. Maybe President Nelson simply likes to add hyperbole here and there and we should take it that way. You know, like saying Satan is pleased when we use “Mormon”.
Good stuff, Scott.
Another appeal for a tent so big that it breaks. “Include and support the unbelieving in their unbelief!” “Include and support behavior that violates key tenants!” “Change the church until it looks and sounds like an anywhere-USA secular support group!” Sheesh. The “inclusion”/victimhood/marginalization narrative/plea/power play is a slippery slope that, fully embraced, would make the church indistinguishable from secular culture generally (see, e.g., the decline of liberal churches: Episcopalianism, Presbyterianism, Lutheranism, etc.) until it no longer exists (or has a reason to exist). If the tenants are true, adhere; if they aren’t true, leave and move on. Fair?
Beautiful.
Nagai Waga, I think you’re reading things into Scott’s talk that aren’t there.
Is this the message of ministering to those you are assigned that likely have doubts, evolving beliefs, or other quiet or not so quiet turmoil as a member of the church? I bet you are super fun to have over for those visits.
Nagai Waga’s comment doesn’t really cry out for a response, but I feel I ought to say:
There is no danger of breaking the tent when we act in love. God’s tent is easily big enough and sturdy enough to shelter all of his children. An abundance of love can never weaken us. When we extend ourselves, even taking risks for the sake of kindness and inclusion, we are most like Jesus and we are most likely to receive his intercession. There is nothing to fear in love.
Thanks so much Scott. Your voice is one of the reasons I was drawn to BCC those years ago.
Thank you for this. It brought me to tears. Doubt is exhausting and many of us continue attending for many reasons. Staying ir leaving are not the only available options.
Also, the Lil Sebastian reference is amazing. When the camera focuses on Ben’s face during those moments, it’s me at basically every sacrament meeting at some point.
Nagai Waga’s comment illustrates flawed form of reasoning that I was going to include in the talk, but didn’t because of time constraints. The short version of it is this:
1. There are boundaries to every community, sure. I get that, and I respect it. But it is not my job, or yours, to police that boundary. If you believe in the church’s claim of divine leadership, please act sincerely on that belief and trust in them to police the boundaries.
2. The way that we view and talk about less active members demonstrates the double standard in Nagai’s attitude. Imagine visiting with a less active member who says “I can’t come back to church, because I eat my toast butter-side down.” None of us would (I hope!) respond, “You’re right. Stay home–we don’t want you in our worship services or community unless you eat your toast butter-side up.” We would (I hope!) say, “You’re always welcome at church. Please, come out to Sacrament meeting.” But somehow, in Nagai’s world, if the same thing happens to someone currently inside the church, they should leave? Very odd.
Interesting that you called repentance for not seeing Parks and Recreation (which I haven’t seen), but you didn’t call repentance for not having seen Coco (which I have seen).
I can see why a spouse is scared by conversations around gospel doubt. It threatens the greatest and most important decisions that spouse has made to the core.
Fabulous talk. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for sharing such a truthful and relatable message that I’m sure needed to be addressed. I didn’t know I needed this talk, and I’m glad I clicked on the link.
Very profound it makes me want to love everyone despite their feelings they are children of God no matter what the situation Gwen Rowley
This was a great talk, Scott.
I get the importance of boundaries too, but I think we set up more boundaries for belonging to the community than are strictly necessary. I don’t think we need a boundary that insists everyone in the community have a testimony of everything all at once. We also don’t have to insist that everyone agrees on everything, as though all questions were settled science, as it were. We all know what the church teaches. The gospel is probably strong enough that the church can handle some disagreement on particulars that are tangential to the gospel.
Also,
tenant = a person who occupies land or property rented from a landlord
tenet = a principle or belief
This is extremely important to me, but I can stand being in the same church as someone who feels differently.
Amen, and amen. As others have said, I think this message should be shared in every ward and branch–perhaps a few times a year.
My grown daughter has spent the year going through chemo and radiation. “Free and clear,” as of very recently, but it’s been a tough, tough year for us, and full of lessons. We all have cancer, but there are so many different cancers. For some of us, the answer is surgery. For many of us it’s chemo–but there are so many different chemo treatments, chemo “cocktails.” For many of us it’s radiation, but there are different radiation treatments. For many of us it’s any of a broad variety of combinations of all of the above. The deliveries–the rates and durations–vary. Responses vary. Side effects vary. For my daughter, the cancer itself was physically discernible, but–in the short term–the cancer was nothing compared to the treatment. The chemo was hell. But the chemo cured the cancer. Without the hellish treatment, the cancer would have ultimately been fatal.
To me, church is like that. It would be a lot easier to skip church altogether–in the short term–but there are curing effects that I only get through the church. Sure, there’s nature and there’s literature and art and music and drama and comedy and philosophy and community service, etc., etc.–as well as teachings and practices of other religions–that also contribute to healing me, but there are things that are unique to the church. I don’t get an understanding of Heavenly Father and Heavenly Mother anywhere else. I don’t get an understanding of my relationship to Heavenly Father and Heavenly Mother anywhere else. That means a lot to me, so the source of that understanding has, in an important sense, earned a certain . . . deference. Et cetera. So I endure–and try to resolve myself to–a lot of what I think is silly and trivial and tedious and irritating and maddening and even painful, because I believe the whole of it is the chemo cocktail that helps cure my cancer.
Oh, and of course Parks & Rec.
As someone who has lost community, family, and friends when I lost my faith, this was an interesting read. I’m glad some people can manage to have empathy and show kindness and inclusion for those who have had a crisis of faith. I have very few people in life able to do that, and the ones who have are truly gems to me. HOWEVER, what the article doesn’t suggest is that the best way to show empathy for a friend is to actually READ the material that caused the crisis in the first place, and that is the only way to truly understand what is happening within our church. 50% of millennials are leaving the church? This will continue and perhaps grow. One reason is because the church has created and is largely based upon some false narratives. Members need to read the essays on LDS.org. Members need to read Rough Stone Rolling. Members need to read the CES Letter and the rebuttal of the CES Letter on FairMormon.com — and the rebuttal of the rebuttal. Members need to read “Letter to my Wife.” If we’re all in it together — as it should be, then we could help each other through the pain. And those who want to continue in the church, like me, could help it to reform. The church has created a really bad, maybe even evil lie: that Satan can “getcha” if you read “anti-Mormon literature.” I am 100% certain that Satan does not have ahold of my heart, despite the warning at the end of the temple ceremony. Much of that so-called “anti-Mormon literature” has turned out to be true. O.K., so 1,2,3, go: everyone…read those articles. Those of you who are brave enough to do so (sadly, most of you cannot allow yourself to go there because of fear) may stay up all night crying and be depressed for over a year (like me) — but with the support of one another…we can all get through this crisis so much better together. We really should be all of us, all in it together and STOP SHOOTING THE &#$%* MESSENGER.
Hi Kristin Lynn Valle–
I get what you’re saying, and I think I’m mostly on board with the point you’re making, but I do think you’re taking it a bit far. I didn’t suggest walking the literal path of those who are struggling, because it would be imposing an overly narrow view of what causes marginalization. You read the talk with application to a faith transition, and that is fair–that was definitely an intended application. But it wasn’t the sole application, and that isn’t the sole cause of isolation, and “experience what I experienced” is not a fair requirement to require in many other applications. Isolation comes from many sources–I mentioned life stage and LGBTQ issues in the talk, for example. Walking a mile in those shoes is often not feasible for would-be supporters.
Thank you thank you I have been and still am feeling just this way. I am considering going to another ward to see if I fit in. I fill my seat each Sunday to renew my promises.
Thank you Scott
I gotta say, this is quite well done.
From our personal experience of visit teaching/home teaching an individual having a faith crisis, my husband and I began as listening ears and a desire to help them not feel isolated at church. One discussion led to another, then another, etc. Then we began our own research. Now, four years down the road, we no longer believe the truth claims of the church. I say this as a caution, this kind of ministering might create more doubt, than solving people’s problems of feeling isolated. It is a two edged sword.
Great talk! Good job expliciting complex topics. The use of pop references is not demeaning at all. Brilliance can be measured by the ability to make complex things understood through small and simple things.
My brother began a faith transition while I was preparing for the temple. He is a deep-dive kind of person, and it involved a lot of long phone calls discussing the latest blog post or the latest fact he discovered about this or that prophet. It was exhausting and draining. I could not fully be there for him and prepare for the temple at the same time – maybe someone else could, but I felt my limits very clearly. I stayed close to him, but I asked him to stop talking to me about the things he was reading. He made it to my temple wedding and left the church shortly thereafter.
I think part of this two way street is to respect where “believers” are in their lives too. Loving someone and staying connected is fair. Asking someone who is working through their faith in their own way to engage 100% in your transition might be too much. It might be fear holding someone back, or exhaustion, or grief, or feeling like they are using all the strength they have already. You don’t know by what it looks like on the outside.
And Kristin, it is at least as obnoxious to demand that everyone read the CES letter as a barrier to empathy as it is to demand that everyone read the last issue of the Ensign. What works for you is not for everyone. And that should be OK.
This is marvelous, Scott. Really beautiful. I have loved ones who live their lives poised on a razor’s edge of belief and doubt. What I wish for them is a ward full of folks like you. Bless you.
The reason why faithful members don’t want to listen to doubters is because they have been taught that people who lose their testimony are 1-Sinning or 2-too lazy to get a testimony or 3- offended by something trivial a leader or another member did to hurt them. There are legitimate reasons for leaving the church said no leader ever. So how can you expect empathy from anyone if they are taught that?
In fact members are taught to disengage from people who openly voice doubts or disbelief. I guess that’s more contagious than the common cold.
I found this read… perplexing… for me. I’m not a regular here.
It was a great talk, Scott. You speak well. Though I would have preferred an analogy drawn from The Office rather than P&R. I would vigorously shake your hand with lots of compliments if you gave this talk in our ward (in my current calling, I get the privilege of asking people to speak regularly).
I tend to consider myself a Big Tent latter day saint. I was raised in a part member family. I have a son who’s been on the doubters path for a long time. I served a (difficult) mission in a country filled with lots of people that “didn’t need religion, because they have it good already”. I often chuckle at things in church “doctrine” that I accept as plausible, but also somewhat arbitrary, but which are so important to some people. I have for a while felt the church has grown overly federated and hoped the pendulum would swing to a more error-prone but free-agency acting church. Much of the recent changes feel like that is happening. I enjoy teaching in many forums, but do oft get the “wait a minute…” raised eyebrow.
I’ve been obsessed with Elder Wilford W Anderson’s “The Music of the Gospel” (https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/general-conference/2015/04/the-music-of-the-gospel?lang=eng) this last two weeks (I’ve read/listened to it like 8 times), so this talk of yours seemed to resonate with that a lot: it is a sad truth that not everyone “gets” the music of the gospel. And what that means and what to do about it seem a large unanswered question.
So I read this talk. And I liked it. And felt good that it was encouraging people to be tolerant and forgiving. But… I found myself feeling “so what do I do with this?” It’s a good message. It’s a message I feel I’ve been acting on for a long time. I’ve listened to lots of people talk about faith crises. Been patient. Love them. I’ll continue to do so. But I didn’t really get what was supposed to change? I’m not convinced that having turned the other cheek and been listening, would really have made any difference in how things generally play out in these cases. Not that we shouldn’t. We’re commanded to, and I think it makes it better for us if we do. But I don’t feel like if Angie would have been listening and understanding, it would have made much difference. Same for the other cases you site. I’ve experienced this too many times, in missionary work, in leadership, in family relationships, in ministering, in friendships. I know many people in various levels of church exit who have expressed appreciation for being understanding and listening. And I smile and I tell them I love them and appreciate them. But you know what? I have never found myself replying “hey, ya know what? I really appreciate the way you’ve made your exit, you’ve really shown how noble you could be about it. This could have been really painful in a number of ways and created conflict, but I want to recognize the part you played in making this an easy transition for everyone. And I see now, that you’re actually much better off without the lds flavor of the gospel in your life. Good team effort. It’s good for me, but it’s clearly not good for you. And since you’re doing you, and I’m doing me, it’s clearly better for all of us.” I don’t say that. Because it hasn’t been true yet (maybe it’ll happen yet?). And I don’t really gain anything by equivocating the opposite. I just try to listen and love.
Maybe for me, what I was missing in your talk was:
“Suck it up butter cup. Bunch of people are going to wander off of the ‘path’ in your life, family, friends, etc. It’s going to hurt. Being nice to them probably won’t make much difference. They’ll get what they want, and you’ll hurt for it. Be nice anyway.”
I think we’re all weird. And in a society struggling with all things community more than ever I think it’s easy to conflate societal/social anxiety with “wandering.” People are failing. Period. Not just from the particulars of the gospel. But in life in general.
Regarding millennial exodus… there seems to be a hyperventilating about this. I’m certainly sad about it. I see it affecting my children. I see it effecting many of the kids I have worked with in seminary and young mens over the years. But ya know… the Book of Mormon. It kind of has this overwhelmingly repetitive message that the authors were obsessed with: When people get rich/wealthy, they fall away. We are at a wealth peak right now. Have been for a while. It’s a cycle thing. We’ve been the Nephites at the top of their game for a bit now. It’s going to suck for a while. Take your vitamins. :)
Forgive the long ramblings late at night. Maybe I’ll change my mind in the morning. :) Commenting on blogs isn’t usually my thing.
Scott B. – Thank you for giving and sharing this talk. You put into words what I have been feeling for a long time. Shout it from the rooftops: asking questions is not a sin!