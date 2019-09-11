CORRECTION: Turning our hearts

by

[Note: This post was written in collaboration with, and is posted by permission of Amy Tanner Thiriot.]

Earlier this month I wrote a post reflecting on Century of Black Mormons and introduced it with a short vignette about Caroline Skeen and John Butler. According to family histories, when they got married in 1831 the Skeens gave the couple two enslaved people as a wedding present. In these histories, the Butlers then freed these two individuals and converted to Mormonism. I used this rupture between generations to highlight how we choose to remember and forget. I was also wrong.



Amy Tanner Thiriot is the author of Slaves in Zion: African American Servitude in Utah Territory, 1847-1862, which is forthcoming with University of Utah Press. In it, she documents the lives of over a hundred enslaved people in Utah. She is also a friend and we have collaborated on a thing here and there. She read my post and sent me a kind email stating, in short, that there was no evidence that the Butlers received enslaved people nor that any manumission—the formal release from slavery—ever occurred:

Unlike later claimed manumissions in similar family histories, theirs was technically possible; the marriage of John Lowe Butler and Caroline Skeen happened several months before the Nat Turner Rebellion, when many Southern legislatures strengthened slave codes and restricted or eliminated most manumissions. There was also a solid emancipation movement in Tennessee until about that time. So, while the story isn’t impossible, what does concern me most is that Caroline Skeen was one of ten children. The year before her marriage, Caroline’s father Jesse Skeen owned a dozen enslaved people, seven of them under the age of ten and five between ages ten and 23. (Where were their parents? Jesse Skeen’s parents and in-laws had died long before, so he probably wasn’t inheriting them from an estate. Either there was a sudden spate of maternal death, or he was purchasing children.) Only five of his enslaved people, the ones between the ages of ten and 23, would have been providing any significant labor to his expanding farming operations. It would have been unusual to have given two of these five workers to one of his ten children, especially since he had three disabled daughters who would need long-term care. I can state positively that certain later claimed manumissions in similar family histories are not possible, because if they were freed there would be a record in the county courthouse (Tennessee) or state legislature (Mississippi), but this one is unlikely because of the ages and numbers of the people in the Skeen household. But. . . I would love to be proved wrong and have someone turn up documentation of a manumission besides the Redd family in 1858 Utah. Some of these myths come from confused memories of old oral histories. For some myths, the origin is clear once you track down the real series of events, but I wish I knew what the original source of the memory was in the Butler-Skeen family. Hopefully families will be irked enough by my dismissing their family claims that they will do more detailed research than I could do on any single family, although in most cases they’re not going to find much more than the same census, probate, tax, and legal records I saw. By the way, there’s a similar story in the Holladay family; they remembered that John Holladay freed his 100 slaves in the South. When you research the story, Holladay didn’t own a single slave. Not one.

A decade or more ago I had read Bill Hartley’s biography of John Butler, my ancestor, and I just assumed that it was accurate. I’ve worked long and hard in Mormon History, so I have sharpened my critical gaze. I know to question sources of all sorts. But this was a blind spot. Certainly, I wanted it to be true, but I’ve gone through this process enough on other topics not to be disappointed. My first thought was to ask Amy if we could share this information here. This is an important correction.

Not only is Amy a gifted researcher and author, but she is also a good person. Her first response to me was to question the utility of the correction. No one likes to be told, “Your family stories are wrong!!! Your sainted grandmothers are wrong!! Anything you know about slavery is wrong!” She is right of course. Most people don’t have the experience or toolkit to be wrong about the stories we tell. This is a problem the church has grappled with for decades now. Images of Joseph Smith translating with a finger on the plates still circulate. For all the emphasis we place on historicity in some areas, we are reticent to accept its universal burden.

Earlier this month Paul Reeve wrote a short description of documenting the church membership of Tom, a man enslaved by a Salt Lake City bishop. Tom was brought to Utah by Haden Wells Church, eventually joined the church, and then was sometime thereafter enslaved to Bishop A. O. Smoot. Think about that for a second. Your bishop is enslaving you. Amy remembered an exchange between one commenter on the post and Ardis Parshall:

Commenter: “Haden Wells Church is my ancestor and my son is named after him. I am so frustrated that we were raised without such vital information, and we looked up to these pioneer heroes. . . .At age 60, I am going through an existential crisis about all that we learned and believed growing up Mormon (and American).” From Ardis in reply: “History is hard, no doubt about it. Each generation writes and discovers what speaks to the questions and needs of that generation. I have to tell myself regularly that most of the old stories are not wrong exactly (although sometimes they are); most often they are just incomplete. It’s our task to correct and complete — or at least supplement — the old stories with new insights and new characters and new meaning.”

Ardis is wise. And history—all history—is complicated. Sometimes the stories we tell are not accurate. Sometimes we ignore things that are difficult. Sometimes we perpetuate inaccuracies that seem more favorable to our sensibilities. We are naïve. But in all cases, we must remember that it was God who declared that a record must be kept long before the church was organized into something even remotely similar to what many might recognize today. It seems to me that this record does not exist so that we can glibly tear down the facile beliefs of anyone, nor does it exist to content ourselves with its mere existence. It seems to me that it exists so that we can nourish ourselves and each other with our interpretive contributions. And ultimately, we will be able to help comfort the family of God, as Paul says, because we have found comfort in our tribulation.