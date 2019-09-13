Designated Drinkers: Power, Privilege, and the Word of Wisdom

I recently had my first experience with designated drinkers–the opposite of designated drivers–who are assigned to drink heavily on behalf of someone who cannot or will not use alcohol.
This happened to me on a recent trip to China. I was leading a delegation from my university to meet and negotiate partnerships with several Chinese universities. The Chinese firm that we were working with warned us that one of the university presidents–who insisted on taking us to dinner–was a notorious drinker and expected his guests to drink heavily as a sign of respect. I told them that I don’t drink, and this became a huge issue.
The other delegates agreed to be my designated drinkers–they were told that they would be expected to drink twice as much to make up for my inability to drink. The young Chinese women accompanying us also felt increased pressure to drink more, even though they preferred not to. I later discovered that they did not want to drink at all, but felt that, as employees of a recruiting firm, they had no choice.
The evening unfolded as we expected. The host brought a large amount of liquor, filled everybody’s glass and urged us to drink. I told him that I didn’t drink, and he could not understand why (religiously based behavior codes are just not a thing in China). But he looked at my colleagues and said (through an interpreter), “you will have to do all his drinking.” And they did.
I held to my “values” and did not give into the standards of “the world.” I did what every lesson manual, Youth Conference role playing scenario, and New Era short story suggested I should do. And I felt like an awful, horrible, no good scumbag. I knew that it was only possible because I was the boss, because I was the consumer, and people had to defer to my requests. When one of the young Chinese translators told me that she wished she could just say “no” and not drink, my head almost exploded. What had my vaunted moral purity cost others? How complicit had I been in depriving other people of their right to determine what goes into their bodies?
I don’t have a good answer to these questions, nor do I have any idea how I would handle the same situation if it occurred again. But it has made me seriously reconsider my understanding of the Word of Wisdom and of the way that we often use it as a proxy for moral character. In my reptile brain, I cannot think of a worse thing I could do than take a drink of alcohol. In my actual moral imagination, I realize that there are many, many things worse than having a glass of wine–and that one of them may well be sitting by passively while other people are compelled to drink so that I don’t have to.
Why the difference? Why does my rational mind understand that lying and gossiping and misusing power are greater sins than drinking wine or coffee, but my visceral reaction tells me that I can get away with those other things with a little light repentance, but drinking alcohol would make me an irredeemably bad person and would condemn me to Outer Darkness for all of eternity.
The gap, I suspect, lies in the fact that the Word of Wisdom has become, with the law of chastity, one of the two primary determiners of “worthiness” in our culture. These are the two things that can prevent someone from being baptized, that can prevent a person from going on a mission or going to the temple. They are virtually the only examples of “sin” contained in our talks and lessons. For a great part of my life, I was virtually incapable of thinking of a serious moral failing that did not involve sex, alcohol, tobacco, coffee, or tea.
Organizationally, I understand why this happens. I spend a lot of time with student assessment, and I know that you can only assess things that can be measured. “How many times have you mourned with those who mourn?” is a bad interview question, as it involves a lot of definitional messiness. “Have you ever had alcohol?” (or “tobacco” or “sex”) is a great question. It can be clearly defined, precisely measured, and turned into a bar graph. This makes assessing worthiness fairly easy. In any enterprise that requires objective measures, those things that can be qualified will always become more important than those things that cannot. If it can’t be counted, it doesn’t count.
This logic leads to very good Latter-day Saints who may also be very bad Christians, since almost everything that Christ actually cared about falls into that “can’t really be counted” category. Loving one’s neighbor as oneself is definitionally messy. Doing unto others as you would have them do unto you doesn’t graph very well.
The idea that a handful of easily trackable behavioral choices constitutes “worthiness” is institutionally satisfying but morally absurd. Morality is a lot messier than that. The fact that I have never had a drink of alcohol, or even coffee, cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, measure my moral character. It can, though, measure my loyalty to an institution. Unlike morality, loyalty can (and must) be clearly delineated and easily measured. You are either loyal to an institution or you are not, and if you are not, the institution must expel you or force you to the margins. This is how institutions work. I get that. There always have to be ways to tell who is in and who is out.
But what I learned in China was that there are some hills that I am willing to die on (or, at least, willing to make other people drink on), and these may not be the right hills. I was able to avoid drinking and maintain my purity because I had enormous privilege. Would I have exercised that privilege to show charity when it was unpopular to do so? Or to take food from the restaurant and give it to a hungry person? Probably not. When it comes right down to it, the moral decisions I feel the most strongly about making are the ones that show loyalty to a culture. And I am not convinced that this is a good thing.
Perhaps the most important thing that we have been assigned to do in this life is to learn how to make moral choices–in all of their messiness and unmeasurable glory. This is hard. It is supposed to be hard. And we do a disservice to our moral development when we imagine them to be easy–or when we mistake what is essentially a marker of cultural distinctiveness and display of loyalty for the far more important status of being a good person.
Comments
Why does someone have such strong motivation that others get drunk?
Jader3rd, if you spend time in Asia one learns that bucking team and group behavior comes with a heavy price, Unfortunately, drinking is part of the cost.
Group and team cohesiveness are prized social virtues in Asian. Alcohol is part of the fuel that makes it in that part of the world. I’ve known members who caved got different degrees because it would cost them contracts or even their job if they didn’t comply.
I’m not quite sure how the question of the word of wisdom and loyalty relates to the story. Isn’t the pressure to drink in that story in order to measure loyalty? Doesn’t the decision to abstain from drinking demonstrate how you value the various commitments and loyalties you have to various ideals, people and institutions? It’s worth considering how your actions affect others, but you can’t take responsibility for others’ dictatorial conduct.
Not complicit at all. No one was forced to partake or not partake. Having a job, or attending an event, or closing a deal, or being liked by someone important, or whatever it may be, is not a “right”.
That being said, why did you make such a stink of it ahead of time? There’s no need to advertise the fact that you’ll personally elect to pass on the alcohol. A polite and demure deferral at the time of actual offering might have been a better choice.
Thank you for this post, Michael. Very well done.
“It can be clearly defined, precisely measured, and turned into a bar graph. This makes assessing worthiness fairly easy. In any enterprise that requires objective measures, those things that can be qualified will always become more important than those things that cannot. If it can’t be counted, it doesn’t count.”
This is likely one of many places where instrumenalism and instrumentalist language–dependent on measurable particulars and categorical binaries–did/didn’t, have/haven’t, in this case–has been overlaid onto a realm of human life where it misleads more than points the way, enables compliance (sometimes enabling those reliant on appearances) rather that triggers those changes of heart that give rise to true good acts. Oh, and it also provides us with a superficial means for judging others and reaffirming those lines we draw between Us and all those Thous out there, making sure they stay Its.
Oddly, your situation in China reminds me of that old conundrum called the “Trolley Problem.”
Michael, you know I’m generally not averse to calling out LDS cultural silliness. But in this case, I think the moral opprobrium ought to rest entirely on the host who insisted people should drink when they didn’t want to. Jesus may not have had a lot of use for religious people preening about their worthiness and purity, but he wasn’t big on the Gentiles forcing Jewish converts to eat unclean meat, either.
Sorry Michael, it’s almost like the comments want to focus on something other than the main thrust of the OP, which is something worth pondering over. Both the main thrust and the fact that the comments do this.
The “checklist” items are nice at times.
Do I have charity? It’s a scary thought. But at least I pay my tithing! At least I abstain from certain things!
I tend to think (as evident by these comments, my own judgemental one included) that members aren’t particularly ready to live those higher laws (or at least examine themselves much on them) and that the lesser ones (like they did for the Pharases) at least give some sense of “rightness.”
Well done raising this specter.
Brian, I really appreciate your phrasing of, “Do I have charity? It’s a scary thought. But at least I pay my tithing! At least I abstain from certain things!” I think it brilliantly presents the human tendency to say, “I’m supposed to do A but A is hard so I’ll do B & C instead. B & C are completely unrelated to A, but I’ll tell myself that somehow B & C make up for not doing A.”
Kristine, I agree that the host’s behavior was deeply wrong. But it was deeply wrong in a way that is very consistent in that culture. I did not realize the extent of it, but, as I learned from our translators, it is absolutely normal behavior, and it falls down hard on young women who are trying to build careers and cannot afford to contradict very powerful men. My point is not so much that I was at fault, really, but that I was able to stick to my values only because I had tons and tons of privilege. And I know that I would not have exercised that privilege to avoid, say, being unkind or dishonest.
Basically, I am using this incident as a way to query which hills I, as a Latter-day Saint have been conditioned to die on, and why.
On the one hand, yeah, ok. But on the other, I actually think that we are way less complicated and sophisticated than we think we are, and that taboos about food and minimal baseline behaviors are significant markers of loyalty to moral convictions. I disagree that one can be a good Latter-day Saint and a very bad Christian. I mean, maybe you can be a Latter-day Saint with a temple recommend, because you keep the rules for the weakest of those that may be called Saints, but the question is never “have you ever had alcohol?” or “have you had sex?” It’s “do you keep the Word of Wisdom” and “do you obey the law of chastity,” which most adult Latter-day Saints see as significantly more complex than binary measures of purity.
Which is to say, I guess, that I don’t think relatively simple religious codes of behavior are necessarily simplistic, and I’m not sure they deserve the kind of dismissal you’re performing here. I get that kindness and honesty are harder, but I’m not sure they’re different in kind from certain kinds of abstinence. All require the same willingness to suffer (to varying degrees) for moral conviction, to regard oneself as a creature with commitments to God, and thus necessarily to other people. And practicing the simple things is a good way to develop the moral muscle required for the hard things.
I’ve known so many people who seem to make drinking (or any other vice) their religion, and they become a zealous missionary to spread their beliefs. It’s like they can’t be happy unless they can get other people to drink along with them. Keep on sticking to your values! And thanks for sharing your wisdom.
“I get that kindness and honesty are harder, but I’m not sure they’re different in kind from certain kinds of abstinence. All require the same willingness to suffer (to varying degrees) for moral conviction, to regard oneself as a creature with commitments to God, and thus necessarily to other people.”
I think that this is where we disagree the most. I simply don’t see the prohibition against drinking coffee or wine, or things of that nature, as being on a spectrum with the other-directed moral system that we can, very roughly, call the essence of New Testament Christianity. I see them as fairly arbitrary markers of cultural identity that have been turned into morally significant behaviors (that they were not originally intended to be) because of a great need to measure something called “worthiness.” In my own experience, this is far more of a deterrent to genuine moral reasoning than an encouragement (though, I acknowledge, it can be either one).
And I am using my own thoughts and experiences as evidence, as they are the only thoughts and experiences that I have access to. I know that, for much of my life, not drinking stuff has been, at a visceral level, far more important than all that hippy, love people stuff. My System Two thinking knows that this is poppycock, but my System One mind still feels exactly that way. I suppose I could be an outlier here, and that most Latter-day Saints are as viscerally afraid of lacking charity as they would be of smoking a cigar. But I am willing to bet that my experiences are not entirely unrepresentative.
How was your (successful) reluctance to drink any different from the young women’s (unsuccessful) reluctance to drink? Was it “wrong” only because it was an item on a Mormon checklist? Would it have been “right” if your reluctance had been based on health, or a promise to your grandmother, or a perceived need to remain clearheaded to better conduct the business you were there to do?
If the ability to stick to your values came solely from a fear of condemnation of “unworthiness,” then it probably isn’t worth all that much. But I fail to see how the motive behind your restraint can make that restraint something to be ashamed of or embarrassed by, or be made an excuse not to refrain next time.
If you’ve been conditioned to die on that hill without any deeply felt and reasoned acceptance of that hill, then that is probably the real problem needing attention, not the mere existence of a Mormon checklist.
And I wish I could say that in a general way without appearing to fault any specific person, but the way the post is framed makes that impossible. It’s far from a singular difficulty, of course.
Yeah, Mike, we just fundamentally disagree about what the Word of Wisdom is about. That’s ok–I still love you even though you’re wrong :)