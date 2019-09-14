Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 2.

by

In the last part, I noted some parallels between certain Christian traditions (particularly Catholicism) and Mormonism. I’m not trying to argue anything about whether Mormons are “Christians” in some technical sense and I’m not going to address that here. Last time I mentioned some social factors that play into ordination of women.

During the ERA era (you see what I did there), there were more parallels between Catholics and Mormons. How much, for example has feminism touched the lives of typical Latter-day Saint women or women in Catholic parishes? It’s not at all unusual to see a woman in a Latter-day Saint pulpit (such as they are). But how would it affect the average Catholic wife, say, never mind her husband, if she suddenly saw a woman in the church/cathedral pulpit, playing a truly leading role in the parish? How would this work in a Mormon congregation? “Welcome to our ward, I’m sister Jensen, first counselor in the bishopric. Bishop Huxley has asked that I conduct this meeting.” It was certainly the case that Mormon women were divided over the ERA but it seems like there was a large segment of Mormon women who mobilized to oppose the passage of the ERA in the Mormon Corridor. They didn’t want it, and the scary predictions about a Huxley-future, had some real traction among Mormons and Catholics alike. Today, I think there is still a wide geography-driven difference in the way Mormon women (and men) see a future female priesthood. And would John Smith feel comfortable disclosing his recent sexual peccadillo to a female bishop? What is the, can I say real world, parity here with a women confessing sin to a male bishop? Does a female priest require already some kind of economic and social equality between men and women? And how does this play out in the Global South say, or for that matter perhaps the southeastern US?



Among the social concerns, fears even, about a female priesthood are the background sexual issues. There is a real yet to be processed male identity thing here. Personally, in theory at least, I don’t have any reservations about my bishop being a woman. But I fancy that in practice I might find some situations uncomfortable. Would a typical Mormon women find things like that in her developing mental adjustment to the same thing? What about folks who find such a change shattering? That’s not an empty issue and it has played a large role in the internal construction of LDS policy in the past. “Will this blow a lot of people’s minds if we do this?” Think of the first three verses of the Word of Wisdom. They’re policy, not part of the revelation text until the 1876 edition. Thanks Orson! They’re a kind of retraction of the actual revelation that follows. For Catholics there are other interesting challenges in the same area. One of these is the celibate clergy. This is not going to change anytime soon, at least that is my guess. What do we think of celibate women in this context? What about celibate men and celibate women working closely in parish affairs, I mean really closely—it’s inevitable some would fall in love, right? To say nothing of the internal politics—and of course there are scandals even now.[1] In the Mormon world, we would see married women as counselors to married men and vice versa. With all the current fear-driven male-female segregation in church function (no sorry, we can’t ride together to stake meetings in Memphis without a chaperone–in fact we can’t pile into the car to go down to the McDonalds during the break in the meetings) how is that going to work? Bishoprics all female or all male? I’m just wondering out loud here.

In the next part I want to look at a few more social issues before diving into a little theology.

[1] I’m leaving out the other many Catholic scandals over protection of pedophile priests.