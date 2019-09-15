Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 3

by

Last time I was talking about potential for scandal among a sexually egalitarian clergy. I think that danger is overblown but it certainly exists. And if the past is a predictor of the future we might expect a conservative Mormon leadership to be as draconian about possibilities of scandal, given a few actual scandals, as they have been already. For Catholics, women in the priesthood has to mean women in the seminaries, the training ground for the Catholic priesthood. If there are female priests, won’t there be female bishops, archbishops, Cardinals, a Pope (some Anglican branches allow female bishops but no archbishops)? And of course the same goes for Mormon hierarchy. An interesting example that relates to both these groups is the Community of Christ. The CoC is in doctrine perhaps more like a mainstream Protestant faith than it is LDS. They still hold the Book of Mormon as a text useful in faith though many do not believe it to be a historical one and that is not a test of faith. The CoC has had a female clergy for many years now and while it did foment dissent when it was introduced, I don’t think there has been much scandal in the close association between men and women leaders in local congregations. Though I don’t know this as a statistical certainty.



And what about Catholic orders? Would there be some coed versions appearing? I think part of the problem in any discussion of such things is the neglected history of women in religious contexts (Cf. Josephine Butler for example). There are a lot of interesting examples there that might be useful in constructing some parameters of a modern female clergy. A celibate clergy coming to grips with half the human race: doing this in the seminary and for Mormons in the training grounds of the Aaronic order and the CES system may be the way to ease fears of sexual attraction among leaders, whatever that might end out being. The Protestant ministerial seminaries where women have moved into the ministerial track have benefited by that presence particularly in the intellectual climate, or so I have heard.

Is pluralism a possibility here? Americans seem like a driving force in the gender integration of priesthoods. In some European societies, say, among Italian women where equality movements were much slower to take off, equality in employment and work hours, pay scales, and so forth has improved but attitudes about female clergy seem less potent.[1] Perhaps this is related to the general exit of Europeans from Catholic participation. My experience in Spain for example was that almost no men participated in Mass. Ironically, it was older women who made up day by day congregations. Could it be that policy about female ordination might fragment by culture? That seems unlikely in Mormonism but who knows? Could a priesthood path be segregated not by geography but by gender? Women priesthood ministers to women, men to men? That seems fraught to me. Things have to join up somewhere.

Less important for Mormons perhaps is that Catholic ordination of women might unsettle ecumenical moves toward Orthodox branches where female ordination is far less likely. At least that is a reservation I’ve heard. On the other hand, ecumenism has never been driven by fear. It’s a leap of faith for those who have sought progress on unity. Perhaps that is relevant to the Mormon scene.

[1] Some English language sources for some recent statistics are here: https://www.thelocal.it/20180308/statistics-women-in-italy-womens-rights-gender-gap-equality. https://www.ncronline.org/news/world/italian-women-seek-freedom-marry-priests-they-love. https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/italys-first-woman-rabbi-suggests-that-married-priests-and-women-priests-could-revive-the-catholic-church-2/.