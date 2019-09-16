Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 4

by

I want to turn to theological issues now. As before, this continues to be merely my own thought process. I’m not seeking to be rigorous—I’m not going to multiply footnotes and references. That’s the hard work someone else can do. Here I’m just interested in exploring what I think and, of course, what you think as you respond in the comments.



Theology. This is a word that carries different loads across the strata of Christianity (here I do include Mormonism because that’s where it belongs). Among Mormons, the idea of theologians has generated suspicion largely for two reasons: training and freedom. Theologians are generally expected to acquire university training like any professional or professorial discipline. And that sticks in the craw of historical Mormonism which has placed the schools at least partly at odds with the lay clergy (even at the highest level). Here I use “lay clergy” in somewhat different way than just “unpaid.” The Protestant claim that one must be “trained for the ministry” was heartily laughed at among early Mormon preachers and that laughter was encoded in its most sacred spaces for long years (it’s not anymore but that hasn’t changed the fear factors). Boyd K. Packer’s famous speech, “The Mantle is Far Far Greater Than the Intellect” was a summary and a continuing voice from the Mormon minaret that hasn’t changed. In some sense, the Mormon stratification of Revelation over Reason is at the source of theological fear. As J. Reuben Clark feared PhDs in Mormon education and religious education the place of the academic theologian within Mormonism was not just one of rank but exclusion to a zone of non-church venues (and maybe exclusion altogether). That exclusion stems from the freedom mentioned above. Theologians are free to logic their way around the pillars of belief, employing critical methods where others might fear to tread. I won’t explore the “amateur vs. professional” angle in theological thinking here but it’s obvious that Mormonism has had its share of influential theological thinkers: B. H. Roberts, Orson and Parley Pratt, and so on.

So how do theologians participate in the religious dialogues of Mormonism and Christianity in general? I want to approach this a little in the next post but feel free to offer up your own wisdom below. This all will come back to the main topic eventually.