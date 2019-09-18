Be careful what you ask for

by

Just a quick note that if you’re going to send someone to God to ask questions, they might not get the answers you expect.

On my mission, I once taught a man about the Gospel and challenged him to read the Book of Mormon and pray to know it was true. He did, and reported that he received an answer in the negative. My options were limited, to either dispute the divine nature of his personal revelation, to say he’d done it wrong, to entreat him to try again and again.

When we leave the confirmation of truths to the Holy Ghost, we have the implicit expectation that everyone will come to the same conclusions as ours. This is a natural assumption, but it breaks down in reality, particularly as the topic gets more granular and personal.

Jesus tells us that those born of the Spirit are like the wind: you hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. If we consign people to that Spirit, we need to be prepared for them to follow it as they feel inspired to do.