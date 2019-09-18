Be careful what you ask for

Just a quick note that if you’re going to send someone to God to ask questions, they might not get the answers you expect.
On my mission, I once taught a man about the Gospel and challenged him to read the Book of Mormon and pray to know it was true. He did, and reported that he received an answer in the negative. My options were limited, to either dispute the divine nature of his personal revelation, to say he’d done it wrong, to entreat him to try again and again.
When we leave the confirmation of truths to the Holy Ghost, we have the implicit expectation that everyone will come to the same conclusions as ours. This is a natural assumption, but it breaks down in reality, particularly as the topic gets more granular and personal.
Jesus tells us that those born of the Spirit are like the wind: you hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. If we consign people to that Spirit, we need to be prepared for them to follow it as they feel inspired to do.
I don’t think you are saying that the Holy Ghost will give people different answers as to what is true. Rather, I read you to suggest that people will interpret what they receive from the Holy Ghost in different ways that may lead them to different conclusions and actions. Do I have that right? (As an aside, upon first reading your title, I thought you were going to be directing your comments to those who had asked the brethren to inquire of the Lord.)
Anon, how could we tell the difference between someone interpreting the Spirit differently vs the Spirit actually saying something different?
“When we leave the confirmation of truths to the Holy Ghost, we have the implicit expectation that everyone will come to the same conclusions as ours.”
I think students of the scripture would not have this kind of expectation. Everywhere one looks in the scriptures there are basically three outcomes: 1) The Holy Ghost manifest light and truth; 2) Satan takes away light and truth; 3) Individuals follow their own will (agency).
I think President Nelson is aware of this when he invited everyone to seek their own guidance at BYU yesterday.
I had an experience like that as a missionary. It was very flustering at the time, especially to my companion.
Many of us like to approach Moroni’s promise (and sometimes prayer/revelation in general) as a simple “scientific” principle: mix 10 ml remembering mercy, 50 g sincere heart, 25 ml real intent, 35g faith, and ponder vigorously for 30 min at 37 C –> 1 kg spiritual confirmation.*
Perhaps revelation indeed is in some sense scientific, being based on laws and principles of heaven that we largely don’t understand. But it’s far from simple. The number of variables is huge. To start with, is it even “wisdom in God” (Moroni 10:3) that I ask? The scriptures suggest that I need the Spirit to even know what to pray for, or how (e.g., Rom 8:26). Do I have faith? How much? How real is my intent? Do I need to know with my whole soul, or is it idle curiosity? What experiences have I had previously to prepare me for or predispose me against feeling the Spirit in this circumstance? Is my general feeling of spirituality and closeness to God high or low at this moment? What other concerns are on my mind? Oh, and let’s not forget I could get that revelation and dismiss it as arising from my own thoughts. And 500 other variables we can’t begin to know.
Is it then surprising that different people, even if they pray for the same thing, get different answers? When there’s no meter for measurement but our own feelings, everything is pretty subjective. And I think that’s the point: In our mortal life, we need to learn to recognize when God is speaking to US, ideally with the surety and confidence of an Abraham who could be willing if necessary to do the unspeakable in response.
*Note for geeks: it’s possible this is an exothermic reaction, since D&C 9 describes your bosom burning. Safety warning: never drink an experiment.
I’m reminded of this anecdote from President Nelson from October 2010:
Many years ago two colleagues of mine—a nurse and her doctor husband—asked me why I lived the way I did. I answered, “Because I know the Book of Mormon is true.” I let them borrow my copy of the book, inviting them to read it. A week later they returned my book with a polite “thanks a lot.”
I responded, “What do you mean, thanks a lot? That’s a totally inappropriate response for one who has read this book. You didn’t read it, did you! Please take it back and read it; then I would like my book back.”
Admitting that they had only turned its pages, they accepted my invitation. When they returned, they said tearfully, “We have read the Book of Mormon. We know it is true! We want to know more.” They learned more, and it was my privilege to baptize both of them.
Anon, what if the question whether the BoM is true means sufficiently different things to different sincere people? Might they not then actually receive different answers — at least, since in their hearts they had different questions?
What if the truth is that a story is accurate enough for its purpose? See, e.g., Roger Terry’s comment on various accounts of the first vision:
“Historians may squabble over the details of the story and the differences between Joseph’s various accounts. But I’m no historian. I don’t know how factual all the details are. All I know is that his story, the canonized version he recorded in 1838, is accurate enough for God to endorse it as truth.” in “Frau Rüster and Cognitive Dissonance,” https://www.dialoguejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/sbi/articles/Dialogue_V40N03_211.pdf
Maybe “true enough for you for now” or “not true enough for you for now” could be the meaning of the Holy Ghost’s apparently inconsistent answers. I wonder.
I, too, had a similar missionary experience, and I recall that it threw me for a loop for a few days. At the time, I resolved the issue by putting it to God’s sovereignty. We say that it is not me (the missionary) who converts, but the God/Spirit. If God chooses to, he can send a message to someone different that what I think should have been sent, or allow a message to be misinterpreted, or whatever God chooses. I cannot constrain God to do what I think He should do.
At the Be One celebration, Pres. Oaks talked about the time before 1978, and claimed that he never received a confirming witness of the reasons given for the priesthood and temple ban. He said that he determined to be loyal to the brethren (I would love to examine with him exactly what that meant to him), which seemed to include a “silence” on the issue — in that he did not express his lack of witness. I have wondered since how the history might have been different if someone like the president of BYU publicly said that he was not receiving a confirming witness of the reasons for that policy.
Today, there are a lot of people claiming that they are not getting spiritual confirmation of all of the Church’s stances on LGBT issues, and some are claiming contrary revelations. What does that mean?
Abbey, I like your version of the usual understanding of the formula, but I’ve always wondered where the 30 minutes comes from. Moroni 10:4 doesn’t include any promise as to when. It’s kinda like Atticus didn’t tell Miss duBose what she looked like a picture of. And then in v.5 we get “… by the power of the Holy Ghost ye may [or may not] know the truth of all things.”
Steve: A couple of point in response to your question: (1) I’m not sure most of can or should try to “tell the difference between someone interpreting the Spirit differently vs the Spirit actually saying something different.” However, I believe that those who hold certain positions in the Church are entitled through the Spirit to discern such things (D&C 46). I think someone like President Nelson, who I believe is a prophet, seer and revelator, is in a position to make such a determination. (2) I think the difference between what the Spirit is trying to say vs. what we interpret it to say is an important distinction with crucial theological implications. If the Spirit will tell two individuals the exact opposite thing, then that undercuts the notion of absolute truth that President Nelson (and other prophets before him) outlined yesterday. (3) On a personal note, my own experience in trying to hear and follow the Spirit suggests that I do not always understand what the Spirit is trying to tell me. There are times that I know I have felt it, but may not have completely understood the direction it was providing. I think this is why Joseph Smith spoke of the need to “grow” into the principle of revelation. Sometimes we might simply get things wrong
(4) Some people are simply mistaken when they think they feel the Spirit. Not everything everyone feels is of God. (5) These are issues that Joseph Smith and other Church leaders and members have wrestled with since the beginning. For example, many of the sections of the Doctrine and Covenants provide guidance on how to balance the democratization of revelation (i.e. everyone should seek the Spirit), with the need to maintain order in the Church (i.e. whatever Hirum Page thought the spirit may have been telling him, it wasn’t providing direction for him to give the whole Church). These are important things to thing about, and I appreciate you for raising the issue in your opening post.
Joseph Smith taught relative truth, Russel Nelson teaches absolute truth. Living prophets handily negate what prior prophets have said without ever saying that prior prophet was wrong…which is relative truth. Do as I say, not as I do? Much easier to stick to the two great commandments, and get my orders from the spirit, not its interpreters.
Someone stating: “I read the Book of Mormon, prayed about it, and the Holy Ghost told me it was not true,” presupposes that this person properly followed ALL of the instructions for finding out of the Book of Mormon is true. If any one of the components are missing, the outcome is, unavoidably, altered. The person must have “received these things” and “pondered them in their heart,” and then asked “God the Eternal Father, in the name of Christ” if these things are not true; and they also must have asked with a “sincere heart,” with “real intent” and “having faith in Christ.”
The issue is that many of the necessary components are deeply personal and almost entirely internal. So we cannot easily determine their veracity. How can we see someone’s heart and intent? We usually can’t, but these are areas which are vital to getting the result Moroni outlines. In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indy completes the three challenges needed to retrieve the Holy Grail because he “begins to believe.” Rather than take things as an academic exercise, he lets go and begins to act on faith. He ends up not only obtaining the Grail (where others had failed), but he also understands in heart and mind what the Grail actually means.
When I was serving as a Ward Mission Leader, I accompanied our full-time missionaries on a teaching appointment with a family I had never met before. When I walked into the house, I could feel the tension that was present with the wife. We sat down with the husband and wife and began reading 3 Nephi 11, each person taking a turn reading the verses. Rather than change her demeanor, the wife got angrier and her tone more seething when it was her turn to read the verses about the Nephites touching the Savior’s hands and feet. The wife then revealed that she led the Bible Study class at her church, and that she knew the Bible was true because of archeological evidence (what evidence?) and knew the Book of Mormon was not true because of the lack of archeological evidence. I responded that our approach was to prayerfully read and ponder these things based on the Spirit, since archeological finds are constantly occurring, and each find may call into question what was determined by the previous find, the actions of academic professionals were probably not a good basis for our spiritual nourishment. I can safely say that this woman was not acting with a sincere heart, with real intent, or with faith in Christ when we were reading the Book of Mormon together, but this example is an exception.
President Nelson’s talk yesterday about BYU spoke about how adding certain chemicals into a person’s bloodstream will stop the heart, and then allowing blood to return to the heart again will restart it. He stated he responded to a question once that said “what happens if this doesn’t work?” by saying “It always works!”
Scott, the problem with that approach is that you’re presupposing the answer. When others don’t arrive at the same answer, the presupposition requires you to assume that people who have not accepted the truth of the Book of Mormon are either acting deficiently or in bad faith, or that the process of determining spiritual truth is so complicated and involved that only the really elite are capable of discerning truth. Each of those is a problematic approach.
And perhaps it doubles down on the problematic nature when we base our approach acontextually on Moroni 10; we generally conveniently forget to read vs. 1 when we look at vss. 3-5: Moroni is specifically addressing the Lamanites, whoever they are. If I’m not a Lamanite, does that approach work for me? Sure, maybe. But also, maybe not, unless we’ve decided that the words of vss. 3-5 matter, but not the words of vs. 1.
And does putting certain chemicals into a person’s bloodstream always do what Pres. Nelson says it does? I mean, maybe. I don’t know–I’m a tax attorney, not a heart surgeon. But I do know that with respect to at least some medical procedures, we know less than we think we do, because most research is done on white men. So, for instance, the signs of heart attack may manifest differently in women, and certain treatments may work for one group but not for another. That is, context matters.
And, to Steve’s point: context matters. To the extent that we believe that individuals have the right and ability to receive personal revelation, and we ask them to go for that revelation, we have to accept that the revelation they receive may be different from the revelation we expected them to receive, and if we were sincere in asking them to seek personal revelation, we have to respect the revelation that they personally receive (at least, as respects them).
It always works until it doesn’t.
There are those who have “properly followed ALL of the instructions” and are met with silence. (Of course, as noted above, there is no instruction/prediction as to when.)
This is consistent with D&C 46:11-14 on gifts of the spirit, even if not consistent with our common cultural interpretation of Moroni’s possibly overstated promise to all. Not all are given the same gift.
I think this plays into notions of “the elect.”
I’m a surgical RN and have participated in many open heart procedures. Pres. Nelson may say it always works, but I have personally witnessed times when it doesn’t.
Yep.
I had this exact same experience on my mission. An investigator agreed to pray about the BoM, later told us she got a strong impression that it wasn’t true. After we got up and left, my frustrated companion wondered why we didn’t start scripture bashing with the lady. I had to walk him through some basic explanations of what it means to really, truly mean it when we say that we want investigators to seek and find their own answers. It’s easy to forget simple things when you’re accustomed to believing that all stories involving the Spirit MUST turn out the same way.
Aaron B
Most answers take time. Many times it is a struggle. Answers come in obeying the law and moving forward in faith….line upon line…after the trial.
As a experienced nurse practitioner I find Pres. Nelson’s confidence a bit questionable. There are a few drugs that we can predict the outcome 99% of the time. But alot of drugs don’t work that way. And it’s still only 99%. Life is not so black and white. Even the time of death is relative. Death is more a phase. You start at one end and we know you’re dead at the other. But the point you actually die varies from person to person and state to state. Seriously, the point of death is picked by legislative/parliamentary bodies for legal issues.
As for the Spirit I personally think it also depends on where the person is at in their life and were the Spirit wants them to go. So I’m not surprised at all if a person prays with serious intent and follows the promise in the BOM: they can still get a “not true” answer. Just like a person can pray and get the answer to become a Catholic priest/nun. From an absolutist LDS perspective that is a “wrong answer”.
That has been my frustration since the original November announcement. There does not seem to have been any room, anywhere in the discussion, to raise the suggestion that maybe the reason so many people had a hard time with it was because it *made them feel terrible* because it *drove away the spirit* because it was just wrong. Members are taught from a very young age that our gut should always be a central element of our spiritual epistemology–we’re warned all the time not to ignore “impressions”–so when an ecclesiastical authority says “This thing that makes you feel absolutely awful in your heart is actually really good and comes from God,” it doesn’t just make someone unsure what to think about that particular issue, it calls into question the whole relationship between the moral authority of the Church leadership and the member’s core epistemic self. It creates a paradox: the Spirit, or what you have thought all along was the Spirit, which is part of what made you believe in the divine authority of Church leadership, is now pulling your heart in a different direction, and Church leadership is telling you to ignore your heart. They’re telling you to ignore *the very thing that compelled you to believe in _them_.*
On my mission, someone read and prayed and asked whether the Book of Mormon was true. They told me the answer they received was no. I was surprised and not sure what to make of it. I expressed my disappointment, but they responded that it wasn’t bad at all, it just meant that the Book of Mormon wasn’t true. But I had had a different revelation. What to do?
People do get different answers sometimes. For example, Bishops sometimes ask an auxiliary presidency to pray about who should be called to fill a vacancy in their auxiliary. When the presidency all get the same answer by revelation and convey that to the Bishop, and the bishop prays about it and gets the answer “No”.
Suggesting that someone got the wrong answer because they didn’t precisely follow some prayer formula seems legit on first glance, but it’s easy to move into “No true scotsman” territory with it. You can always say, there wasn’t enough faith even though we can’t easily measure faith, and you can always say they didn’t have real intent, but we can’t actually know for sure, etc. Also, it seems like God tells some people things regardless of the ‘formula’ like angels appearing to Alma and the sons of Mosiah, or showing Pharoah visions or Jesus visiting Saul.
While it is worth exploring how others approached their prayer, it’s also worth trusting them to live by their own experiences, as hard as that sometimes is. I guess there’s a trade-off.
If you send someone to the Spirit for an answer to a religious question, and they purport to have taken the exercise seriously and yet come with an answer we don’t like, as far as I’m concerned that’s their answer. Outsourcing to something we call the “spirit” always carries that kind of risk. I don’t think one can reasonably say “Oh that’s not the answer I wanted you to get, so never mind.” If you’re not going to abide by the process then don’t send them down that rabbit hole to begin with.
Scott,
Ironically, the story in 2010 you mention is a sticky one. President Nelson had included that story in his latest book “Teachings of Russell M Nelson”, and just before it went to print, the story was excerpted from the book and printed in LDS Living (IIRC – it might have been another faithful site run by individuals with access by Deseret Book staff), sort of as a teaser of the upcoming book. The story was told in its full glory, including the story of President Nelson miraculously running into these people later on in life at a Stake Conference. Fortunately, the member in question read the book excerpt and immediately called the publisher to tell them the story was inaccurate. It had somewhat of a relationship to the truth, but it was a distant one. The details of the story, as currently told by President Nelson, had picked up a number of…. Enhancements…. Over the years, which fundamentally changed the story from what it originally was to the version being told today (including the very portion of the story you mentioned. That part, according to the member, did not happen). The member (who is still active and believing) asked that the story be removed from the book, lest the book be tainted by something they knew was false. The printing was stopped until the story was removed from the book.
I thought I’d pass that along so you don’t inadvertently perpetuate a story that turns out to be not what it actually was.