Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 6

by

Continuing from the previous post, I’ll just note that Vatican II had a salutary effect on relations between scholars (at least biblical scholars) and theologians with the Roman Catholic church. Theologians/scholars have some responsibility to see that the Bishops have not opened themselves to theological danger no matter how sensitive the issues. There is a danger to any such covenant however, it arises from the far right and far left. The former see every investigation and study as a threat if it doesn’t conform to their own canonical thought, previous investment, or expression, and from the latter who scorn any serious theology or associated scholarship. Of course, everyone thinks this kind of language names those they oppose.



So back to the main topic. (I’ll admit that I was tempted to follow the tangent of evolution here–but I have resisted.) Let me start with a question: Is it really possible to stop women in the (LDS or other) faith from seeking ordination if they show that there is no divine prohibition against it? There is a factor of initiative here and that has always been vital in change, whether such change acknowledges that initiative or not. Now I am not able to firmly answer the question of divine will. That has to be answered by looking at evidence, and being careful to consider the scholarship on the issue (as I have hopefully communicated above) opening ones mind to prayerfully seeking the counsel of the Holy Spirit—perhaps many times. Past policy in such questions, even doctrinal claims, cannot stand in the way of such things. That path is what led at least in part to the long prohibition against blacks in the temples. My friend’s job of coding and building a retrieval system for First Presidency minutes was useful but in the latter case it may have only served to postpone action since nearly all the references in those minutes just pointed to the policy/doctrine as already settled because so-and-so in a previous generation said it was already settled.

Now I am no scholar of the roles and abilities of women. I don’t know how men should judge things like what a woman should wear to church, though men have been all over such things since Paul. What we really need here are many more women as theologians of Mormonism. Especially women willing to theologize in a framework of cooperation with a strictly male hierarchy. We need, for lack of better term, a women’s quorum of respected advisors who actually are respected and accorded some trust with that respect. For Latter-day Saints, some of this work has been done tangentially in history and documentary editing. The women involved in the Joseph Smith Papers Project have done stellar work there and hopefully that partnership will grow and extend to other venues inside church walls. Outside that project there are many women of credential and ability that might step into the roles I’m describing, if they were asked. That would be a useful quorum.

Next time I want to address some aspects of scripture related to female ordination.