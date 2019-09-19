Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 7

by

Scripture contains the word of God, in the words of human beings. Therefore each of these texts reflects the social and intellectual milieu of the people of their times. 1 Cor 14:33-34 reads something to the effect of “In all the churches of the saints, the women should keep silent. For they are not permitted to speak but should be in submission, as the Law (of Moses) also says.”[1] In the Genesis creation/fall stories, Eve is told that Adam will rule her.



Three years ago while sitting in a sealing room of the St. George temple, the man in charge repeated these words to the bride, a woman who had suffered terrible abuse by an ex-husband. It was hard to keep silent. While he was off the rails in terms of what the current instruction is for ministers of the ordinance that didn’t make too much difference. Everyone was familiar with the source book anyway. These passages cannot be repeated as normative without considering whether the current social condition does not require a new expression of God’s will.

Mormon scripture, D&C 25, suggests that women can be “ordained” (the word had variable meanings then as opposed to the very strict separatrix of the twentieth century) to teach the church and that pattern exists in some forms in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today.

In the ancient era of Christ’s birth, families were organized around the patriarch/husband. The well born male ruled those inferior to him, wife, slaves, children, inferior populace of his town. His inferiors might have some say in their acts and fate, if he said they did. Scripture passages like Col 3-4, Eph 5-6 and 1 Pet talk about the physical structure of the family within this context. The patriarchal family was the reality of the New Testament world. Paul seems to be working to change some of this. You have to start with what you have. Paul’s arguments tend to place more restrictions on husbands/fathers to limit power, not encourage it, and show that women, children, slaves are persons in God’s image, not property. In Philemon, Paul urges manumission of a slave because he has become a brother in Christ. For Paul, baptism shows that now the covenant is universal, not patriarchal as circumcision was, there is no male or female, etc. I think there is room to think about ancient scripture in these lights.

Next time I want to explore ecclesiologies that have been proposed as barring or allowing the ordination of women. That should be fun.

———–

[1] There appears to be good evidence that these verses were a later addition to the text possibly to counter one or another sect/branch where women were dominating the liturgy or teaching. Paul seems more universal in other passages like 1 Cor 11, Gal 3:28, Rom 16. A JST version of 1 Cor 14 reads instead of silence, leading. So that is a reinforcement at face value of femaleless leadership. I think one can and should appeal to Joseph Smith’s methodologies of JST work here but suffice it to say, this adjustment may be more 1830s culture than a transcript from a heavenly volume. More work is coming on the JST methods next year.