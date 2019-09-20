Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 8

by

Ecclesiology as I use it here refers to leadership structures in churches. I said last time that I wanted to explore some of these that are brought out in support of barring women from ordination, or allowing that ordination. A recently used rationale by Mormon leaders for not ordaining women has appeared also in Catholic and Protestant arguments and is particularly important in historical Mormonism. It has been called “blueprint ecclesiology.” I am not the inventor of the term, however I don’t recall where I first heard it used.



The reasoning in blueprint ecclesiology goes like this. God/Jesus specified the ordinances/sacraments (for Mormons this happened in a preexistent state where all human souls were present) and wrote in structure like deacon, teacher, pastor, apostle, bishop, priest and so forth. This edifice was shaped by God through Jesus, apostles, prophets, etc. and while there might be adjustments like age of ordination and such, the intrinsic logic is that the blueprint never included women as priests, elders, etc., they weren’t sketched in by God in this priestly structure except as contributing, auxiliary tenants of that structure.

There are several forms of this blueprint. Two supports for it are scripture (we saw some of that last time) another is tradition. It is difficult to overestimate the power of the latter.

The argument from Scripture might go like this. The Bible, by repeated claims early on, has been taken as the the source of Mormon ecclesial patterns (the same organization that existed in the primitive church, etc.). In the Gospels and Acts, Jesus and his agent, the Spirit, foresaw the future. Jesus thought about the church and founded it during his ministry or immediately after his resurrection. He thought about/was inspired about the ordinances/sacraments like baptism, Holy Spirit, sacrament/eucharist, and so on. He structured the church. This has led to statements like this: if Jesus wanted a female priest he would have ordained one.

In considering this argument, I think we may ask about the nature of Christ as man. How omniscient was he as man? For Latter-day Saints I think the Book of Mormon suggests that he was not God-like in capacity and that was purposeful—he condescended to become human and with all the weaknesses that that entails: illness, frustration, puzzlement, anger, disappointment, joy, laughter, thoughtfulness, feeling barred from heavenly influence at times, and not seeing the future except “through a glass, darkly.” He could do miracles (though not always), but he also needed to sleep. So, one might legitimately ask: what did he think about a church? His apostles at least initially seemed to see their beliefs within temple Judaism: they were good Jews, followers of the Law as yet. Luke says that after Jesus ascended to heaven the 12 went to the temple and worshipped. So, did the historical Jesus think about and teach about a church? The evidence is that he spoke about the eschatological reformation of Israel not about a new religion. Did the historical Jesus think about ordination? He chose the Twelve as judges of Israel but there is no biblical evidence that he taught about or even thought about his followers, male or female in terms of ordination as priests—there were already priests in Israel. It’s hard to see Jesus as completely omniscient in the text. The Book of Mormon adds to some of this, but doesn’t seem to be relevant to the issue of ordination. Indeed, women are barely mentioned. Blueprint ecclesiology has its weaknesses.

Tradition is used as argument outside of scripture. For Latter-day Saints, this tradition runs for 200 years or so (barring reference to women participating in liturgy of various sorts) but in some ways it matches what happened in late antique Christianity. In the post New Testament church (some of the New Testament itself is post New Testament but let us leave that here) some structure and sacraments were fixed by the time of Ignatius of Antioch (110 CE) and the way ordination was conducted was regularized in the second century (my bare notice of reference here goes to lectures I heard delivered by Fr. Raymond Brown at Graduate Theological Union decades ago and study of various commentaries/dictionaries) and one might say that the Holy Ghost had firmed this ecclesial picture. One might argue then that the third person of the Godhead (Trinity) foresaw any future needs and issues by the second century therefore and that was adequate to whatever might be done, whatever might be asked, in the future. If women were to be ordained, that would imply that the church (I’m speaking generally in terms of Christian thought now) was in error for millennia and that error was perpetuated by God![1] I suggest that this line of thinking runs counter to the Mormon view of a God who will yet reveal many new and surprising things in the future. Indeed, parts of the Restoration speak to things that haven’t shown up since the beginning of the world. (Cf. D&C 124) For Catholics at least, something of the same thing was announced in 1973.[2]

A related argument goes like this: if church leaders refer to blueprint ecclesiology then that shores it up without question. I think there are too many things in history that suggest this line of thought just doesn’t do what advocates think it does.

I don’t think I’ve killed off blueprint ecclesiology but maybe you will agree that it’s not ironclad. Its chief presuppositions can legitimately be questioned without any name-calling at least.

Next time, three or four more ecclesiologies that are also relevant to ordination of women.

[1] That said, there are some NT references to women who may have been ordained apostles. And some have suggested that famous inner circle women like the Marys may have had office.

