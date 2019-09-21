Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 9

by

Blueprint ecclesiology is one of the arguments put forward by some denominations (including TCJCoLDS). I want to look at a couple of others that might be useful but are more friendly to possible ordination of women. I’m not trying to be exhaustive, largely because I’m sure I can’t do it or I’ve forgotten stuff that could be said.



First, Quasi-Blueprint ecclesiology. Here, parts of the building (ecclesial structure) are provided in terms of “God has left some instructions but not comprehensive ones.” The criteria for adjustment/existence are “usefulness without harm” and, “the will of God/the Spirit.” What can this mean? More pointedly, what can the will of Christ mean if we aren’t referencing a detailed blueprint left behind by Jesus (or in the case of Mormons, within their larger canon)? It is true that early Mormons were quite sensitive to the notion of blueprint since they were very careful, initially, not to go beyond the Book of Mormon designators in the early Moroni chapters. That went by the board fairly quickly however. Moreover, I don’t believe that LDS have ever lacked for careful even temporary creativity in ecclesiology (think Seventy, First Council of Seventy, Assistants to the Twelve, lone Apostles, Regional Representatives, Executive Administrators, area presidencies, high priest group leaders, traveling bishops, stake bishops, temple presidents, temple matrons, and so on and so forth). History and sociology have played a role in the development of church structures, especially say in the early post apostolic program of bishops and the college of presbyters that emerged at the end of the first century modeled on Jesus and his disciples. This is far more subtle than blueprint ecclesiology.

The strength of quasi-blueprint ecclesiology is that it takes from the strength of blueprint ecclesiology but adds a flexibility to circumstance not present in the latter. On the one hand, the age long custom of ordaining only males might be beyond the pale for some practitioners of quasi-blueprint. But perhaps the breaking of obviously human barriers of origin, race, and rank is only complete when the barrier of sex is broken in priesthood lines. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, neither slave nor free, neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Maybe.

There is one aspect of this that might give one pause. When Jesus came to earth, he came as a male. Word made male flesh. Priesthood office is often characterized by thinking that the officer stands in for Christ in various acts (in the sacraments, say). Perhaps we can attach the maleness of Christ to humanity in general. Human biology generally (not uniformly, but generally) divides along one sex or the other, not both or neither. If the theology of priest as Christ puts primary stress on SEX then maleness is a tripwire for female ordination. However, if one sees Jesus as continuing mediator for Humanity then possibly a priesthood of both males and females is a better symbol of universal redemption. There is room for reasonable disagreement here if the bludgeon of blueprint ecclesiology is off the table.

I think I’ll stop here and finish up this line of thought in the next post.