Female Priests Among Christians and Mormons, Part 10

We’ve been looking at some forms of ecclesiology that might be appealed to in the quest to understand female ordination in the present religious, and in particular Mormon, context. For lack of a better term I’ll call this next one Lego Ecclesiology.



This is the antipode of blueprint ecclesiology. This is the idea that Christians are free to go ahead and build the church as utility directs. There is something of the Reformation here, where devotional levels, lay persons, monks, nuns, various celibate orders were wiped out. Everyone was to be equally obedient, holy, close to God. The separation of duty as in, peasants work for all, priests pray for all, nobles fight for all, was a distinction whose implied inequality in medieval times (this is really present in fact in Paul’s analogy of the body) was to be rid of across the spectrum. But female preaching was still a problem even into the 19th century.

Lego ecclesiology implies that Christ gave a commission to build a community but no blueprint. Some components, blocks were present, but not a comprehensive book of instruction. The historical consciousness that calls into question the blueprint ecclesiology may be a catalyst to move to the opposite extreme. If Jesus didn’t specify everything, even in the 1830s, and the Holy Spirit led developments in an early period and later, why couldn’t the Spirit lead in a new direction as social developments open a new possibility? If church needs may be better met by the ordination of women, why not think of it as a real immediate possibility? This sort of metanoia is perhaps what could be the thing that might make a difference in the worries of a secular age.

I mentioned the Reformation. Would younger church members, those that are still present (many drop out per Pew surveys and Jana Riess’s Next Mormons) find in a female priesthood a reason to hope that God still acts deeply in their lives?

Of the three ecclesiologies I’ve mentioned, which are likely to be more influential? While I think quasi-blueprint is more factual I think it least likely to be an engine for change. Moderation rarely seems to change the universe. Stuff like the big bang does that. On the other hand, I can see Latter-day Saints fully accepting a female priesthood at some point, in the North Atlantic world perhaps right now. How would it play in North Africa where the LDS church is growing most rapidly? I was sitting in a meeting where a panel was discussing the priesthood ban in the LDS church and one of the panelists brought up the notion that the ban was the result of racial prejudice, in particular over miscegenation. A black couple in the audience (from Africa I believe) became emotional at the suggestion that the priesthood ban of blacks was not revelation. They wanted to, did believe, that it had to be for the 1978 revelation to be truly meaningful to them, they KNEW it. At least that was my take on the experience. And I imagine that there is a significant selection of women in Mormonism (or Catholicsm, etc.) who feel something similar in terms of their priesthood “ban.” It’s the will of God because God’s regents can’t be so wrong for so long.

There is one more aspect to the discussion that is impossible to do justice to in this limited format and that is the idea of the Public Sphere. The notion of public sphere only really develops with Gutenberg’s movable type enterprise which marked a paradigm shift in the world of scholarship and the power of egalitarian expression of opinion/belief/fact—and most importantly the sharing of those opinions and their contest for supremacy. Without exaggeration, it changed virtually everything. Reliability and permanence moved away from oral traditions and agreements and the village life of the parish. Much of the ancient status of persons who stored culture through memory was wiped out by movable type in only a generation. Print culture began to dominate scholarship and allowed wide swaths of humanity to consider the same ideas and respond to them. All this created a now invisible fault line in perception. That fault line refracted the questions of culture through text, and the result was that study of culture, history, and scripture became text-based, largely ignoring the influence of the world before print except as that tradition reappeared from the press. The Public Sphere was disconnected from the before-time seats of power: political, religious, and the story-telling in the tribe. It was (not perfectly to be sure) an agency that grew rapidly and wielded competitive power. Other power bases were reluctant to listen but eventually more or less bought into the power of the Public Sphere. Religion was partly immune to these influences but an explosive development took place a few decades before the twenty-first century dawned. The Internet. The internet and the World Wide Web created a new expansive version of the Public Sphere. Conservative institutions saw it for what it was: a danger to their unsupported assertions about nearly everything. And it has had a substantial influence among policy makers, entertainment brokers, government agencies, powerful boardrooms, and yes, formerly quietly insular religious leaderships. This super-public-sphere will now help steer the world of politics, business, religion, government, and virtually every institution. The super-public-sphere will invade nearly every aspect of our lives and at the same time create a space where power from the below will need to mesh with power from above. Indeed, they will need to become one. With that, I will close out this series.

Fr. Brown made this interesting statement–I’m paraphrasing from notes. In the Gospel of John, the Evangelist tells the tale of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at a well. The disciples had gone to town to shop (not for food surely!) and were shocked to find Jesus conversing with a woman! The Evangelist tells us (Jn 4:27) that not one dared to ask what he wanted of a woman.

Has this curious failure to ask endured?

Well, general conference is coming up. Maybe there will be a surprise!