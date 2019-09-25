“Roland Is Good; Oliver Is Wise”: Thoughts on Helping and Asking for Help

by

Roland is good, and Oliver is wise,

both these vassals men of amazing courage:

once they are armed and mounted on their horses,

they will not run, though they die for it, from battle.

Good men, these Counts, and their words full of spirit.

Traitor pagans are riding up in fury.

Said Oliver: “Roland, look – the first ones,

on top of us – and Charles is far away.

You did not think it right to sound your olifant:

if the King were here, we’d come out without losses.

–“The Song of Roland,” Stanza 87

The “Song of Roland,” composed anonymously some time in the 11th century, is one of a handful of poems now considered national epics–works like the Aurtherian legends, El Cid, and the Nibelungenlied that helped the emerging nation-states of Europe create a future by convincing everyone that they had a common past. “The Song of Roland” is a little bit closer to history than other national epics. Its principal heroes–Roland and Charlemagne–actual existed, and the Battle of Roncevaux in 778, which the poem describes, really occurred.

This is not to say that poem is actual history. It may be the most wildly exaggerated of all of the world’s epic poems, and that is saying something. In the real Battle of Roncevaux, Charlemagne’s rear guard was ambushed by a Basqe army in a narrow mountain pass. An obscure count named Roland really was killed. But that’s where the similarities end.



In “The Song of Roland,” Roland is the greatest warrior in Christendom, and his small rear guard of 20,000 soldiers is ambushed, not by Basque nationalists, but by 400,000 Saracen (Muslim) troops bent on dominating and destroying the Christian world. Roland and his trusted lieutenant, Oliver, fight valiantly. Roland kills about 100,000 Saraceans all by himself. But, alas, the force is too great, and the Saracens are, unknown to Roland, aided by a traitor in their midst: Roland’s own stepfather, Ganelon.

The whole story is driven by a contrived, but still powerful conceit: before the battle, Charlemagne gives Roland a special horn that can be heard from miles away. He tells Roland that he should blow the horn if he encounters any trouble, and he will bring the main army back to help him. We need not ask if Charles would ever be too far away. It is a magic horn; if he blows it, they will come. In other words, all Roland ever has to do is ask for help.

When the Saracen army shows up, Oliver begs Roland to blow his horn. He reasons, quite persuasively in my view, that even the peerless Paladin core of the Frankish army can’t overcome a 20-to-1 numerical advantage. Getting everyone killed for no particular reason, Oliver suggests, is not wise:

Said Oliver: “The pagan force is great;

from what I see, our French here are too few.

Roland, my companion, sound your horn then,

Charles will hear it, the army will come back”

Roland replies: “I’d be a fool to do it.

I would lose my good name all through sweet France.

I will strike now, I’ll strike with Durendal,

the blade will be bloody to the gold from striking!

These pagan traitors came to these passes doomed!

I promise you, they are marked men, they’ll die.”

The rest plays out like it has to. Everyone dies. Well, everyone on Roland’s side at least. Roland is the last one to die, and, right before he does, he finally blows the horn so Charles can come and see how valiantly he fought.



There are a lot of ways to read “The Song of Roland,” of course, but I have always read it as a cautionary tale for those of us who just can’t bring ourselves to admit that we need help. I’m that guy. I love to be the one to jump in and save the day. I want everyone to see that I am “good,” that I have things under control. Publication deadlines, family responsibilities, hundreds of thousands of Saracen hordes–no problem. I’m your guy. Just don’t make me ask for directions, ‘cause then I might die. And don’t make me ask for anything else, as that would require me to admit that I am not “good.”



The poet’s sly phrasing, “Roland is good, and Oliver is wise” packs a whole world of meaning into a single sentence. Roland, the poem tells us, is not wise. He is, in fact, quite stupid. He gets 20,000 people killed (including himself and his best friend) because he can’t admit that he needs help that has been freely offered. He allows himself to be overwhelmed and rendered useless when there are other options. Don’t be like Roland.



Because, for all of the hoopla about Roland being the ultimate Christian knight, he is motivated almost entirely by pride, the most un-Christian of all attributes. At the risk of wrenching the story out of context in the service of my sermon, he announces to the world that he does not need people because there is nothing that he can’t accomplish on his own. In doing so, he deprives himself of all of the benefits of meaningful human contact–love, affection, moral support, and not getting hacked to pieces by a half a million barbarians.



And also, he deprives other people of the experience–necessary for their own development as human beings–of helping Roland. Perhaps the most important thing we learn from the New Testament is that the Kingdom of God is a community construction project. We build it as we lower our guard, overcome our pride, and learn how to become intimately and lovingly enmeshed in a community of fellow saints. This, I am pretty sure, is why Christ rebukes his disciples when they criticize the woman who anointed his feet with expensive oil. He knew that she needed the experience of serving him:

But when Jesus was aware of it, He said to them, “Why do you trouble the woman? For she has done a good work for Me.For you have the poor with you always, but Me you do not have always. For in pouring this fragrant oil on My body, she did it for My burial. Assuredly, I say to you, wherever this gospel is preached in the whole world, what this woman has done will also be told as a memorial to her.” (Matthew 26: 10-13)

Oliver is wise because he understands this dynamic. Unlike Roland, he understands that the world (or, at least, the part of the world that aspires to be the Kingdom of God) cannot be divided into helpers and helpees. It can’t be divided into any two categories or hierarchies at all. That’s not how it works. We all have to be helpers, and we all have to be helped. Because that is what “The Kingdom of God” means.

