Ego Depletion vs. Orthopraxy

A common trope among Mormons is the idea that when someone leaves the Church, they do so because they were offended or they had a desire to sin. If you ask why people leave the Church, these two answers are incredibly likely to be among the first class members cite. Rather than a deliberate smear campaign against those who have left the faith, it seems that this is a case of correlation vs. causation fallacy, the idea that when two things appear at the same time, one was the cause of the other, when in reality there are more options when two things appear in conjunction:
- A caused B.
- B caused A.
- A and B were both caused by C.
- A and B are unrelated and do not share a common cause.
Let’s take a closer look at both of these correlatives: people who’ve left the Church being “offended,” and people who’ve left no longer following the “rules” of being Mormon.
The Offense Paradigm
This trope states that those who have left the Church truly believe in the Church, but were personally offended by someone within the Church. This goes hand in hand with the idea that those people seek to be offended (rather than the flip side of this idea that some people pride themselves on giving offense or being “straight talkers”).
I was recently reading the book You Are Now Less Dumb by David McRaney. It’s the follow up to his popular book You Are Not So Smart. In both books, he talks about how our brains work for our survival but in ways that deceive us and are not an accurate reflection of reality. In one chapter, he discusses Ego Depletion. From Wikipedia:
Ego depletion refers to the idea that self-control or willpower draws upon a limited pool of mental resources that can be used up. When the energy for mental activity is low, self-control is typically impaired, which would be considered a state of ego depletion.
A study was described in the book in which a group of subjects was taken into a room for a social mixer. After the social interaction, each participant was asked to write the names of 3 people they wanted to get to know better. The researchers then tossed these names out without even looking at them. They randomly told half the subjects that everyone had considered them an interesting person they wanted to know better. They told the other half of the subjects that nobody had thought them interesting enough to ask to get to know them better. Ouch! After receiving this information, either that they were popular or pariahs, they were given a task of taste-testing some cookies. Which group do you think ate more cookies?
Those who felt socially rejected experienced ego depletion, a sense that they weren’t as good as they thought, scarfed down extra cookies. This feeling of rejection manifested itself in a desire for self-soothing, but also in a re-assessment of the benefits of self-control. Those who felt puffed up by the supposed attention they were given from the social activity had more self-control because they had already received a boost in good feelings from the false feedback given by the researchers. They weren’t feeling deflated, so the cookies didn’t have the same pull for them.
What things at Church cause people to have a sense of being deflated? Like every social situation, whenever we feel rejected, we experience this feeling. It could be expressing an unpopular opinion, hearing negative comments about people we love, seeing someone give our apparel the side-eye, or feeling like our contributions are undervalued or unwanted. Sometimes ward boundary changes can trigger this as a person feels excluded from the existing social cliques. Things happening in one’s personal life can also trigger ego depletion: marital problems, caring for aging parents, loss of a loved one, health problems, or economic troubles.
The cookie experiment is particularly on point because scientists have discovered that the chemical missing when you experience ego depletion is glucose! [1]
Wanting to Sin
We see that feeling personal rejection (or offense) can lead to lower self-control in the cookie experiment, but when it comes to cultures with norms and rules, rejection also directly attacks a person’s desire to conform or make personal sacrifices. I was struck when in her post-excommunication interview, Kate Kelly was wearing a sleeveless top. It was a warm day, and why wouldn’t she? It made me realize that there was no reason she wouldn’t wear a sleeveless top. Why follow the rules of a society that has banished you?
When you’ve been rejected by society it’s as if somewhere deep inside you ask yourself, “Why keep regulating my behavior if no one cares what I do?” (from the book)
In other words, we let go of the rules that we feel are being imposed on us by those who (socially) reject us. Unlike Job, most people don’t stick with the program when there are no rewards for their forbearance. And what kinds of behaviors does Mormonism require of us? There are various categories of norms and rules we follow:
- Things we have to exert effort to do.
- Things we have to exert effort to avoid doing.
- Things we naturally do.
- Things we naturally avoid doing.
The first ones to go are going to be the ones that require effort to do or to avoid doing. That might differ from person to person depending on their job, their social circle and their other life circumstances. If something starts to feel like a sacrifice, that’s an indication that our ego-depleted self is starting to reconsider the value of that thing. If no rewards come, either socially or otherwise, from doing or avoiding something that requires exertion, we are eventually going to quit doing that thing. And of course, our ego depletion can be triggered by things both inside and outside of our church experience. From the book:
Once you’ve completed a task requiring significant self-control, your motivation and attention are manipulated by internal forces to seek rewards for a while.
What if those rewards don’t happen? If we have the patience of Job, we can meet with our feckless friends and ignore their bad advice and power through their lackluster sympathy, or more likely, we will give up on the sacrifice that seems like more trouble than it’s worth. If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? Likewise, if we do something the group wants us to do, and nobody cares, why are we doing it? Is it worth it?
This reminded me of the sad words to the Beatles’ song Eleanor Rigby:
Eleanor Rigby
Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been
Lives in a dream
Waits at the window
Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door
Who is it for?
Father McKenzie
Writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear
No one comes near
Look at him working
Darning his socks in the night when there’s nobody there
What does he care?
Eleanor Rigby
Died in the church and was buried along with her name
Nobody came
Father McKenzie
Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave
No one was saved
Ultimately, Church is a community of disciples, a loose group of people trying to support each other in living a Christian life. Paul describes the body of Christ as comprising different members, each of which performs a unique function, and none of which can claim another is not needed. However, we do often as a community make others feel unneeded or like outsiders in order to preserve group norms, to punish freeloaders, to weed out those we deem to weaken the herd. We politely allow people to say things that ostracize others. We forget that we are all on the edge of ego depletion, prone to feeling the effects of social rejection. The very act of judging someone for their imperfect efforts is what can create an enemy out of a friend.
Discuss.
[1] Which immediately makes me wonder if fasting causes people to sin (or cut corners in other ways) which would be really interesting. I mean, it does cause grumpiness which is a type of sin I suppose.
Comments
This post is a fantastic resource about why people actually leave the Church and how the leadership doesn’t understand it: http://www.stakeandwardresources.org/Faith-Crisis-Analysis
Grumpiness is not a sin, but expecting other people to be stupidly happy all the time (or at least projecting the appearance thereof), regardless of the circumstances of their lives, is a sin for which most American Mormons should spend a few thousand years in purgatory.
Makes sense to me. Translating from my own theory which is that “offense” and “sin” are tied up in the stories we choose to tell, after the fact. Not a cause-and-effect.
I guess that almost everyone–meaning all women, and all but a handful of men (the handful coming from the class of men who ride the fast track leadership wave all the way to the top)–has experiences that can be told as offense if they choose to do so. There’s always material for that story. Some who leave choose to tell those stories. Many who stay choose not to tell those stories or even pretend to themselves that they didn’t happen or weren’t really offensive.
I guess that most people who leave and engage in Mormon-speak “sin” would not call it sin. Whatever the cause-and-effect sequence–whether it starts with a desire to do those things, or a determination that those things are not sin, or somewhere else altogether–the resulting state is not one of sinning according to that individual’s story. I know people in and out of the Church who would acknowledge they are sinning (by their understanding). When they acknowledge, it is usually with a tone of ‘and something should change.’ In or out doesn’t have much impact on the story. It does have an impact on what comes next, from a process point of view at least. I know people in and out of the Church who do things Church folk might call sinning, but they don’t–don’t consider it a sin at all. In or out does have some impact on the what is on the list. But most of all in or out has an impact on shame and masking, and therefore on the stories we tell.
Except….the Ego Depletion theory has been debunked as bad science. I have personally taught on ego depletion (I’m a mental health therapist) and now cringe over it.
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/cover_story/2016/03/ego_depletion_an_influential_theory_in_psychology_may_have_just_been_debunked.html
Jennifer: Thanks for sharing the article–very interesting! From the article:
“It could be that willpower is a finite resource, but one that we expend according to our motivations. After all, that’s how money works: A person’s buying habits might encompass lots of different factors, including how much cash she’s holding and how she feels about her finances. But given these larger questions about the nature of willpower as well as the meta-analysis debate, the whole body of research began to seem suspicious.”
“Let’s say it’s true the tasks were wrong, and that ego depletion, as it’s been described, is a real thing. If that’s the case, then the study clearly shows that the effect is not as sturdy as it seemed.”
I guess I’ll scrap my recipe idea for radish cookies.
Enjoyed both this post and reading about why people actually leave and what leaders believe are the reasons.
To continue the conversation, excluding change to actual doctrine, which is outside my power, how do we keep people in the Church?
Is more accurate information on difficult church history enough or do these events require apologies? Can a way forward for our LGBTQ members be found or is our doctrine such that many will not feel they wish to believe it or follow its restrictions? Much in my lifetime has changed with regard to our teachings regarding women, but what else can be changed so that young and old women have not only a voice, but a vote?
Are young people and new converts being adequately instructed and helped to gain powerful spiritual witnesses that keep them attached to church during the difficult times that strip illusions from their eyes and refine their understanding of the limits on some of the promises leaders make? Are we prepared to stress in our lessons and talks that we do not yet have all the answers, that many conditions of mortality remain outside our knowledge?
Can we change many parts of the culture of the Church by stressing other parts of the doctrine, such as our attempt to give more weight to the doctrine of grace over works?