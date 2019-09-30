Ego Depletion vs. Orthopraxy

by

A common trope among Mormons is the idea that when someone leaves the Church, they do so because they were offended or they had a desire to sin. If you ask why people leave the Church, these two answers are incredibly likely to be among the first class members cite. Rather than a deliberate smear campaign against those who have left the faith, it seems that this is a case of correlation vs. causation fallacy, the idea that when two things appear at the same time, one was the cause of the other, when in reality there are more options when two things appear in conjunction:

A caused B.

B caused A.

A and B were both caused by C.

A and B are unrelated and do not share a common cause.

Let’s take a closer look at both of these correlatives: people who’ve left the Church being “offended,” and people who’ve left no longer following the “rules” of being Mormon.

The Offense Paradigm

This trope states that those who have left the Church truly believe in the Church, but were personally offended by someone within the Church. This goes hand in hand with the idea that those people seek to be offended (rather than the flip side of this idea that some people pride themselves on giving offense or being “straight talkers”).

I was recently reading the book You Are Now Less Dumb by David McRaney. It’s the follow up to his popular book You Are Not So Smart. In both books, he talks about how our brains work for our survival but in ways that deceive us and are not an accurate reflection of reality. In one chapter, he discusses Ego Depletion. From Wikipedia:

Ego depletion refers to the idea that self-control or willpower draws upon a limited pool of mental resources that can be used up. When the energy for mental activity is low, self-control is typically impaired, which would be considered a state of ego depletion.

A study was described in the book in which a group of subjects was taken into a room for a social mixer. After the social interaction, each participant was asked to write the names of 3 people they wanted to get to know better. The researchers then tossed these names out without even looking at them. They randomly told half the subjects that everyone had considered them an interesting person they wanted to know better. They told the other half of the subjects that nobody had thought them interesting enough to ask to get to know them better. Ouch! After receiving this information, either that they were popular or pariahs, they were given a task of taste-testing some cookies. Which group do you think ate more cookies?

Those who felt socially rejected experienced ego depletion, a sense that they weren’t as good as they thought, scarfed down extra cookies. This feeling of rejection manifested itself in a desire for self-soothing, but also in a re-assessment of the benefits of self-control. Those who felt puffed up by the supposed attention they were given from the social activity had more self-control because they had already received a boost in good feelings from the false feedback given by the researchers. They weren’t feeling deflated, so the cookies didn’t have the same pull for them.

What things at Church cause people to have a sense of being deflated? Like every social situation, whenever we feel rejected, we experience this feeling. It could be expressing an unpopular opinion, hearing negative comments about people we love, seeing someone give our apparel the side-eye, or feeling like our contributions are undervalued or unwanted. Sometimes ward boundary changes can trigger this as a person feels excluded from the existing social cliques. Things happening in one’s personal life can also trigger ego depletion: marital problems, caring for aging parents, loss of a loved one, health problems, or economic troubles.

The cookie experiment is particularly on point because scientists have discovered that the chemical missing when you experience ego depletion is glucose! [1]

Wanting to Sin

We see that feeling personal rejection (or offense) can lead to lower self-control in the cookie experiment, but when it comes to cultures with norms and rules, rejection also directly attacks a person’s desire to conform or make personal sacrifices. I was struck when in her post-excommunication interview, Kate Kelly was wearing a sleeveless top. It was a warm day, and why wouldn’t she? It made me realize that there was no reason she wouldn’t wear a sleeveless top. Why follow the rules of a society that has banished you?

When you’ve been rejected by society it’s as if somewhere deep inside you ask yourself, “Why keep regulating my behavior if no one cares what I do?” (from the book)

In other words, we let go of the rules that we feel are being imposed on us by those who (socially) reject us. Unlike Job, most people don’t stick with the program when there are no rewards for their forbearance. And what kinds of behaviors does Mormonism require of us? There are various categories of norms and rules we follow:

Things we have to exert effort to do.

Things we have to exert effort to avoid doing.

Things we naturally do.

Things we naturally avoid doing.

The first ones to go are going to be the ones that require effort to do or to avoid doing. That might differ from person to person depending on their job, their social circle and their other life circumstances. If something starts to feel like a sacrifice, that’s an indication that our ego-depleted self is starting to reconsider the value of that thing. If no rewards come, either socially or otherwise, from doing or avoiding something that requires exertion, we are eventually going to quit doing that thing. And of course, our ego depletion can be triggered by things both inside and outside of our church experience. From the book:

Once you’ve completed a task requiring significant self-control, your motivation and attention are manipulated by internal forces to seek rewards for a while.

What if those rewards don’t happen? If we have the patience of Job, we can meet with our feckless friends and ignore their bad advice and power through their lackluster sympathy, or more likely, we will give up on the sacrifice that seems like more trouble than it’s worth. If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? Likewise, if we do something the group wants us to do, and nobody cares, why are we doing it? Is it worth it?

This reminded me of the sad words to the Beatles’ song Eleanor Rigby:

Eleanor Rigby

Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been

Lives in a dream

Waits at the window

Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door

Who is it for? Father McKenzie

Writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear

No one comes near

Look at him working

Darning his socks in the night when there’s nobody there

What does he care? Eleanor Rigby

Died in the church and was buried along with her name

Nobody came

Father McKenzie

Wiping the dirt from his hands as he walks from the grave

No one was saved

Ultimately, Church is a community of disciples, a loose group of people trying to support each other in living a Christian life. Paul describes the body of Christ as comprising different members, each of which performs a unique function, and none of which can claim another is not needed. However, we do often as a community make others feel unneeded or like outsiders in order to preserve group norms, to punish freeloaders, to weed out those we deem to weaken the herd. We politely allow people to say things that ostracize others. We forget that we are all on the edge of ego depletion, prone to feeling the effects of social rejection. The very act of judging someone for their imperfect efforts is what can create an enemy out of a friend.

[1] Which immediately makes me wonder if fasting causes people to sin (or cut corners in other ways) which would be really interesting. I mean, it does cause grumpiness which is a type of sin I suppose.