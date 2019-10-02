Women Witnesses for Ordinances

by

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this morning that women can now serve as witnesses for baptisms and temple sealings.

I’m thrilled about this change. As I wrote two years ago, the Church’s longtime refusal to let women serve as witnesses contradicted Jesus Christ’s own example of choosing women to be the first witnesses of his Resurrection. And as co-blogger Jonathan Stapley details, women as witnesses has long precedence in the modern Church as well.

This change matters. It’s not just a technical hand-waving exercise. Women witnessing our saving ordinances matter.

I gained a new appreciation for the spiritual significance of witnesses last fall when I married my husband in a Catholic Church. With a lifetime of growing up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and almost exclusively attending our weddings, I had internalized the message that only men could serve as witnesses. Only men could sign the wedding certificates. Because of that, I was surprised at my wedding rehearsal when our priest called our Matron of Honor and Best Man forward as witnesses.

It had never before occurred to me that “Matron of Honor” and “Best Man” were more than an honorary designation — that those titles stem from official, spiritual roles with respect to the consecration of a sacrament.

My Matron of Honor has been my best friend for 25 years. She has been by my side through all of my formative church experiences growing up in seminary and young women, all of my doubting experiences through the assorted tragedies of adult life, all of the pains of my prior divorce, and all of the joys of my new relationship. She was perfect to share in this spiritual moment. Weddings are sentimental by nature, but the realization that my lifelong confidante would officially witness and sign off on my joyful union was the first moment that weekend where my eyes filled with happy tears.

Today I am grateful that women receiving baptisms and sealing ordinances will be able to have their own meaningful spiritual experiences with their sisters and best friends as witnesses. I pray that further barriers to women’s full and equal participation in the ordinances and operations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to be removed.