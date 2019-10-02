Women Witnesses for Ordinances

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this morning that women can now serve as witnesses for baptisms and temple sealings.
I’m thrilled about this change. As I wrote two years ago, the Church’s longtime refusal to let women serve as witnesses contradicted Jesus Christ’s own example of choosing women to be the first witnesses of his Resurrection. And as co-blogger Jonathan Stapley details, women as witnesses has long precedence in the modern Church as well.
This change matters. It’s not just a technical hand-waving exercise. Women witnessing our saving ordinances matter.
I gained a new appreciation for the spiritual significance of witnesses last fall when I married my husband in a Catholic Church. With a lifetime of growing up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and almost exclusively attending our weddings, I had internalized the message that only men could serve as witnesses. Only men could sign the wedding certificates. Because of that, I was surprised at my wedding rehearsal when our priest called our Matron of Honor and Best Man forward as witnesses.
It had never before occurred to me that “Matron of Honor” and “Best Man” were more than an honorary designation — that those titles stem from official, spiritual roles with respect to the consecration of a sacrament.
My Matron of Honor has been my best friend for 25 years. She has been by my side through all of my formative church experiences growing up in seminary and young women, all of my doubting experiences through the assorted tragedies of adult life, all of the pains of my prior divorce, and all of the joys of my new relationship. She was perfect to share in this spiritual moment. Weddings are sentimental by nature, but the realization that my lifelong confidante would officially witness and sign off on my joyful union was the first moment that weekend where my eyes filled with happy tears.
Today I am grateful that women receiving baptisms and sealing ordinances will be able to have their own meaningful spiritual experiences with their sisters and best friends as witnesses. I pray that further barriers to women’s full and equal participation in the ordinances and operations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will continue to be removed.
Comments
I’m interested in exploring what feminism looks like in the LDS church. Do you have suggestions where to start looking?
mrselizabethross: Absolutely. Start here:
https://www.churchhistorianspress.org/at-the-pulpit?lang=eng
I’m happy you’re happy, Carolyn. This is a positive step given the baseline we’re working from.
For my part, the description of feminism as the radical notion that women are human beings keeps running through my head, with my own second line that if that were our baseline, instead of the gender essentialism we struggle with, there would be no news today about witnessing.
I want to be happy, and I am. It’s about time. But, the inclusion of children as witnesses for baptism stings. It basically feels like they are saying, not only is this not a priesthood duty, it’s really not important. A woman can do it, an eight year old can do it, it’s not that big and a deal—why have you all been so upset about this all this time?
I found out about this when I popped in to check the newest article here. My reactions were as follows:
Saw the title of the article.
“Wait, what?” Click on article.
“Oh my gosh.” Click on link in article.
“Oh my GOSH! YES!!!”
As it sinks in, “WOOHOO!!”
And then I texted my friend.
Her response:
“Wait…like women?”
Me: “Yes!”
“I can witness my children’s baptisms! My daughter can be a witness in the temple!”
Text husband with link. Still waiting on a response, he’s grocery shopping.
Now previous posters comment about women beinf the same as children has damped my enthusiasm a tad, but I’m still smiling.
I ran, like Mary, to tell my neighbor. Rejoice with me, for I have found what was lost.
Hurrah for the sisters! But the children serving as witnesses really bothers me. I appreciate the nod in this op to the fact that witnesses are vital participants in the sacrament/ordinance. But using children as witnesses seems to downplay the significance of the role and responsibility of the witness and even the significance of the ordinance itself. Will that eight-year-old pay attention to the words spoken in the baptismal prayer? Will he ensure the that the initiate is fully immersed? Or will he get distracted and fall in?
Granted, all baptized members have covenanted to stand as witnesses, but can’t we rationally determine that most kids don’t have the attention span of a puppy? Even the younger teens doing baptisms in the temple really struggle with this issue.
I enjoyed the taste of excitement and surprise when I initially heard the news, however, I am now left with an after taste consisting of insult, inferiority, and a dose of patronizing. It reminds me of when I became excited about the more active role women were going to play in the temple, only to realize that we were being allowed to hold towels.
I’m encouraged by the change, while at the same time really bugged with how these changes are being rolled out in the form of revelation or inspired by God. There is no acknowledgement or appreciation or credit given to the individuals.groups that have been working hard and advocating for positive change. The leadership gets to shine and look inspired while common members who were the first to raise awareness and concern about these kinds of issues YEARS AGO were marginalized, judged, and excommunicated. I have watched an idea be judged as radical, sinful, and problematic, only to then see that exact idea be endorsed by a church leader and become exciting, insightful, and absolutely true.
I don’t mean to deflate those who are excited by this news. It is a bone and I am grateful for it, but fully aware that the meat is still being kept out of my reach.
Two points:
1. My impression is that the original purpose of witnesses was not to ensure it was done properly. Their role was just fulfill the “law of witnesses,” and to vouch that it had been done. I think we’ve added to the role over time to justify why we need witnesses. But I just I don’t see “verifying the ordinance is done correctly” as the major purpose, since most adults who witness temple ordinances are clueless if they’ve been done correctly or not. Someone who actually likes researching history is free to correct me if I am wrong about the original purpose… But if it’s really just to fulfill the two witness mandate and vouch that it was done, a child can do this job just as easily as an adult.
2. Why is it offensive or demeaning if children can do the same task as an adult? Christ seemed to think kids were the best, not a station below us “superior” adults.
I for one love the inclusion of all baptized members in this change and hope it signals that in the future we will take the essential covenant of baptism more seriously. Far too often we baptize adults and children who have not been converted because we treat the ordinance like a magic spell rather than a covenant.
I consider the service I was able to render as a 12-year-old deacon (ie a child) to be every bit as important as the service I have rendered as a 40-year-old high priest (often much more so!), and I would be delighted to have my 8-year-old daughter act as a witness. She will take the duty much more seriously than most adults I know.
Dr. Cocoa
I agree that children are favored by Christ. I don’t believe being categorized with children is where the offense is. The offense for me is that after years of women asking for a place at the table, we are only being thrown the most menial tasks under the pretense of inclusion, equality, and opportunity. For example, we are now allowed to hold towels in the temple and give the nod of approval that full immersion was achieved…things that obviously even a child can do. I’m not saying these tasks are unimportant and beneath any of us. I’m describing the frustration that comes with being treated continually as a subordinate.