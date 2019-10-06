October Conference: President Nelson Announces New Temple Recommend Questions

Below you can see a comparison between the new and previous recommend questions. There are a few changes. These changes emphasize certain points and deemphasize or at least make others less specific.
|New Recommend Questions
|Previous Recommend Questions
|1 Do you have faith in and a testimony of God, the Eternal Father; His Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Ghost?
|1 Do you have faith in and a testimony of God the Eternal Father, His Son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost?
|2 Do you have a testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and of His role as your Savior and Redeemer?
|2 Do you have a testimony of the Atonement of Christ and of His role as Savior and Redeemer?
|3 Do you have a testimony of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ?
|3 Do you have a testimony of the restoration of the gospel in these the latter days?
|
4 Do you sustain the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the prophet, seer, and revelator and as the only person on the earth authorized to exercise all priesthood keys?
5 Do you sustain the members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators?
6 Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local leaders of the Church?
|
4 Do you sustain the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the prophet, seer, and revelator and as the only person on the earth who possesses and is authorized to exercise all priesthood keys?
Do you sustain members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators?
Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local authorities of the Church?
|
7 The Lord has said that all things are to be “done in cleanliness” before Him (Doctrine and Covenants 42:41) [41 And let all things be done in cleanliness before me].
Do you strive for moral cleanliness in your thoughts and behavior?
Do you obey the law of chastity?
|5 Do you live the law of chastity?
|8 Do you follow the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ in your private and public behavior with members of your family and others?
|6 Is there anything in your conduct relating to members of your family that is not in harmony with the teachings of the Church?
|9 Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary to those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
|7 Do you support, affiliate with, or agree with any group or individual whose teachings or practices are contrary to or oppose those accepted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
|10 Do you strive to keep the Sabbath day holy, both at home and at church; attend your meetings; prepare for and worthily partake of the sacrament; and live your life in harmony with the laws and commandments of the gospel?
|8 Do you strive to keep the covenants you have made, to attend your sacrament and other meetings, and to keep your life in harmony with the laws and commandments of the gospel?
|11 Do you strive to be honest in all that you do?
|9 Are you honest in your dealings with your fellowmen?
|12 Are you a full-tithe payer?
|10 Are you a full-tithe payer?
|13 Do you understand and obey the Word of Wisdom?
|11 Do your keep the Word of Wisdom?
|14 Do you have any financial or other obligations to a former spouse or to children?
If yes, are you current in meeting those obligations?
|12 Do you have financial or other obligations to a former spouse or children? If yes, are you current in meeting those obligations?
|15 Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple, including wearing the temple garment as instructed in the endowment?
|13 If you have previously received your temple endowment:
Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple?
Do you wear the garment both night and day as instructed in the endowment and in accordance with the covenant you made in the temple?
|16 Are there serious sins in your life that need to be resolved with priesthood authorities as part of your repentance?
|14 Have there been any sins or misdeeds in your life that should have been resolved with priesthood authorities but have not been?
|17 Do you consider yourself worthy to enter the Lord’s house and participate in temple ordinances?
|15 Do you consider yourself worthy to enter the Lord’s house and participate in temple ordinances?
Comments
Thanks for doing this. Peggy published a comparison but I find your side by side version easier to follow.
Just noticed an interesting change in #4. Unique possession assertion has been eliminated.
Great. There goes my “but they’re not my fellowmen” defense for why I could lie to the Nazis who came looking for Anne Frank.
Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary to those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
How do we reconcile this with previous statements from church leaders saying it’s ok for members to have personal opinions that differ from church teachings, practices, and doctrines? I’m trying to understand if the interpretation of this question is supposed to be the same as the previous version, or if this is basically saying members shouldn’t believe anything contrary to current church teachings, practices, or doctrines.
WVS – If I remember my Sunday School lessons, doesn’t the QTA also posses the keys as a group? If so, how did the original question get by all those years ago?
Mary, I don’t know if this implies some new ontic meaning, but I expect that the boundaries haven’t moved.
I’m guessing the unique possession assertion was eliminated because (a) it’s inconsistent with the idea that the Q12 as a group has the keys and (b) inconsistent with church practice when the president of the church is alive but incapacitated.
But no.15 may be still out of line with apparent current expectations regarding the law of consecration or with certain past presidents’ inclination to loud laughter. I expect some casualness about answers to that question is expected. E.g., my grandparents’ covenants would have included the oath of vengeance and no one really expected them to teach it to their children and to their “children’s children unto the third and fourth generation,” nor did they.
AK, my guess is this is part a continuing move to make space for church president ill health.
I think the old #4 was intended to mean that he is the only one who both possesses AND is authorized to exercise. The others possess only. The revision removes the ambiguity in interpretation.
During a period when there was to First Presidency, I once responded to this question with, “No, I sustain the Quorum of Twelve Apostles as the only body who holds and exercises the keys.”
I’m with Mary. The question that stands out to me is #9 — what does it mean to support teachings, doctrines, etc. contrary to the teachings of the Church? How is supporting similar to and different from promoting?
I appreciate the change in #15. I’ve always refused to answer that question in the way it was asked – way too specific.
#15 leaves more room for interpretation for wearing garments. The wording about wearing them night and day is out, but I wonder if the statement explaining when to wear them, like not taking them off to do yard work, will be read.
In the temple we never covenant to wear garments night and day so I’m glad for this change.
Thank you for this comparison. I was hoping someone would do this the minute the new questions were announced! I like the changes for number 15 with the elimination of the “night and day” stipulation and the “in accordance with the covenant you made…” I am worried about the changes to number 9 “Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary…” because the two thoughts that came to mind were gay marriage, LGBT acceptance/rights, and Ordain Women. This could be sticky, and as suggested above, is there a difference between public support and private opinion/support? Number 7 specifies “moral cleanliness in your thoughts” which is interesting because how far does this go? Can I not fantasize about my hot spouse anymore? Finally, it’s interesting on number 4 that there is no wiggle room. The prior question allowed you to interpret it like maybe you could sustain *most* of them, if you wanted to, but the new question is basically all or nothing.