October Conference: President Nelson Announces New Temple Recommend Questions

Below you can see a comparison between the new and previous recommend questions. There are a few changes. These changes emphasize certain points and deemphasize or at least make others less specific.



New Recommend Questions Previous Recommend Questions

1 Do you have faith in and a testimony of God, the Eternal Father; His Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Ghost? 1 Do you have faith in and a testimony of God the Eternal Father, His Son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost?

2 Do you have a testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and of His role as your Savior and Redeemer? 2 Do you have a testimony of the Atonement of Christ and of His role as Savior and Redeemer?

3 Do you have a testimony of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ? 3 Do you have a testimony of the restoration of the gospel in these the latter days?

4 Do you sustain the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the prophet, seer, and revelator and as the only person on the earth authorized to exercise all priesthood keys? 5 Do you sustain the members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators? 6 Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local leaders of the Church? 4 Do you sustain the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the prophet, seer, and revelator and as the only person on the earth who possesses and is authorized to exercise all priesthood keys? Do you sustain members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators? Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local authorities of the Church?

7 The Lord has said that all things are to be “done in cleanliness” before Him (Doctrine and Covenants 42:41) [41 And let all things be done in cleanliness before me]. Do you strive for moral cleanliness in your thoughts and behavior? Do you obey the law of chastity? 5 Do you live the law of chastity?

8 Do you follow the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ in your private and public behavior with members of your family and others? 6 Is there anything in your conduct relating to members of your family that is not in harmony with the teachings of the Church?

9 Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary to those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? 7 Do you support, affiliate with, or agree with any group or individual whose teachings or practices are contrary to or oppose those accepted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

10 Do you strive to keep the Sabbath day holy, both at home and at church; attend your meetings; prepare for and worthily partake of the sacrament; and live your life in harmony with the laws and commandments of the gospel? 8 Do you strive to keep the covenants you have made, to attend your sacrament and other meetings, and to keep your life in harmony with the laws and commandments of the gospel?

11 Do you strive to be honest in all that you do? 9 Are you honest in your dealings with your fellowmen?

12 Are you a full-tithe payer? 10 Are you a full-tithe payer?

13 Do you understand and obey the Word of Wisdom? 11 Do your keep the Word of Wisdom?

14 Do you have any financial or other obligations to a former spouse or to children?

If yes, are you current in meeting those obligations? 12 Do you have financial or other obligations to a former spouse or children? If yes, are you current in meeting those obligations?

15 Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple, including wearing the temple garment as instructed in the endowment? 13 If you have previously received your temple endowment: Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple? Do you wear the garment both night and day as instructed in the endowment and in accordance with the covenant you made in the temple?

16 Are there serious sins in your life that need to be resolved with priesthood authorities as part of your repentance? 14 Have there been any sins or misdeeds in your life that should have been resolved with priesthood authorities but have not been?