The Church of Contrition

“And ye shall offer for a sacrifice unto me a broken heart and a contrite spirit. And whoso cometh unto me with a broken heart and a contrite spirit, him will I baptize with fire and with the Holy Ghost.” (3 Nephi 9:20)

Note: During the last few General Conferences, I’ve pondered what message my spirit most yearns to hear. Today I’m writing out that message for others, as if I had been asked to speak during General Conference. This writing requires a suspension of disbelief: I do not purport to actually have any authority to speak on behalf of the Church.

I speak today to apologize.

I believe a sincere “I’m sorry” is second only to “I love you” as the most powerful sentence anyone can utter.

Apologies are essential to repentance. Apologizing requires introspection and humility. To truly apologize, we must recognize our behavior has fallen short of the loving standards set by Christ. We must specifically identify our errors, and confess how our sins have harmed other beloved children of God. We must rely on grace as we “cherish the gift of repentance and seek to improve each day.” In repenting, we invite the Spirit and turn our hearts to Christ.

There’s a beautiful prayer in the Catholic liturgy that captures our need for constant repentance. Meditating on every word has brought me closer to Christ.

I confess to almighty God

and to you, my brothers and sisters,

that I have greatly sinned,

in my thoughts and in my words,

in what I have done and

in what I have failed to do.

Reciting this prayer weekly with my Catholic husband, I’ve noticed my need to repent more often. All too often my response to my sins has been to minimize and justify them, not admit and confess them.

While this confession prayer invites the Holy Spirit, it is also rather vague. Reciting the prayer is not itself a confession — it feels more like a reflective prompt. In response to that prompt I have strived to pay closer attention to my specific sins. I’ve used the Sacrament to confess them to God, and tried in my personal life to offer heartfelt apologies to my sisters and brothers in Christ.

MY APOLOGIES FOR PERSONAL SINS

Some of the sins I’ve noticed in myself include anger, racism, and pride.

Anger. Anger destroys love. I know this in my soul; my first marriage ended because of pernicious anger. I try to avoid yelling and defensiveness in all of my relationships. If a friend offers correction, I’m learning how to listen and not bristle. But I fall short. Just a few weeks ago I raised my voice at my husband for changing the headlight settings after borrowing my car. I knew immediately from his wince and forced calm response that my outburst had scared him. I could have chosen to react with charity or laughter to such a small mistake but instead I chose anger. I messed up, and sweetheart, I am sorry. I am grateful for your patience and our commitment to apologize often as we build a lasting relationship together.

Racism. Every person on this Earth is a beloved child of God. President Hinckley taught “No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ.” I believe this, and I try to live this. But when I honestly examine my upbringing, I realize I learned stereotypes and parroted phrases imbued with racist origins.

As just one example, a few months ago a colleague introduced herself. Trying to build camaraderie, I made a pun off of her name. I thought I was being welcoming and creative. I wasn’t. She frowned. She told me my pun was an insult she had been bullied with for years, and moreover it had racial overtones. I profusely apologized and vowed to never use the phrase again. My welcoming intent didn’t matter; the harm I caused was real. Her name and identity were not mine to make jokes about. I am grateful she responded with the grace to correct me.

Pride. Nearly every chapter of The Book of Mormon condemns pride. Scripture rails against those who proclaim themselves chosen of God, who divide society into -ites, who seek power without acknowledging their responsibility to serve, and who pursue wealth while shunning the poor. The Book of Mormon calls us to come down from our Rameumptoms and do the work of building Zion.

My husband often teases that “keeping Carolyn humble is a full-time job.” Sometimes, when I’m trying to get a post just right, he reminds me I can’t redeem internet praise “at the Facebook Like Store.” I confess my vanity needs that reminder.

One area where I’m learning to check my pride is in how I prioritize interpersonal relationships. Christ made time for everyone; he was fully present for everyone. I am not. I am often brusque. No matter how many times I pretend multitasking is possible, I can’t both respond to work emails on my phone and truly listen to my friends’ or family’s emotional needs in dinner conversation. Because I work in a “service industry,” I often justify that my duties at work somehow exempt me from ministering assignments at Church, or from displaying compassion to my neighbors. I am wrong. No professional accomplishments justify acting like a jerk.

My efforts to seek out different perspectives, pray for compassion and empathy, listen to well-taken criticism, and frankly apologize when I err, has helped me be a better Christian. I am grateful for Christ’s mercy which invites me to repent daily.

THE CHURCH’S APOLOGIES FOR OUR COLLECTIVE SINS

Although Christian doctrine often emphasizes repentance for individual sins, our Heavenly Parents’ divine invitation to repent and apologize extends to the Body of Christ as a collective. In order to be filled with the Holy Spirit, the Church itself must also admit, confess, and apologize for our sins.

For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit. And those members of the body, which we think to be less honorable, upon these we bestow more abundant honor. (1 Corinthians 12:12-13, 23)

During the last two years, the Church has received an outpouring of inspiration. We’ve kept eating our vitamins, and have been blessed with answers to prayers. These include:

Increasing knowledge about God’s will for his children through temple covenants

Recognizing that all baptized and endowed members may witness ordinances

Emphasizing ministering like Christ

Restructuring youth and adult curriculum and quorums to focus on Christ

Proclaiming our identity as Christians, not “Mormons“

Acknowledging our Heavenly Parents

Building dozens of new temples, including in Rome

The Gospels instruct us to “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” (Matthew 7:7). It is important to acknowledge, therefore, that our recently opened doors resulted from decades of prayers from our saints.

Our sisters and brothers in Christ have knocked at heaven’s gates precisely because they felt shrouded in darkness and pierced with pain. Instead of listening, too many of us have labeled them faithless or apostate for expressing doubt. Too many of our saints have left our pews because we told them they were not welcome.

We did that. We who call ourselves the Body of Christ did that. The Church did that. And we cannot heal unless we frankly acknowledge our error, repent, and apologize.

It might help to begin:

We confess to our almighty God

and to you, our brothers and sisters,

that we have greatly sinned,

in our teachings and in our wards,

in what we have done and

in what we have failed to do.

But once again, that confession is vague. Yes, imperfect people are all God has to work with, but we cannot admit fault in generalities. God who numbers the hairs on our heads is not a God of vagueness.

The sins of the Church are much like the sins of our individual lives. Flawed human beings build flawed human institutions. Through anger, racism, sexism, and pride, the Body of Christ has fallen short of God’s loving commandments. For these, we offer an apology.

Anger. The Church has sinned through anger. We have retaliated against faithful dissent. Instead of acknowledging the Church’s history, incidents of hypocrisy, and failures to address sexual abuse, we have too often denied, deflected, or excommunicated the truth. We have responded more to mainstream media coverage than the tears of our members. Those deeply hurt by the Church have been unfairly cast as our enemies. Even when some critics can fairly be characterized as enemies, we have not followed Christ’s sermon to “love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44). We apologize for responding with anger when we should have listened with humble hearts.

Racism. The Church has sinned through racism. The Priesthood and Temple Ban on black members reflected human prejudice and not divine revelation. As the Restored Church of Jesus Christ we had the responsibility to light the world with a message of God’s love for all of his children. We failed. We criticized those who begged for change and doubled down on hateful rhetoric as doctrine. Invoking God’s name to justify racial division is blasphemy.

Even after President Kimball sought and received the 1978 revelation on the Priesthood, we failed to timely disavow past doctrinal theories. We have never truly apologized. We do so today. The black saints who exercised faith to ask for access to God’s ordinances had the gift of prophesy. In excluding them from the body of Christ we harmed us all.

Sexism. The Church has sinned through sexism. The Apostle Paul taught “there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28). Despite all humanity’s equality before Christ, within the Church we spent decades reducing women’s organizational autonomy, then spent generations shaming women for any other pursuit than motherhood. We did not address the pain of women who yearned to become mothers but were unable to experience that joy due to singlehood, infertility, miscarriages, or stillbirths. We minimized sincere fears of eternal polygamy.

We told women to abandon careers and self-reliance, to hearken to husbands, and to not seek divorce from even abusive temple marriages. We cast righteous ambition and life variations in a negative light, and maligned divine discontent. We quashed women’s doubts about temple ordinances and condemned their virtuous desires to seek opportunities to provide greater service.

Lest there be any doubt: our recent changes to temple and church programming, as well as updates to our teachings on abuse and depression, are the direct result of Church leaders listening to women’s pain. We thank the societies of women who have diligently and prayerfully put in the emotional and mental labor to deconstruct harmful messages and propose positive change. We intend to counsel with Relief Society Presidents, Young Women’s Presidents, and other women leaders to raise awareness of sexist tropes and make further adjustments to our Church practices and curriculum. One immediate adjustment is calling women as Sunday School Presidents. Together, we can repent of our collective sin of limiting the divine potential of half of God’s children. We look forward to empowering all to love and serve like Christ.

Pride. The Church has sinned through pride. It is human nature to repeat the sins of scripture, and we are no exception. Although the Church dedicates considerable resources to welfare, disaster relief, education, and service mission projects, it is a fair criticism that we have resisted financial disclosures about our scope of service to the poor. Starting next April, our completed audited financial statements will be posted on the church website for member review.

Another area of pride is assertions that we are unchanging and infallible. The truth of the restored gospel necessarily encompasses change through continuing revelation. Continuing revelation is only possible through the collective humility to acknowledge past error. This pattern of revelation has been true since the ancient church: the Apostle Paul had to correct President Peter regarding ministering to Gentiles.

The Church recognizes we have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). We have excluded needed voices and failed to acknowledge the pain of past harms. We thank all of our struggling members who exercised faithful courage in asking the Body of Christ to do better. To them, and to all God’s children, we apologize.

We also acknowledge that because the Body of Christ is human, we have blindspots. Today’s message is only the start of a reconciliation. There are prophets among us we have cast out as heretics. We know our past refusals to apologize have reduced members’ trust in the Church as an institution. We don’t yet pretend to have answers, but we do have ears. The Church is committed to listening. Next conference, we hope to begin to address the immense pain and suffering the Church has wrought on our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ community.

I pray that through listening, repenting, and apologizing we will increase our access to the Spirit. Together, we will aspire “for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ: Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.” (Ephesians 4:12-13).

In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

