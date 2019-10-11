Kind to be Cruel?

by

I’ve heard the following quite a bit lately: “If you really cared about LGBT people, then you’d spend your time encouraging them to repent of their sins; otherwise you are condemning them.” The corollary to this notion is that true Christian love for your fellow man can only really be expressed by constantly reminding them of their sinful nature. It’s an interesting notion, but only if one is ignorant of Job.

Let’s set aside the history of Job and his accusing friends (although we probably shouldn’t) and focus on God and Satan in the beginning. The word here translated as Satan means something like “the accuser.” Sort of like a prosecutor, the accuser’s job is to point out the faults of a person before God. And that is what Satan proceeds to do, pointing out that Job is faithful because Job is living the good life. Take it away and Job’s righteousness will evaporate. Whether or not that happens (read Job to find out), the key thing to take away here is that the person who spends their time pointing out sins is Satan.

This is because Satan wants us to despair. If all we know of ourselves is our sins, the weight of our foolishness or our infamy is too much. This is why the law is death; because it only shows us how much we’ve failed God, others, and ourselves.

Luckily, we are Christians. And through Christ’s Atonement, we believe that we can be forgiven of our sins and, over time, become a little less sinful. But, like the poor, our sins are always with us. Repentance is the work of a lifetime.

Is it wrong to note that people are sinners? Of course not. But it is also banal. We are, all of us, sinners and most of us know it. Is it wrong to point out how other, specific people are sinning? Well, there are admonitions about motes and beams, as well as general gossip, that would seem to indicate yes. It is the work of an individual to work out their salvation with fear and trembling before God. Maybe God has called upon you to rebuke with sharpness, but betimes means “early” not “often.” And, in any case, God has sufficient power to instill guilt in a person without your say-so.

The preaching of the Gospel is the Good News and the good news is not that you or anybody else is a sinner. It is rather that Christ is not and, through him, our weaknesses can become strengths. It is only Satan who would have us dwell exclusively on our sins and it is the work of Satan to stand in accusation of another. God alone is the Judge.