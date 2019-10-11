Kind to be Cruel?

I’ve heard the following quite a bit lately: “If you really cared about LGBT people, then you’d spend your time encouraging them to repent of their sins; otherwise you are condemning them.” The corollary to this notion is that true Christian love for your fellow man can only really be expressed by constantly reminding them of their sinful nature. It’s an interesting notion, but only if one is ignorant of Job.
Let’s set aside the history of Job and his accusing friends (although we probably shouldn’t) and focus on God and Satan in the beginning. The word here translated as Satan means something like “the accuser.” Sort of like a prosecutor, the accuser’s job is to point out the faults of a person before God. And that is what Satan proceeds to do, pointing out that Job is faithful because Job is living the good life. Take it away and Job’s righteousness will evaporate. Whether or not that happens (read Job to find out), the key thing to take away here is that the person who spends their time pointing out sins is Satan.
This is because Satan wants us to despair. If all we know of ourselves is our sins, the weight of our foolishness or our infamy is too much. This is why the law is death; because it only shows us how much we’ve failed God, others, and ourselves.
Luckily, we are Christians. And through Christ’s Atonement, we believe that we can be forgiven of our sins and, over time, become a little less sinful. But, like the poor, our sins are always with us. Repentance is the work of a lifetime.
Is it wrong to note that people are sinners? Of course not. But it is also banal. We are, all of us, sinners and most of us know it. Is it wrong to point out how other, specific people are sinning? Well, there are admonitions about motes and beams, as well as general gossip, that would seem to indicate yes. It is the work of an individual to work out their salvation with fear and trembling before God. Maybe God has called upon you to rebuke with sharpness, but betimes means “early” not “often.” And, in any case, God has sufficient power to instill guilt in a person without your say-so.
The preaching of the Gospel is the Good News and the good news is not that you or anybody else is a sinner. It is rather that Christ is not and, through him, our weaknesses can become strengths. It is only Satan who would have us dwell exclusively on our sins and it is the work of Satan to stand in accusation of another. God alone is the Judge.
Comments
Having written all that, it strikes me that what I write could be taken to mean that people should not seek succor or relief when they are mistreated. That is not my intent. Anyone, of course, should be allowed the opportunity to seek redress for wrongs done unto them. But, again, it is important to remember that the ultimate Judge of these things is God.
I like the tweet from Sistas in Zion that essentially said, “there is a lot more hetero sex going on outside of marriage even with members, so why are we talking so much about gays if the two are equal?”
So why are we not spending as much time talking about straight people having sex outside of marriage?
This reminds me of the book “A Year of Living Biblically” where A. J. Jacobs realizes he is supposed to stone adulterers. In order to comply, he finds the very smallest pebble he can and gently tosses it at someone he thinks is an adulterer where the person being “stoned” didn’t even notice. Check that item off the list.
“God has sufficient power to instill guilt in a person without your say-so.”
This is exactly right. Judging others as though one were God – the only one qualified to judge – is hubris. We see that fault repeated over and over in scripture (and literature generally): Lucifer, the Pharisees, the wicked servant-creditor. Judgment is really a terrible, stressful, painful, life-negating exercise. It’s better to let God handle it almost all the time, and stick with love, which is the fun part of living.
Thank you. As the saying goes, “Don’t judge me because I sin differently than you. “
There is another point I believe should be made in the situation you describe: Is the accuser in this instance 100% convinced, beyond a shadow of a doubt and in their heart of hearts, that same-sex attraction, when acted upon by a couple lawfully married, is a sin, is abhorrent in the sight of God?
If you reflexively accept the church’s position on this issue, then this question will be lost on you. But if you acknowledge that church leaders in the past have confused culture with doctrine when issuing edicts (e.g., women should not work outside the home) and that this issue is qualitatively different from a black and white scenario like adultery or child abuse, then you should hesitate to pass judgment.
Listen, I realize this is a really, really tough issue for the church. And, to be honest, it’s tough one for me, too. But that very difficulty, that complexity, should give us pause before we, as individual members, suggest to someone with a same-sex attraction that they need to refrain from acting upon it. (Hell, it should tell us to keep our mouth shut!)
John: Excellent post. The way I see it, someone else’s sins are rarely my concern. I’m not a bishop and my children are too young to sin. My only job is to invite others to come unto Christ and not worry about what particular sins they might be burdened with.
Happy Hubby: I think part of the difference is that you rarely hear from people defending sex outside of marriage from within the Church.
Hi BCC writers, can I make a request that I think could be cool?
I would love to read a post by each of you that gives your best argument in favor of a church policy you disagree with (a post about how marriage should be just between a man and a woman, a post about why women shouldn’t receive the priesthood, etc.). The idea being that you give what you think is the strongest argument for the case that you don’t believe in. Any takers?
I was looking through Pres. Oak’s women’s session talk transcript yesterday (I didn’t listen/watch it live) and this sentence in particular stood out to me:
“God requires us to obey His commandments because only through that obedience, including repentance, can we return to live in His presence and become perfect as He is.”
That’s not the good news of the gospel to me. It is a great way to induce the guilt you’re talking about, because we can’t be perfectly obedient. Yes, a passing reference is made to repentance, but that only helps you get back to the requirement to be perfect.
I don’t know, but it doesn’t sound like the Gospel of Christ to me.
I appreciate this post because if taken seriously people would at least be more civil to their LGBTQ family members, friends, and acquaintances. it is also a good policy in general for possible infractions like coffee consumption, etc. As a gay man who grew up in Mormonism, the very theology that God created you as an abomination by your very nature is harmful to how you view your self. The shame mounts over the years. You become someone to be pitied and never are fully accepted. I especially dislike the notion that being attracted to someone outside of the heterosexual binary is equivalent to being tempted to have sexual relations with someone outside of marriage. This is an especially damaging notion. It minimizes the real pain that someone who is LGBTQ is experiencing. As for amplifying someone sins as an act of love, that is not love but judgement. You can not love from elevation. You have to love someone as an equal. To love is never to attack. Loving is knowing God. Unfortunately, there are scriptural passages that are very confusing and contradictory about God’s love.
Learning about the prevalence of homophobia among Hindus, Africans outside the Abrahamic religions, and Chinese–to say nothing of Communism’s global obsession with stamping out homosexuality as bourgeois deviancy–has done a great deal to convince me that homophobia is not, in fact, based in Abrahamic religion. It is very much the product of the natural man and his tendency to abhor any difference from the group norm.
This is the absolute number one issue that drives young people in the West away from organized religion, and especially from Mormonism–where the well documented effect of late birth order on male sex hormones means that everybody’s got a gay brother, uncle, cousin, or dad. (Shall we advocate for sex-selective abortions of male fetuses after the fourth child?) They know homosexuals and know that they’re ordinary human beings with all the normal human foibles. People do not want to associate themselves with religions that ask them to condemn those whose nature was baked into them before they drew their first breath.
BenB: Jesus taught comfort and peace, but he also taught things like obedience, even using fear at times. Thus, we have to love the Lord more than father and mother, fear he who can destroy body and soul, be wary of blasphemy against the spirit—for which there is no forgiveness, tear out offending body parts, etc. Much of Jesus’s teachings require obedience to difficult commandments. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is simultaneously empowering and humbling, joyful and reverent, comforting and disquieting.
Eric: I’m not 100% sure that same-sex marriage is sinful. Furthermore, I’m not sure at all that any sexual activity outside of marriage is “2nd only to murder”. We like to say that but it makes no sense to me that all sex outside of marriage is equally sinful. That seems more cultural than anything else. I’m not going to go on record defending casual sex. But I don’t think people engaged in this are virtual murderers