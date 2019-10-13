Sunday Sermon: Take the Grace

by

Nineteenth-Century England produced many greater poets than Francis Thompson and many, many better poems than “The Hound of Heaven.” But it probably didn’t produce a better metaphor for God’s grace than this now-mostly-forgotten, 182-line divine Gothic romance first published in 1890.

The poem is largely built around a single metaphor: God is a bloodhound who chases the author down to offer us His grace. The author wants nothing more than to reject God, His love, and His grace, and he runs to the corners of the earth–and beyond–in order to avoid having to receive God’s freely offered gift. The poem begins,

I FLED Him, down the nights and down the days;

I fled Him, down the arches of the years;

I fled Him, down the labyrinthine ways

Of my own mind; and in the mist of tears

I hid from Him, and under running laughter. 5

Up vistaed hopes I sped;

And shot, precipitated,

Adown Titanic glooms of chasmèd fears,

From those strong Feet that followed, followed after.

God, of course, hunts the author down and transforms from persistent bloodhound into beautiful lover, which is when the poem gets really weird. But it is the premise, not the conclusion, that has always fascinated me. Maybe because I can see my own actions in those of the poet. I know what it is like to run away from grace.

I wouldn’t have called it that at the time, I saw it simply as a godly form of guilt for what I imagined to be my horrible sins and my deeply flawed nature. I was right about that. I have committed horrible sins, and I do have a deeply flawed nature. But it took me a long time to realize that the whole point of grace–which Latter-day Saints often dismiss out of a doctrinally incoherent desire not to sound too much like Protestants–is that none of that matters when it comes to God’s love.

God loves us because He is good, not because we are good. And by “good” here I also mean not because we have faith in the proper things or because we have correctly checked off all of the boxes on the repentance scorecard in ways that make us transactionally eligible for the Atonement. The Atonement is not a transaction. It is an act of pure love and grace that doesn’t have a checklist.

Nor–and this has taken me most of my life to figure out–is it mediated through an institution, no matter how divine or inspired the institution is or claims to be. A church is a place that we go to experience God’s love through other people–and to help other people experience God’s love through us. It is not where we go to qualify for love or forgiveness or grace. And it should never be, though it sometimes is, a place that we go to hide from the Hound of Heaven–or from God’s desire to love us directly and without conditions.

So, why do we run away? That, I think, is the question at the heart of Francis Thompson’s poem. Why do we say to God things like, “thank’s for the Atonement and the grace and all, but, if it’s all the same with you I’ll just sit here and wallow in my awfulness and obsess about what a sinful and unlovable wretch I am.” It’s almost like we would rather be alone in our sinful and unlovable wretchedness than reconciled to infinitely loving parents who will go anywhere and do anything to bring us back into their arms. In some bizarre and self-defeating way, we feel more comfortable when we are not loved.

And this, I am beginning to suspect, is what “sin” really means. We sin, not when we eat the wrong fruit or choose the wrong church, but when we persist in rejecting the love and forgiveness that are offered freely and without conditions. We sin when we use our agency to remain separate from the source of love. The consequence of that sin–and it is a true consequence and not a divine punishment–is that we don’t experience the divine love that we do everything in our power not to experience.

Except, even then, we do. This is the point of the Hound of Heaven. The divine love is so great that, even when we are in the process of actively rejecting it, God is chasing us down–relentlessly pursuing us with grace. Our job is simply to take what is offered. Take the grace and be reconciled with a love beyond our capacity to imagine. Allow ourselves to be loved in spite of our messed-up, broken, rebellious, profane, sinful, and devilish human nature. And, when we finally figure this out, to love as magnanimously and unconditionally as we are loved.