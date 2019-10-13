Sunday Sermon: Take the Grace

Nineteenth-Century England produced many greater poets than Francis Thompson and many, many better poems than “The Hound of Heaven.” But it probably didn’t produce a better metaphor for God’s grace than this now-mostly-forgotten, 182-line divine Gothic romance first published in 1890.
The poem is largely built around a single metaphor: God is a bloodhound who chases the author down to offer us His grace. The author wants nothing more than to reject God, His love, and His grace, and he runs to the corners of the earth–and beyond–in order to avoid having to receive God’s freely offered gift. The poem begins,
I FLED Him, down the nights and down the days;
I fled Him, down the arches of the years;
I fled Him, down the labyrinthine ways
Of my own mind; and in the mist of tears
I hid from Him, and under running laughter. 5
Up vistaed hopes I sped;
And shot, precipitated,
Adown Titanic glooms of chasmèd fears,
From those strong Feet that followed, followed after.
God, of course, hunts the author down and transforms from persistent bloodhound into beautiful lover, which is when the poem gets really weird. But it is the premise, not the conclusion, that has always fascinated me. Maybe because I can see my own actions in those of the poet. I know what it is like to run away from grace.
I wouldn’t have called it that at the time, I saw it simply as a godly form of guilt for what I imagined to be my horrible sins and my deeply flawed nature. I was right about that. I have committed horrible sins, and I do have a deeply flawed nature. But it took me a long time to realize that the whole point of grace–which Latter-day Saints often dismiss out of a doctrinally incoherent desire not to sound too much like Protestants–is that none of that matters when it comes to God’s love.
God loves us because He is good, not because we are good. And by “good” here I also mean not because we have faith in the proper things or because we have correctly checked off all of the boxes on the repentance scorecard in ways that make us transactionally eligible for the Atonement. The Atonement is not a transaction. It is an act of pure love and grace that doesn’t have a checklist.
Nor–and this has taken me most of my life to figure out–is it mediated through an institution, no matter how divine or inspired the institution is or claims to be. A church is a place that we go to experience God’s love through other people–and to help other people experience God’s love through us. It is not where we go to qualify for love or forgiveness or grace. And it should never be, though it sometimes is, a place that we go to hide from the Hound of Heaven–or from God’s desire to love us directly and without conditions.
So, why do we run away? That, I think, is the question at the heart of Francis Thompson’s poem. Why do we say to God things like, “thank’s for the Atonement and the grace and all, but, if it’s all the same with you I’ll just sit here and wallow in my awfulness and obsess about what a sinful and unlovable wretch I am.” It’s almost like we would rather be alone in our sinful and unlovable wretchedness than reconciled to infinitely loving parents who will go anywhere and do anything to bring us back into their arms. In some bizarre and self-defeating way, we feel more comfortable when we are not loved.
And this, I am beginning to suspect, is what “sin” really means. We sin, not when we eat the wrong fruit or choose the wrong church, but when we persist in rejecting the love and forgiveness that are offered freely and without conditions. We sin when we use our agency to remain separate from the source of love. The consequence of that sin–and it is a true consequence and not a divine punishment–is that we don’t experience the divine love that we do everything in our power not to experience.
Except, even then, we do. This is the point of the Hound of Heaven. The divine love is so great that, even when we are in the process of actively rejecting it, God is chasing us down–relentlessly pursuing us with grace. Our job is simply to take what is offered. Take the grace and be reconciled with a love beyond our capacity to imagine. Allow ourselves to be loved in spite of our messed-up, broken, rebellious, profane, sinful, and devilish human nature. And, when we finally figure this out, to love as magnanimously and unconditionally as we are loved.
Comments
I’m having difficulty responding because I can’t see the keyboard.
I have time for this message even while I’m running. Thank you.
It has taken me well into my second life to come to peace with the idea that the institution’s ‘failure’ to mediate is not really a failure but not its job. Even if it sometimes claims otherwise.
Beautiful and true words, Michael. There are a couple of points that I would write differently, I think; I don’t think God loves us in spite of our “our messed-up, broken, rebellious, profane, sinful, and devilish human nature”; I think He loves us as sinners. This is who we are, and His grace encompasses all evil as it actually is. That doesn’t mean His loved isn’t there to enable us to become something other than sinners, because obviously it is, but the becoming is irrelevant to the loving, I believe. Not that you’re saying anything different! So again, wonderful post.
What am I doing to reject the love and forgiveness, if not by eating the wrong kind of fruit?
I love the thought, Mike. I just find it hard to get it wrapped around my soul—completely. The Augustinian coatings seem too thick there. Can I really be saved in that state of mind? Maybe I guess. I’m a Puritan at heart perhaps. But I love the thought. Love it.
“It is not where we go to qualify for love of forgiveness or grace.”
I have noticed recently an increased usage of this word “qualify” from our leaders, when speaking of exaltation. It is in the new YW theme, for example. It’s possible that it hasn’t actually increased in usage, but what has definitely increased is the visceral repulsion I experience when I encounter it. Really a horrible word that belongs nowhere near God’s gift to us, in my opinion.
wvs’s Puritan reference reminds me that it’s almost obligatory these days to point out that LDS teachings about multiple degrees of glory and exaltation beyond salvation is an answer or challenge to “the love and forgiveness that are offered freely and without conditions.” My approach is to think the historical Mormon soteriology is incomplete, is just part of the story. (Thinking of jokes with a punch line “shhh, those are the Mormons, they think they’re the only ones here.”) But I know my views are heterodox or worse.
re. “qualify” a frequency chart by decades shows steady increase in usage at General Conference, more than doubling sine the 1980s. There is more variation than a simple progression year by year, of course.
Chris–what if the different degrees of glory are the result of agency (what an individual freely chooses) rather than merit (what an individual deserves and receives as the result of a judgment)? What if, in other words, God shows us all of the alternatives, and we self-select into the one that makes us the happiest? Or what if terms like “Celestial Kingdom,” etc. are just short-hand ways to describe a set of relationships and agreements that we enter into, rather than physical places that we inhabit? I am increasingly coming to the conclusion that the current, orthodox view of salvation places a moral hierarchy on what is really a description of different preferences. Or, at least, that we are capable of understanding very little of what happens in eternity, so we have constructed it to look like a typical high school with permanent class assignments because that is what we know.