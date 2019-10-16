Could we Sustain the Female General Officers of the Church as Prophets, Seers, and Revelators?

by

This past conference, President Nelson announced additional changes to the ecclesiology of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Among other things, ward young men’s presidencies are discontinued, and their functions are shifted to Bishops, who are to put more of a focus on their role as the President of the Aaronic priesthood in the ward, consistent with D&C 107 (see WVS’s excellent series for some background on the history of section 107 and how the church has applied it) and delegate more of their other responsibilities to the presidencies of the Elders Quorum and the Relief Society. Young Women’s and Relief Society (along with Primary and Sunday School) are no longer “auxiliaries” and are now referred to as “organizations,” and their presidencies are now called “ward officers,” “stake officers,” and “general officers” rather than auxiliary presidents. The Bishop still ultimately presides over the entire ward, but by eliminating the Young Men auxiliary and arguably elevating the Young Women and Relief Society organizations, this change arguably puts Young Women closer to parity with with Aaronic Priesthood, and, with the earlier elimination of ward-level High Priests Groups, it arguably puts the Relief Society closer to parity with the Elders Quorum at the ward level.

How President Nelson’s Ecclesiological Changes are Similar and Different to Correlation.

I am sure that other people smarter than me will comment on this change, but it strikes me, similar to previous changes by President Nelson, as both consistent with the impulse that motivated the priesthood correlation movement in the church in the mid-twentieth century, and a departure from the tactics and methods of correlation. Correlation seems to me to have been motivated at least in part by a concern to reconcile the ecclesiology that developed over time with Joseph Smith’s revelations that don’t seem to provide for church organizations other than priesthood quorums. Similarly, President Nelson in making these recent changes has emphasized the importance of hewing more closely to section 107. (I’m not suggesting that these changes are strictly textualist–President Nelson is not afraid to let some things remain that aren’t provided for in the revelations, but they seem to me to be motivated by a desire to at least incrementally hew closer to the revelations on priesthood.)

But the tactics of correlation and the tactics of President Nelson’s changes are different. Correlation sought to realign the ecclesiology of the church with the priesthood revelations by reasserting the primacy of the priesthood and subjugating other organizations to priesthood, relegating any non-priesthood organization to the role of an “auxiliary” to the priesthood/church. The recent changes, by contrast, seem to reassert the primacy of the priesthood by eliminating an auxiliary like the Young Men that seems to duplicate a role that the Aaronic Priesthood can fill as the Young Men’s ministry, but at the same time, it is more nuanced: because of the gendered nature of the priesthood, the Aaronic Priesthood is not well-equipped to serve as a Young Women’s ministry, so the solution seems to be not to eliminate the Young Women auxiliary, but to have it mirror for girls the role that the Aaronic Priesthood serves for boys, and elevate it from a mere “auxiliary” to a organization of the church itself.

Similarly, the recent emphasis on the ministrative and administrative role of the Elders’ Quorum presidency not just for Elders, but for ward members in general seems like a way to reassert the primacy of the role of the Melchizedek priesthood quorums in the ward, and it has come with a similar emphasis on a mirroring role for the Relief Society. In that sense, these changes seem to be much more sensitive than the priesthood correlation movement was to issues of gender inequality. Straight-up ordination of women appears, at this time, to be a non-starter, but these changes seem to be in search of ways, short of ordination, to at least have men and women and boys and girls in complementary organizations that serve in similar roles with similar authority (even if they are ultimately all presided over by a man as bishop).

Certainly there is more than the church could do, even short of ordination, to bring men and women in the church closer to equality in administrative authority. It could allow women to serve in other non-priesthood roles like clerks or Sunday school presidencies, for example. But this post’s purpose isn’t to criticize the changes for not going far enough; its purpose is to think about how they changes may open the door to something closer to gender equality. And on that point, I think the change from auxiliary presidents to church officers is potentially significant.

Now, you might say it’s just words, but here’s why I think I think it matters: An “auxiliary” suggests something non-essential. Something that’s connected to the church, but separate from the core church organization itself. A church “officer” by contrast, suggests that a role that is itself part of the core church organization, not just part of an auxiliary to the core church organization. For a long time, church leaders have discussed the Relief Society as a women’s organization that’s comparable to the priesthood, but eliminating ward-level high priests groups and emphasizing the role of the Relief Society as an administrative partner with the Elders Quorum, and emphasizing that partnership in relation to the bishopric makes that a little closer to reality. And if that’s the goal, then it makes sense to recognize the Relief Society’s presidency not just as leaders of an auxiliary connected to the church, but as church officers themselves, just as the Elders Quorum presidency are officers of the church (see D&C 107:21, 60).

Joseph Smith’s revelations don’t make any provision for auxiliaries, but they do provide for “officers” in the form of priesthood presidencies. And in that sense, you could view this change away from auxiliaries to church “organizations” with their leadership explicitly recognized as church officers as part of the effort to hew more closely to those revelations. But calling Relief Society leaders and Young Women’s leaders “officers” of the church (ward officers, stake officers, or general officers) is also significant change because “officers” is a term that is, in the revelations always given to priesthood leaders (D&C 107:21; 124:123). And this is where President Nelson’s changes radically depart from the approach of correlation. While both are arguably motivated by a desire to adhere more closely to Joseph Smith’s revelations on the priesthood, these changes arguably add to those revelations by adding a new category of “officers” in addition to those priesthood officers that the revelations provide for. Like I said above, they are not strict textualist changes. They take the revelations seriously, but they don’t take them as exclusive.

Recognizing and Emphasizing the Ecclesiastical Authority of Women

We will have to wait and see how these changes shake out in application, but one thing that these changes should do is that they ought to encourage members to recognize the ecclesiastical authority of women serving as church officers. A woman serving as a church officer (like Young Women President or Relief Society President, for example) should have just as much institutional authority as a man serving as a church officer (like Elders Quorum President, for example) to “expound the scriptures and to exhort the church” (D&C 25:7). I am not talking about liturgical authority here–the authority to perform priesthood ordinances (as I noted above, that appears, at present, to be a non-starter). But that doesn’t preclude women from exercising another kind of ecclesiastical authority–the authority to speak authoritatively on scripture and doctrine and to prophetically proclaim the message of the restored gospel.

At the general church level at least, the female church officers have proven more than adequate to this task. President Eubank, President Marriot, and President Aburto (to name a few examples of talks that I’ve personally found to be powerful and moving) have all recently spoken prophetically in general conference. So it’s not a question of their worthiness or ability to exercise this kind of authority; it’s a question of whether we, as a church, are willing to accept them. If women are to be recognized as church officers with this kind of authority, then there should be nothing to preclude the female officers of the church from authoritatively addressing even exclusively male audiences–like, for example, the female general officers speaking in a general priesthood session.

But some men in the church seem resistant to the idea of women exercising this kind of authority. I recently heard about a conversation about suicide and depression where a priesthood holder had refused to read or listen to Sister Alburto’s most recent address–even though it was directly on the subject of the conversation–because he felt that the message, coming from a woman, and given in the women’s session of conference, was a message that was “just for women,” and not for him as a man and a priesthood holder in the church. This is a secondhand story, but I’ve personally observed the same kind of attitudes in the past and it;s not hard for me to believe. This kind of attitude can only from from a false idea that women are and should be unequal to men in the gifts of prophecy and revelation in the church. Sure, men aren’t invited to the general women’s sessions of conference, and women aren’t invited to the general priesthood sessions, but that has never stopped us in the past from using talks given by general authorities in general priesthood session as the basis for talks and lessons for all ward members. There’s no reason why that can’t be reciprocal. And the church has made recent steps to raise the profile of the women’s session, first with President Uchtdorf casually referring to the women’s meeting as the opening session of general conference a few years ago, then with President Nelson making that official and emphasizing it by moving it to the same weekend, putting it in the same time slot as priesthood session. President Nelson making new temple announcements in the women’s session is consistent with that pattern to raise the profile of the women’s session of conference. So is his offering a “teaser” for the women’s session by noting, after announcing certain changes, that the changes would be explained in more detail at that meeting by President Cordon.

Prophetesses, Seeresses, and Revelatrixes?

I’d like to think about the implications of recognizing women as church officers, not just auxiliary officers. I wonder if we couldn’t recognize the ecclesiastical (if not liturgical) authority of women by expressly affirming them to be equal to other church officers in their authority to speak authoritatively on church doctrine. We sustain the First Presidency and the Twelve–whom the revelations refer to as church officers–as prophets, seers, and revelators. If the female general officers are also church officers like they are, could we sustain the female general officers of the church as prophets, seers, and revelators?

Surely there’s nothing inherently objectionable about a woman having or exercising the gifts of prophecy, seership, or revelation. Eliza R. Snow was often called a “prophetess” by contemporary church members and leaders. We seem to believe that the conferral of priesthood keys can also include these gifts, but these spiritual gifts don’t always require priesthood ordination. The spirit of prophecy, says the Revelation of John, is nothing less than “the testimony of Jesus” (Rev. 19:10) and “the spirit of revelation” says Joseph Smith revelation, is nothing less than the Holy Ghost. And surely there’s no reason why a woman would have any less access to the testimony of Jesus or to the Holy Ghost than a man.

But maybe the title “prophet, seer, and revelator” isn’t literal. Maybe instead of meaning literally a person who exercises the gifts of prophecy, seership, and revelation, it only means a person who exercises ecclesiastical authority. If so, does that exclude women? Before the most recent changes, the answer would arguably be yes. Previously, women only exercised authority in their own “auxiliary” organizations, and they arguably had no institutional ecclesiastical authority with respect to members that weren’t part of their organization. But now they have been church officers–officers not just of an auxiliary under the church, but officers of the church itself–and, as I’ve tried to show above, there’s reason to interpret that change as recognizing them as having ecclesiastical (though, again, not liturgical authority–at least outside of the temple). And, President Nelson’s remarks at the women’s session make this point precisely, repeatedly referring to section 25, which refers to Emma smith being ordained to this authority. So if the women serving as general church authorities have ecclesiastical authority, then there should be no inherent obstacle to expressly recognizing that authority by sustaining them on equal terms with the other church officers, the general authorities.

Admittedly, Joseph Smith’s priesthood revelations don’t apply the title “prophet, seer, and revelator” to women. But that alone shouldn’t be a reason to conclude that women can’t be sustained as prophets, seers, or revelators. This is true for at least two reasons:

First, we already sustain church officers as prophets, seers, and revelators that the revelations themselves don’t apply that title to. The earliest mention in the revelations of the role of prophet, seer, and revelator applies that title only to Joseph Smith himself (D&C 21:1). Later revelations do the same (D&C 124:125) but also apply the title to his brother, Hyrum, then serving as Assistant President and Partiarch, and also expand it more generally to the role of President of the Church (D&C 107:91-92). But in no case to the revelations ever apply the title of prophet, seer, and revelator to anyone other than the President of the Church (or the now-defunct offices of Assistant President or Presiding Partiarch). But in spite of that, our historical and current practice shows that we don’t view that as exclusive. At the solemn assembly dedicating the Kirtland Temple in 1836, Joseph Smith called upon the assembly to sustain the Twelve Apostles and the Presidents of the Seventy as prophets, seers, and revelators, even though no revelation applies that title to them. And church practice since then has been to sustain the First Presidency and the Twelve as prophets, seers, and revelators. So there’s no reason to conclude that only those officers named prophets seers and revelators in the revelations can be properly sustained as such.

And second, as noted above already, those same revelations also only apply the title of “officer” in the church to priesthood officers, but President Nelson’s recent changes, recognizing women as officers in the church show us that he doesn’t view that as exclusive either. So the fact that the revelations only apply a particular title to those that have been ordained to the priesthood is alone not a sufficient reason to conclude that that title cannot also apply to others in the church that are not priesthood officers.

Conclusion

As for myself, I already recognize that the female general officers of the church (as well as other women I’ve known in the church) have and exercise the gifts of prophecy and revelation. And I am glad to uphold them in their callings by my “confidence, faith and prayer” (D&C 107:22). But formally recognizing them as officers of the church, like the Twelve, entitled to the spiritual gifts of prophecy, seership, and revelation in the same way that we recognize the Twelve by a vote to sustain them as prophets, seers, and revelators, could be a powerful rebuke to the false idea that men don’t have to listen at church when a woman is speaking because she has no authority to prophesy to him. And it would be in keeping with President Ballard’s repeated message over the years that priesthood leaders cannot effectively and righteously exercise their priesthood authority in the church without counseling with women in the church as equals. It’s not my intention to tell the general authorities how to do their jobs, but as I see it, there’s no scriptural obstacle to sustaining the female general officers of the church as prophets, seers, and revelators, or to inviting them to speak in priesthood session as church officers. I believe doing so would both reinforce the brethren’s recent emphasis on women’s authority and could help to fight sexist ideas among church membership.